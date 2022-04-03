Suns vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (62-16) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-55) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Phoenix Suns 96, Oklahoma City Thunder 117 (Final)

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Twitter is where you come to find people confidently suggest that Trae Young is better at reading and manipulating defenses than Chris Paul. God love ‘em – 12:35 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr said he is aware of the standings and what is at stake over the next 3 games

#3 Warriors – vs Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans

#4 Mavs – @ Pistons, vs Blazers, vs Spurs

#5 Nuggets – vs Spurs, vs Grizzlies, vs Lakers

#6 Jazz – vs Grizzlies, vs Thunder, vs Suns, @ Blazers pic.twitter.com/BzBucnDq2W – 12:08 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I joined the @PHNX_Suns Podcast late in the show after hearing Monty and the players speak, but I’ve got one message for Suns fans panicking after 2 ugly losses: R-E-L-A-X

Full episode: https://t.co/ewVh6HApDg pic.twitter.com/WQQ7iIrsYh – 11:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

The NBA announced tonight that the start time for the game on Sunday, April 10 between the Phoenix #Suns and Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center has been set for 6:30 p.m. PT. – 11:20 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Jalen Green had 31 points tonight, and Josh Christopher added a career-high 30

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the 3rd time teammates 20 or younger scored 30+ in the same game. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook did it twice for Oklahoma City on 2/1/09 and 2/21/09 – 11:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Suns, with more on Poku’s triple-double, Sarr’s 3-point shooting and the latest look at the lottery standings: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:17 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Assuming this holds, Pels will have to wait until Tuesday for another chance to lock down a play-in tourney spot. Can do it with a win against the Kings or a Lakers loss to the Suns. – 11:14 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

OKC … *checks notes*

…beats #Suns by 21.

Okay, then. pic.twitter.com/22JYCUdpdn – 10:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Turns out the Suns do have a weakness: arizonasports.com/story/3095457/… – 10:16 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Thank you to all the service members dedicated to keeping our country safe.

Military Appreciation Night

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns fall again in stunning loss to short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Usually we impose our will on defense and we didn’t.” #Suns Chris Paul after loss at OKC. pic.twitter.com/a68swfKAs5 – 10:01 PM

Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The level of intensity and competitive edge just was not there tonight. That’s never happened to us two games in a row.” #Suns coach Monty Williams after consecutive losses at Memphis and at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/wQMaosJiR6 – 9:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Aaron Wiggins said SGA and Darius Bazley led the team in showering Poku with water to celebrate his first career triple double. – 9:56 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

had to cool this man off 🚿

@NickAGallo 🎤 @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/BwQwsBUcYV – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins said in high school him and Jaylen Hoard talked about playing in college together. That obviously didn’t happen but he is “grateful” to have the relationship with him and play on the same NBA team as him. – 9:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns’ home game against the Sacramento Kings on April 10 will be at 6:30 p.m. PT. Gametime was previously TBD – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins said he saw “Baze and Shai go over and grab water, and I was like ‘yeah sure’” and that’s how the team decided to pour water on Aleksej Pokusevski following his first career triple double. – 9:50 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins on Aleksej Pokusevski “he’s been playing well, an all around game, we are happy for him. Congrats to him, I thought he played well. He helped lead [the team getting into a flow].” – 9:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Olivier Sarr: “Every game is a job interview for me.” – 9:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder triple double facts

Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles all time

Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles in a season

Josh Giddey: youngest player of all time to record a triple double

Poku: 12th youngest player of all time to record a triple double – 9:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Olivier Sarr “every game is a job interview for me.” – 9:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Olivier Sarr “we went over the plays before the game, being locked in, did a good job communicating.” – 9:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder’s final regular-season game, April 10 at the Clippers, will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. – 9:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski on his triple double, playing the point “first half wasn’t the best, but I was more aggressive in the second half. The team was pretty good today and I’m happy about that.” – 9:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

All of OKC’s players tonight played in the G League this year.

Played the NBA’s #1 team sans key guys but still had CP3, Bridges, Johnson, etc.

Must lose game.

Won by 21 points.

And there’s still people griping about OKC tanking & not a peep about Orlando, Houston & Detroit. – 9:39 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Per Thunder: Aleksej Pokuševski is now the 7th player in Thunder history to record a triple-double and he’s now the 12th youngest (20 years and 98 days) in NBA history to accomplish the feat. – 9:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Last two Clippers games of the season, Saturday and Sunday vs Kings and Thunder respectively, will be 6:30pm local starts.

Good chance LA game will be the final buzzer of the 2021-22 NBA regular season (#Game1230) – 9:38 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The NBA has set game times for the last two days of the season. For the Clippers, that means:

Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT

Sunday vs. OKC: 6:30 p.m. – 9:37 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Lottery Race Update: Houston, Orlando operate like never-oiled machines, Indiana gets its first signature loss of the year while the Presti Plan backfires with unfathomable triumph. Standings:

1. Orlando 20-59

1. Houston 20-59

3. Detroit 23-56

4. OKC 23-55

5. Indiana 25-54 – 9:36 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:

6: @Jalen Green

2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann

1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher

#Rockets are the only team with more than 1 rookie to have a 30 point game. #LightTheFuse – 9:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul said he’s never been in a situation like this where the Suns had the 1-seed locked up this early.

“Can’t [look] too much into it, and can’t take it too lightly either.” – 9:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault reiterated that the players for the Thunder are fighting to stay in the league, for their livelihood and competing every night. – 9:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said “[the suns] had an uncharacteristic night. There is &/ games, Everyone is going to have bad nights.” – 9:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Aleksej Pokusevski triple double “he had flu like symptoms, he was shaking some of that off early. They pressured him playing the point, but once he calibrated that he was really good. He did it all today, even defensively. He was really, really good.” – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Didn’t feel the joy.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. – 9:26 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Damion Lee is back in the rotation tonight. Didn’t play against Phoenix or Utah. – 9:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku was a part of the return for OKC in the Chris Paul trade.

OKC was able to move up to draft Poku by trading Ricky Rubio… whom they got for CP3.

Poku has his career night playing point opposite CP3 in his first return in front of OKC fans. – 9:23 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said the level of intensity and competitive edge was not there for the Suns and that it’s never happened for them two games in a row. – 9:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said the Suns couldn’t buy a 3 and their level of intensity just wasn’t there tonight.

“That’s never happened to us two games in a row.” – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#ThunderUp 117, #Suns 96 Final. – 9:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Poku vs the Suns:

17 PTS

10 REB

12 AST

He is the first OKC center with a triple-double since Jack Sikma in 1984. pic.twitter.com/NavWmZU8Ss – 9:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Final score:

Suns 96

OKC 117 pic.twitter.com/lALJ0FizZ2 – 9:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: OKC 117, PHX 96

Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-17 FG

Paul: 11 Pts, 9 Ast

Cam Johnson: 14 Pts, 4-15 FG

Pokusevski: 17 Pts, 12 Ast, 10 Reb

Suns lose back-to-back games for the 4th time this season – 9:13 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder fans: we need a top 4 pick.

Thunder: we have a top 4 pick home. pic.twitter.com/lztk1lp7lr – 9:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski just recorded a triple double.17/10/11 – 9:12 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Poku with his first career triple-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. With OKC down multiple point guards, Point Poku showed out. – 9:11 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Air France ✈️

@Aleksej Pokusevski ➡️ #ThéoMaledon pic.twitter.com/7jHXNtCvqu – 9:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Olivier Sarr has a career-high 19 points. He’s 4-of-5 from three. – 9:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The last single iota of energy I will contribute to this is by reminding everyone of last year when the Suns’ defense tailed off to the bottom-third of the league over the last ~20 games or whatever it was before their defense got them to the NBA FINALS. Good day to you all. – 9:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns calling it a night.

Got Holiday, Payton, Wainright, Johnson and Biyombo in the game.

Down 21 with 5:08 left in the game.

The only suspense left in the actual game is will Iffe Lundberg make his #NBA debut? – 9:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Could really use a classic OKC Clutch Paul performance right about now. – 9:02 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

KNOCKING ’em down 🎯🎯

@Aleksej Pokusevski | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/iCZGksS2b0 – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The NBA, where Aleksej Pokusevski happens. – 9:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m really watching the end of this Thunder blowout of the Suns hoping that Iffe Lundberg gets in the game and makes my guy @msjnba‘s day/trip/year. I’m doing this because I am a good friend! – 8:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I know y’all are conditioned to panic as AZ sports fans, but this Suns team ain’t the Cardinals. A bad 3-game stretch with nothing to play for, guys resting and guys working off rust isn’t worth the stress, I promise you. Remember the 1-3 start? – 8:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 20. Timeout OKC with 6:42 left in game.

Yes, down 20 to 22-win Thunder. – 8:56 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

closing out the 3rd 💥

@Aleksej Pokusevski | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/vxXVoGCvyw – 8:55 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Player comparison: On the left is Thunder forward Isaiah Roby. On the right is Duke forward Paolo Banchero. Can you tell the difference? pic.twitter.com/aP7s4BQpCO – 8:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

All this bickering just for OKC to upset the suns and everything go back to how it was before Detroit beat Indy 😂😂😂 – 8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pokusevski has 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

#Suns down 17 with 8:54 left in the game. – 8:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Thunder were +800 this is nuts – 8:51 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

little known fact: go to Google Translate and you’ll find that Aleksej Pokusevski is Serbian for “Jabari Smith Jr.” – 8:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pokusevski hits 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down 16 as Sarr hits 3 while getting fouled by Johnson

Hits FT. – 8:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The fanbase with the Suns in the midst of a third bad game, with 3 starters out, despite watching this team dominate its way to 62 wins and the No. 1 seed with EIGHT games left in the season: pic.twitter.com/SaHXPzyKHo – 8:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

This is wild. Poku nails a three. Sarr nails a three.

OKC leads Phoenix by 15. – 8:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

A 32-point third quarter for the Thunder. One of the Suns’ worst quarters of the year considering who is out there for OKC right now. Down 9 entering the fourth. – 8:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: OKC 84, PHX 75

Bridges: 16 Pts, 6-13 FG

Shamet: 10 Pts, 6 Reb

Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast

Robinson-Earl: 14 Pts, 5-6 FG

Thunder outscore Suns 32-22 in 3Q – 8:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson corner 3. Shakes head after making. He was 0-for-8 before that hit.

Went 0-for-3 Friday in his first game back after missing 13.

Scored career-high 38 March 4 vs. Knicks. Hit game winner.

#Suns down nine to end 3rd quarter. #Thunder 13-of-33 from 3. Phoenix 5-of-28. – 8:45 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder outscored the Suns 32-22 in the third. OKC leads 84-75 heading into the fourth. – 8:45 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tankathon 2022 update:

Orlando has lost

Houston will lose

Detroit has won

OKC is winning – 8:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 4-of-27 from 3. – 8:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker talking to Payne during timeout. #Suns down 10. – 8:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Brandon Schwab hit Jae’Sean Tate with a technical foul. That’s 10 this season – 8:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

This game is a nice reminder how lucky we’ve been to watch the Suns operate at such an elite level all season long. Third straight ugly game for a team with little to play for – 8:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns down 10 and now the OKC crowd is really into the game. Phoenix started to turn the ball over again like it did in Memphis. – 8:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#ThunderUp 10. Williams not calling timeout. #Suns – 8:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Here we go.” Cameron Payne at scores table set to check in for Shamet. #Suns – 8:33 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

findin’ each other on the break ⚡️

@Aaron Wiggins ↔️ @Vit Krejci pic.twitter.com/2TSJxraU8D – 8:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pokusevski open inside for dunk.

#Suns down six as Payne set to check in. – 8:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Chris Paul has continuously said his time in OKC was special and one of his favorite seasons.

CP3’s shoes tonight: pic.twitter.com/PNFa1KeiYG – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo jump hook. #Suns down four. Timeout OKC. 6:19 left in 3rd. – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul pull up in lane. #Suns down four. – 8:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Roby hits another 3 with clock expiring. Bridges answers with two.

#Suns down six. – 8:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Got to talk” Jae Crowder from bench shouting at teammates on court as Wiggins got a backdoor opportunity.

Missed shot, but was fouled by McGee. Hits FTS. #Suns down seven as Paul scores on other end. – 8:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

It appears the Suns’ weakness is when both they and their opponent have nothing to play for. – 8:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

People tank like OKC to get what Detroit has in Cade. It only took 1.5 years of rebuilding. Before they got him, they set themselves with young, nba pieces (Saddiq, 19th pick; Isaiah 16th, etc.). Detroit jumped the line. Players can be found at any pick. That’s why Troy is here. – 8:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#ThunderUp open second half on 10-3 run. #Suns – 8:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Thunder up three after Wiggins transition bucket. #Suns – 8:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#ThunderUp one. #Suns – 8:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

stop me if you’ve heard this one before..

@Isaiah Roby BUZZER BEATER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w38RuU2tuq – 8:08 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Well the Thunder are 11-of-25 from 3, a number of attempts you’ll often see in a full game and we are at halftime. OKC entered the night last in 3P% at 32.3%.

Suns up 1. – 8:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 53, OKC 52

Bridges: 12 Pts, 4-10 FG

Shamet: 10 Pts

Paul: 5 Pts, 8 Ast

Robinson-Earl: 11 Pts, 3-3 3P

PHX: 4-19 3P; OKC: 11-25 – 8:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

After near turnover, Roby hits 3 at horn to end 1st half.

#Suns 53 #ThunderUp 52 Half – 8:04 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Roby hits a three at the buzzer to bring the Thunder within one.

Halftime: Suns 53, Thunder 52 – 8:04 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/pPwR0sSDg7 – 8:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee dunk on inbounds play. #Suns up four, but Paul picks up third foul. Stays in with 27.1 seconds left. – 8:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges pull up. #Suns back up two. – 8:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#ThunderUp answer with 5-0 burst.

Pokuševski 3 then assist for Krejci transition dunk.

Successful challenge by OKC.

Tied at 49-49 with 1:31 left in half. – 8:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul comes out finds McGee for dunk. Then gets steal that leads to transition opportunity.

Bridges misses layup off Paul pass, but is fouled. #Suns up five. – 7:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul had a talk with each of the three officials during that timeout. #Suns – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns timeout. Up one with 3:07 left in half, 45-44. – 7:56 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/h8E7WxkvIb – 7:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Apparently the Suns’ greatest weakness is playing a roster’s C-team – 7:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That’s what I do, he wasn’t doing that.” Chris Paul on Aleksej Pokuševski drawing a foul on Paul with rip though move. #Suns – 7:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

LOL did CP3 just glare at the ref after that jumper? – 7:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Offensive foul on Paul as he made the shot. #Suns up one. – 7:49 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/rhY4BBtqDx – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Robinson-Earl for 3. #Suns up only one. – 7:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#ThunderUp on 11-3 run to pull within two. Timeout #Suns with 7:23 left in the half. – 7:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I’m guessing this is still all related to doing homework for that final playoff spot, but it’s still been strange seeing Aaron Holiday not get very much run lately – 7:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Asked Casey how momentum carries into the offseason. He said Detroit’s big step will be in free agency and the draft. “It’s similar to what Phoenix did. They added Chris Paul. They had a good bubble, wasn’t great but good. They rode it into the summer time with confidence.” – 7:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has 11 points with three 3s on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up eight as Shamet hits 3. – 7:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig aggressive. Has six on 3-of-4. Lob finish off Payton pass.

#Suns up 10 with 9:02 left in 1st half. – 7:41 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@JaylenHoard | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Ad3aMAtP15 – 7:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey mentioned Phoenix as going into an offseason with confidence, making a good offseason move and then turning a corner the next season.

“These young men are playing, no matter who is playing. That’s a sign of a good culture and our guys’ work ethic.” – 7:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 27 #Thunder 20 End of 1st.

Elfrid Payton checking in.

Payne, Payton, Craig, Wainright and Biyombo. – 7:37 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 20

Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG

Paul: 3 Pts, 3 Ast

Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2 Stl, 1-5 FG

Maledon: 5 Pts – 7:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig fadeaway. #Suns up seven. – 7:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson was 0-for-5 FG (0-for-3 from 3) Friday night.

Tonight, he’s already taken five shots (1-of-5, 0-for-4 from 3). His bucket was a drive.

Scored 1 point vs. Grizzlies.

Has 5 (3-of-3 FTs) vs. Thunder.

#Suns up 23-18 with 1:40 left in 1st quarter. – 7:31 PM

NON 👏 STOP 👏 HUSTLE 👏

@Mikal Bridges leads the @NBA in defensive miles traveled. pic.twitter.com/DMg7nLf23V – 7:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 not even looking at where he proceeds to immediately break down the defense. Already 5 steps ahead. pic.twitter.com/BLguaO1ieK – 7:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 20-18 as OKC making a push. – 7:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Got a few CP3/CP15 minutes in Memphis and now Payne checks in for Shamet as the first sub. Those two were terrific together at the end of last year in those start of 2nd/4th Q minutes. – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson drive, plus the foul.

Hits FT. #Suns up 17-5 midway through 1st quarter. – 7:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges block on one end, bucket on the other. #Suns up 14-5. – 7:22 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

OKC now is in control of one of the three worst records in the league, having the same lottery odds as Houston and Orlando.

Sam Presti’s extreme tanking tactic worked. – 7:21 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Pistons have beaten the Pacers.

OKC now has the #3 lottery spot.

Saddiq Bey is the Thunder season MVP.

Thunder vs Blazers on Tuesday night will be the biggest G League game of all time. – 7:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Thunder aren’t crashing the glass hard, but Landry Shamet rotating over there for the rebound is an early example of how intentional the Suns want to be about closing out stops with defensive boards after what happened in Memphis – 7:19 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@Vit Krejci | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QHfETkFx8k – 7:18 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis: “It’s another must-win … must-must win … in Phoenix.” He said he did not know if LeBron James’ ankle injury will allow him to play against PHX. He said the LAL medical staff told him his mid-foot sprain won’t get worse by him playing on it, so he intends to play – 7:17 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis calls the game in Phoenix “must, must, must-win” and says the Suns have been playing well but can be beat.

The Suns lost twice in all of March. – 7:16 PM

Mikal finding new ways to use that 7’1″ wingspan 😂 pic.twitter.com/tETN6Ac1pN – 7:16 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis on if LeBron will play on Tuesday vs. Suns: “I have no idea. I hope so.” – 7:15 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Huge Loud City ovation for Chris Paul.

Unlike the Oscars, in OKC.. Everybody Loves Chris. – 7:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul got a resounding ovation when introduced in #Suns starting lineup.

He led OKC to playoffs in his one season here. – 7:09 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mike Muscala is back on the Thunder’s bench tonight. He’s wearing a boot on his right foot. – 7:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Not only are #Lakers 31-47 and losers of their last six, Spurs can build two-game lead on them with a win tonight vs. Blazers.

Spurs (32-45) have tiebreaker vs. Lakers as they battle for last play-in spot in West (10th seed)

Not playoffs. Play-in.

Next game? Tuesday at #Suns – 7:00 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

So. If the Spurs beat the Blazers today and the Nuggets on Tuesday, the Suns could eliminate the Lakers from the play-in by beating them later that Tuesday night. – 6:53 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Roby is the only Thunder player available tonight who was teammates with Chris Paul.

SGA, Dort, Bazley and Muscala also played with CP, but they’re all out. – 6:51 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/t547M7bh95 – 6:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) for Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City #ThunderUp

Will start Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson along with Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges. https://t.co/8R5DUrIkxH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/osZdOAN6jx – 6:47 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Starters for tonight:

Thunder

– Maledon

– Wiggins

– Krejci

– Pokusevski

– Roby

Suns

– Paul

– Shamet

– Bridges

– Johnson

– McGee – 6:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns starting lineup:

Chris Paul

Landry Shamet

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

JaVale McGee

Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest) and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) OUT. – 6:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel, on the approach for the next game, given the increasingly difficult odds that the Lakers make the play in:

“Don’t worry about the math … worry about the next game, try to get a win against Phoenix.” – 6:30 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118

The Lakers fall to 31-47. They’re 1.5 games behind the Spurs for No. 10 — two games back in the loss column. AD had 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Russ had 27 pts, 10 rebs and 7 asts.

Up next: at Phoenix on Tuesday. – 6:09 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

After an 0-for-5 shooting night Friday at Memphis and a trip to New Orleans to see his brother, Puff, help North Carolina top rival Duke in Final 4 Saturday, Cam Johnson is getting up shots as #Suns are at OKC #ThunderUp tonight looking to set franchise record for wins (63). pic.twitter.com/2V5H5Qeb9C – 5:46 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault when asked if Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) will return this season: “We’re working through it.”

Mann is out tonight. No real clarity on if or when he’ll return down the stretch. – 5:42 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are both playing tonight. – 5:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski will both play tonight, per Daigneault. Both were listed as questionable. – 5:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said even with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder out, this is a good night for the Suns to put a better product on the floor after the way they played in Memphis. The goal is to play to their standard every night no matter who’s in or out – 5:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The injury report for OKC today against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/fgxXlOUDYt – 5:03 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

No Franz Wagner today, so the list of players to start every game this season is down to just two guys:

Mikal Bridges

Saddiq Bey – 4:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Is this the night Phoenix #Suns set the franchise record for most wins in a single season?

Tried Friday at Memphis.

Lost. Still at 62 Ws.

At Oklahoma City #ThunderUp

tonight.

They’ll have to do it without Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest) and Jae Crowder (sore ankle). pic.twitter.com/qyw5eMq06j – 4:42 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

..and you know they had to get a few shots up! pic.twitter.com/6xuBCmP4rP – 4:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

This game feels a little like the Phoenix game at the end of last regular season did so far, where AD just dominated and tantalized all of us with how good he can be at his best. Helped them beat a team they had no business beating in that game. Maybe history repeats today. – 4:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

With this 118-112 win over the Bucks, the Mavs ensure they’ll finish the regular season winless against just 3 teams:

The NBA-best Suns and the lottery-bound Knicks and Wizards. – 4:02 PM

I WANNA HAVE A SON… LIL BO99MANN WILL BE A KING.! – 1:26 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@OUHealth Game Day Report

￼

📝 | https://t.co/kOvRAPfcqL pic.twitter.com/RLNCExzSEL – 1:22 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

With every passing day, a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals becomes more and more likely. The Grizzlies are really good, but I don’t think they’ll beat the Suns in a 7-game series. And I think the Bucks are just a foot or two better than every other team in the East. – 1:18 PM