San Francisco-based Dignity Health held a March 11 groundbreaking for the building phase of its $350 million renovation of Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. The project, which includes a new 106-bed patient tower, is slated for completion in 2024, according to a Dignity Health news release. It will allow for more patient volume and expanded cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics and women's services. The area around the hospital is expected to grow by 7 percent in the next five years, according to Dignity.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO