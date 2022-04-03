Suns vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Phoenix Suns (62-16) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-55) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Phoenix Suns 96, Oklahoma City Thunder 117 (Final)
Twitter is where you come to find people confidently suggest that Trae Young is better at reading and manipulating defenses than Chris Paul. God love ‘em – 12:35 AM
Steve Kerr said he is aware of the standings and what is at stake over the next 3 games
#3 Warriors – vs Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans
#4 Mavs – @ Pistons, vs Blazers, vs Spurs
#5 Nuggets – vs Spurs, vs Grizzlies, vs Lakers
#6 Jazz – vs Grizzlies, vs Thunder, vs Suns, @ Blazers pic.twitter.com/BzBucnDq2W – 12:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I joined the @PHNX_Suns Podcast late in the show after hearing Monty and the players speak, but I’ve got one message for Suns fans panicking after 2 ugly losses: R-E-L-A-X
Full episode: https://t.co/ewVh6HApDg pic.twitter.com/WQQ7iIrsYh – 11:27 PM
The NBA announced tonight that the start time for the game on Sunday, April 10 between the Phoenix #Suns and Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center has been set for 6:30 p.m. PT. – 11:20 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green had 31 points tonight, and Josh Christopher added a career-high 30
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the 3rd time teammates 20 or younger scored 30+ in the same game. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook did it twice for Oklahoma City on 2/1/09 and 2/21/09 – 11:18 PM
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Suns, with more on Poku’s triple-double, Sarr’s 3-point shooting and the latest look at the lottery standings: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 11:17 PM
Assuming this holds, Pels will have to wait until Tuesday for another chance to lock down a play-in tourney spot. Can do it with a win against the Kings or a Lakers loss to the Suns. – 11:14 PM
OKC … *checks notes*
…beats #Suns by 21.
Okay, then. pic.twitter.com/22JYCUdpdn – 10:57 PM
Turns out the Suns do have a weakness: arizonasports.com/story/3095457/… – 10:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thank you to all the service members dedicated to keeping our country safe.
Military Appreciation Night with @DellTech pic.twitter.com/UNPi1IoC8k – 10:06 PM
Phoenix #Suns fall again in stunning loss to short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:03 PM
“Usually we impose our will on defense and we didn’t.” #Suns Chris Paul after loss at OKC. pic.twitter.com/a68swfKAs5 – 10:01 PM
I APPRECIATE & LOVE SEEING MY BOSSMANN.COM THREADS IN ROAD ARENAS… LOVE IS LOVE PPL.! 🙏🏾♥️ – 10:00 PM
“The level of intensity and competitive edge just was not there tonight. That’s never happened to us two games in a row.” #Suns coach Monty Williams after consecutive losses at Memphis and at Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/wQMaosJiR6 – 9:59 PM
Aaron Wiggins said SGA and Darius Bazley led the team in showering Poku with water to celebrate his first career triple double. – 9:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
had to cool this man off 🚿
@NickAGallo 🎤 @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/BwQwsBUcYV – 9:51 PM
Aaron Wiggins said in high school him and Jaylen Hoard talked about playing in college together. That obviously didn’t happen but he is “grateful” to have the relationship with him and play on the same NBA team as him. – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ home game against the Sacramento Kings on April 10 will be at 6:30 p.m. PT. Gametime was previously TBD – 9:51 PM
Aaron Wiggins said he saw “Baze and Shai go over and grab water, and I was like ‘yeah sure’” and that’s how the team decided to pour water on Aleksej Pokusevski following his first career triple double. – 9:50 PM
Aaron Wiggins on Aleksej Pokusevski “he’s been playing well, an all around game, we are happy for him. Congrats to him, I thought he played well. He helped lead [the team getting into a flow].” – 9:49 PM
Olivier Sarr: “Every game is a job interview for me.” – 9:49 PM
Thunder triple double facts
Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles all time
Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles in a season
Josh Giddey: youngest player of all time to record a triple double
Poku: 12th youngest player of all time to record a triple double – 9:47 PM
Olivier Sarr “every game is a job interview for me.” – 9:43 PM
Olivier Sarr “we went over the plays before the game, being locked in, did a good job communicating.” – 9:42 PM
The Thunder’s final regular-season game, April 10 at the Clippers, will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. – 9:42 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski on his triple double, playing the point “first half wasn’t the best, but I was more aggressive in the second half. The team was pretty good today and I’m happy about that.” – 9:40 PM
All of OKC’s players tonight played in the G League this year.
Played the NBA’s #1 team sans key guys but still had CP3, Bridges, Johnson, etc.
Must lose game.
Won by 21 points.
And there’s still people griping about OKC tanking & not a peep about Orlando, Houston & Detroit. – 9:39 PM
Per Thunder: Aleksej Pokuševski is now the 7th player in Thunder history to record a triple-double and he’s now the 12th youngest (20 years and 98 days) in NBA history to accomplish the feat. – 9:38 PM
Last two Clippers games of the season, Saturday and Sunday vs Kings and Thunder respectively, will be 6:30pm local starts.
Good chance LA game will be the final buzzer of the 2021-22 NBA regular season (#Game1230) – 9:38 PM
The NBA has set game times for the last two days of the season. For the Clippers, that means:
Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT
Sunday vs. OKC: 6:30 p.m. – 9:37 PM
Lottery Race Update: Houston, Orlando operate like never-oiled machines, Indiana gets its first signature loss of the year while the Presti Plan backfires with unfathomable triumph. Standings:
1. Orlando 20-59
1. Houston 20-59
3. Detroit 23-56
4. OKC 23-55
5. Indiana 25-54 – 9:36 PM
Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:
6: @Jalen Green
2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann
1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher
#Rockets are the only team with more than 1 rookie to have a 30 point game. #LightTheFuse – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul said he’s never been in a situation like this where the Suns had the 1-seed locked up this early.
“Can’t [look] too much into it, and can’t take it too lightly either.” – 9:34 PM
Mark Daigneault reiterated that the players for the Thunder are fighting to stay in the league, for their livelihood and competing every night. – 9:32 PM
Mark Daigneault said “[the suns] had an uncharacteristic night. There is &/ games, Everyone is going to have bad nights.” – 9:32 PM
Mark Daigneault on Aleksej Pokusevski triple double “he had flu like symptoms, he was shaking some of that off early. They pressured him playing the point, but once he calibrated that he was really good. He did it all today, even defensively. He was really, really good.” – 9:28 PM
“Didn’t feel the joy.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. – 9:26 PM
Damion Lee is back in the rotation tonight. Didn’t play against Phoenix or Utah. – 9:24 PM
Poku was a part of the return for OKC in the Chris Paul trade.
OKC was able to move up to draft Poku by trading Ricky Rubio… whom they got for CP3.
Poku has his career night playing point opposite CP3 in his first return in front of OKC fans. – 9:23 PM
Monty Williams said the level of intensity and competitive edge was not there for the Suns and that it’s never happened for them two games in a row. – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Suns couldn’t buy a 3 and their level of intensity just wasn’t there tonight.
“That’s never happened to us two games in a row.” – 9:22 PM
#ThunderUp 117, #Suns 96 Final. – 9:19 PM
Poku vs the Suns:
17 PTS
10 REB
12 AST
He is the first OKC center with a triple-double since Jack Sikma in 1984. pic.twitter.com/NavWmZU8Ss – 9:14 PM
Final score:
Suns 96
OKC 117 pic.twitter.com/lALJ0FizZ2 – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: OKC 117, PHX 96
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-17 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 9 Ast
Cam Johnson: 14 Pts, 4-15 FG
Pokusevski: 17 Pts, 12 Ast, 10 Reb
Suns lose back-to-back games for the 4th time this season – 9:13 PM
Thunder fans: we need a top 4 pick.
Thunder: we have a top 4 pick home. pic.twitter.com/lztk1lp7lr – 9:13 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski just recorded a triple double.17/10/11 – 9:12 PM
Poku with his first career triple-double: 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. With OKC down multiple point guards, Point Poku showed out. – 9:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Air France ✈️
@Aleksej Pokusevski ➡️ #ThéoMaledon pic.twitter.com/7jHXNtCvqu – 9:07 PM
Olivier Sarr has a career-high 19 points. He’s 4-of-5 from three. – 9:05 PM
The last single iota of energy I will contribute to this is by reminding everyone of last year when the Suns’ defense tailed off to the bottom-third of the league over the last ~20 games or whatever it was before their defense got them to the NBA FINALS. Good day to you all. – 9:04 PM
#Suns calling it a night.
Got Holiday, Payton, Wainright, Johnson and Biyombo in the game.
Down 21 with 5:08 left in the game.
The only suspense left in the actual game is will Iffe Lundberg make his #NBA debut? – 9:03 PM
Could really use a classic OKC Clutch Paul performance right about now. – 9:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
KNOCKING ’em down 🎯🎯
@Aleksej Pokusevski | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/iCZGksS2b0 – 9:02 PM
The NBA, where Aleksej Pokusevski happens. – 9:01 PM
I’m really watching the end of this Thunder blowout of the Suns hoping that Iffe Lundberg gets in the game and makes my guy @msjnba‘s day/trip/year. I’m doing this because I am a good friend! – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know y’all are conditioned to panic as AZ sports fans, but this Suns team ain’t the Cardinals. A bad 3-game stretch with nothing to play for, guys resting and guys working off rust isn’t worth the stress, I promise you. Remember the 1-3 start? – 8:59 PM
#Suns down 20. Timeout OKC with 6:42 left in game.
Yes, down 20 to 22-win Thunder. – 8:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
closing out the 3rd 💥
@Aleksej Pokusevski | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/vxXVoGCvyw – 8:55 PM
Player comparison: On the left is Thunder forward Isaiah Roby. On the right is Duke forward Paolo Banchero. Can you tell the difference? pic.twitter.com/aP7s4BQpCO – 8:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
All this bickering just for OKC to upset the suns and everything go back to how it was before Detroit beat Indy 😂😂😂 – 8:54 PM
Pokusevski has 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
#Suns down 17 with 8:54 left in the game. – 8:52 PM
Thunder were +800 this is nuts – 8:51 PM
little known fact: go to Google Translate and you’ll find that Aleksej Pokusevski is Serbian for “Jabari Smith Jr.” – 8:49 PM
Pokusevski hits 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down 16 as Sarr hits 3 while getting fouled by Johnson
Hits FT. – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The fanbase with the Suns in the midst of a third bad game, with 3 starters out, despite watching this team dominate its way to 62 wins and the No. 1 seed with EIGHT games left in the season: pic.twitter.com/SaHXPzyKHo – 8:49 PM
This is wild. Poku nails a three. Sarr nails a three.
OKC leads Phoenix by 15. – 8:48 PM
A 32-point third quarter for the Thunder. One of the Suns’ worst quarters of the year considering who is out there for OKC right now. Down 9 entering the fourth. – 8:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: OKC 84, PHX 75
Bridges: 16 Pts, 6-13 FG
Shamet: 10 Pts, 6 Reb
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast
Robinson-Earl: 14 Pts, 5-6 FG
Thunder outscore Suns 32-22 in 3Q – 8:45 PM
Johnson corner 3. Shakes head after making. He was 0-for-8 before that hit.
Went 0-for-3 Friday in his first game back after missing 13.
Scored career-high 38 March 4 vs. Knicks. Hit game winner.
#Suns down nine to end 3rd quarter. #Thunder 13-of-33 from 3. Phoenix 5-of-28. – 8:45 PM
The Thunder outscored the Suns 32-22 in the third. OKC leads 84-75 heading into the fourth. – 8:45 PM
Tankathon 2022 update:
Orlando has lost
Houston will lose
Detroit has won
OKC is winning – 8:42 PM
#Suns 4-of-27 from 3. – 8:41 PM
Booker talking to Payne during timeout. #Suns down 10. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Schwab hit Jae’Sean Tate with a technical foul. That’s 10 this season – 8:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This game is a nice reminder how lucky we’ve been to watch the Suns operate at such an elite level all season long. Third straight ugly game for a team with little to play for – 8:39 PM
Suns down 10 and now the OKC crowd is really into the game. Phoenix started to turn the ball over again like it did in Memphis. – 8:38 PM
#ThunderUp 10. Williams not calling timeout. #Suns – 8:36 PM
“Here we go.” Cameron Payne at scores table set to check in for Shamet. #Suns – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
findin’ each other on the break ⚡️
@Aaron Wiggins ↔️ @Vit Krejci pic.twitter.com/2TSJxraU8D – 8:32 PM
Pokusevski open inside for dunk.
#Suns down six as Payne set to check in. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM
Chris Paul has continuously said his time in OKC was special and one of his favorite seasons.
CP3’s shoes tonight: pic.twitter.com/PNFa1KeiYG – 8:28 PM
Biyombo jump hook. #Suns down four. Timeout OKC. 6:19 left in 3rd. – 8:28 PM
Paul pull up in lane. #Suns down four. – 8:27 PM
Roby hits another 3 with clock expiring. Bridges answers with two.
“Got to talk” Jae Crowder from bench shouting at teammates on court as Wiggins got a backdoor opportunity.
Missed shot, but was fouled by McGee. Hits FTS. #Suns down seven as Paul scores on other end. – 8:25 PM
It appears the Suns’ weakness is when both they and their opponent have nothing to play for. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
People tank like OKC to get what Detroit has in Cade. It only took 1.5 years of rebuilding. Before they got him, they set themselves with young, nba pieces (Saddiq, 19th pick; Isaiah 16th, etc.). Detroit jumped the line. Players can be found at any pick. That’s why Troy is here. – 8:24 PM
#ThunderUp open second half on 10-3 run. #Suns – 8:24 PM
Thunder up three after Wiggins transition bucket. #Suns – 8:23 PM
#ThunderUp one. #Suns – 8:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
thank you too, @Chris Paul ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Kb5LfbWEtv – 8:17 PM
😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/ayiAhwtCC9 – 8:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
stop me if you’ve heard this one before..
@Isaiah Roby BUZZER BEATER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w38RuU2tuq – 8:08 PM
Well the Thunder are 11-of-25 from 3, a number of attempts you’ll often see in a full game and we are at halftime. OKC entered the night last in 3P% at 32.3%.
Suns up 1. – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 53, OKC 52
Bridges: 12 Pts, 4-10 FG
Shamet: 10 Pts
Paul: 5 Pts, 8 Ast
Robinson-Earl: 11 Pts, 3-3 3P
PHX: 4-19 3P; OKC: 11-25 – 8:05 PM
After near turnover, Roby hits 3 at horn to end 1st half.
#Suns 53 #ThunderUp 52 Half – 8:04 PM
Isaiah Roby hits a three at the buzzer to bring the Thunder within one.
Halftime: Suns 53, Thunder 52 – 8:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
👀 POKU NO LOOK 👀
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/pPwR0sSDg7 – 8:03 PM
McGee dunk on inbounds play. #Suns up four, but Paul picks up third foul. Stays in with 27.1 seconds left. – 8:03 PM
Bridges pull up. #Suns back up two. – 8:01 PM
#ThunderUp answer with 5-0 burst.
Pokuševski 3 then assist for Krejci transition dunk.
Successful challenge by OKC.
Tied at 49-49 with 1:31 left in half. – 8:01 PM
Paul comes out finds McGee for dunk. Then gets steal that leads to transition opportunity.
Bridges misses layup off Paul pass, but is fouled. #Suns up five. – 7:58 PM
Chris Paul had a talk with each of the three officials during that timeout. #Suns – 7:57 PM
#Suns timeout. Up one with 3:07 left in half, 45-44. – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WATER BENDER 🌊🌊🌊
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/h8E7WxkvIb – 7:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Apparently the Suns’ greatest weakness is playing a roster’s C-team – 7:55 PM
“That’s what I do, he wasn’t doing that.” Chris Paul on Aleksej Pokuševski drawing a foul on Paul with rip though move. #Suns – 7:54 PM
LOL did CP3 just glare at the ref after that jumper? – 7:53 PM
Offensive foul on Paul as he made the shot. #Suns up one. – 7:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JR333
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/rhY4BBtqDx – 7:49 PM
Robinson-Earl for 3. #Suns up only one. – 7:48 PM
#ThunderUp on 11-3 run to pull within two. Timeout #Suns with 7:23 left in the half. – 7:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m guessing this is still all related to doing homework for that final playoff spot, but it’s still been strange seeing Aaron Holiday not get very much run lately – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey how momentum carries into the offseason. He said Detroit’s big step will be in free agency and the draft. “It’s similar to what Phoenix did. They added Chris Paul. They had a good bubble, wasn’t great but good. They rode it into the summer time with confidence.” – 7:44 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has 11 points with three 3s on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:43 PM
#Suns up eight as Shamet hits 3. – 7:43 PM
Torrey Craig aggressive. Has six on 3-of-4. Lob finish off Payton pass.
#Suns up 10 with 9:02 left in 1st half. – 7:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Hoard on the board ⚡️
@JaylenHoard | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Ad3aMAtP15 – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey mentioned Phoenix as going into an offseason with confidence, making a good offseason move and then turning a corner the next season.
“These young men are playing, no matter who is playing. That’s a sign of a good culture and our guys’ work ethic.” – 7:39 PM
#Suns 27 #Thunder 20 End of 1st.
Elfrid Payton checking in.
Payne, Payton, Craig, Wainright and Biyombo. – 7:37 PM
👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/LqNCFHymOe – 7:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 20
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 3 Ast
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2 Stl, 1-5 FG
Maledon: 5 Pts – 7:36 PM
Torrey Craig fadeaway. #Suns up seven. – 7:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jae’Sean going all. the. WAY! 💥 pic.twitter.com/nnm07l3NjW – 7:32 PM
Cam Johnson was 0-for-5 FG (0-for-3 from 3) Friday night.
Tonight, he’s already taken five shots (1-of-5, 0-for-4 from 3). His bucket was a drive.
Scored 1 point vs. Grizzlies.
Has 5 (3-of-3 FTs) vs. Thunder.
#Suns up 23-18 with 1:40 left in 1st quarter. – 7:31 PM
NON 👏 STOP 👏 HUSTLE 👏
@Mikal Bridges leads the @NBA in defensive miles traveled. pic.twitter.com/DMg7nLf23V – 7:28 PM
CP3 not even looking at where he proceeds to immediately break down the defense. Already 5 steps ahead. pic.twitter.com/BLguaO1ieK – 7:28 PM
#Suns up 20-18 as OKC making a push. – 7:28 PM
Got a few CP3/CP15 minutes in Memphis and now Payne checks in for Shamet as the first sub. Those two were terrific together at the end of last year in those start of 2nd/4th Q minutes. – 7:24 PM
Johnson drive, plus the foul.
Hits FT. #Suns up 17-5 midway through 1st quarter. – 7:23 PM
Bridges block on one end, bucket on the other. #Suns up 14-5. – 7:22 PM
OKC now is in control of one of the three worst records in the league, having the same lottery odds as Houston and Orlando.
Sam Presti’s extreme tanking tactic worked. – 7:21 PM
Pistons have beaten the Pacers.
OKC now has the #3 lottery spot.
Saddiq Bey is the Thunder season MVP.
Thunder vs Blazers on Tuesday night will be the biggest G League game of all time. – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Thunder aren’t crashing the glass hard, but Landry Shamet rotating over there for the rebound is an early example of how intentional the Suns want to be about closing out stops with defensive boards after what happened in Memphis – 7:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
think we got a new member of bag twitter 💼
@Vit Krejci | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QHfETkFx8k – 7:18 PM
Anthony Davis: “It’s another must-win … must-must win … in Phoenix.” He said he did not know if LeBron James’ ankle injury will allow him to play against PHX. He said the LAL medical staff told him his mid-foot sprain won’t get worse by him playing on it, so he intends to play – 7:17 PM
Anthony Davis calls the game in Phoenix “must, must, must-win” and says the Suns have been playing well but can be beat.
The Suns lost twice in all of March. – 7:16 PM
Mikal finding new ways to use that 7’1″ wingspan 😂 pic.twitter.com/tETN6Ac1pN – 7:16 PM
Anthony Davis on if LeBron will play on Tuesday vs. Suns: “I have no idea. I hope so.” – 7:15 PM
JaVale gets us started! pic.twitter.com/Kh9esKSQwU – 7:12 PM
Huge Loud City ovation for Chris Paul.
Unlike the Oscars, in OKC.. Everybody Loves Chris. – 7:09 PM
Chris Paul got a resounding ovation when introduced in #Suns starting lineup.
He led OKC to playoffs in his one season here. – 7:09 PM
Mike Muscala is back on the Thunder’s bench tonight. He’s wearing a boot on his right foot. – 7:08 PM
Not only are #Lakers 31-47 and losers of their last six, Spurs can build two-game lead on them with a win tonight vs. Blazers.
Spurs (32-45) have tiebreaker vs. Lakers as they battle for last play-in spot in West (10th seed)
Not playoffs. Play-in.
Next game? Tuesday at #Suns – 7:00 PM
So. If the Spurs beat the Blazers today and the Nuggets on Tuesday, the Suns could eliminate the Lakers from the play-in by beating them later that Tuesday night. – 6:53 PM
Isaiah Roby is the only Thunder player available tonight who was teammates with Chris Paul.
SGA, Dort, Bazley and Muscala also played with CP, but they’re all out. – 6:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday Sunset Starters ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/t547M7bh95 – 6:51 PM
Phoenix #Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) for Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City #ThunderUp
Will start Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson along with Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges. https://t.co/8R5DUrIkxH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/osZdOAN6jx – 6:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
tuned in ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DIYYpb5GY6 – 6:37 PM
Starters for tonight:
Thunder
– Maledon
– Wiggins
– Krejci
– Pokusevski
– Roby
Suns
– Paul
– Shamet
– Bridges
– Johnson
– McGee – 6:36 PM
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
JaVale McGee
Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest) and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) OUT. – 6:32 PM
Frank Vogel, on the approach for the next game, given the increasingly difficult odds that the Lakers make the play in:
“Don’t worry about the math … worry about the next game, try to get a win against Phoenix.” – 6:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
neutral tones for today 😌 pic.twitter.com/ZPU43naTDm – 6:12 PM
Final: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118
The Lakers fall to 31-47. They’re 1.5 games behind the Spurs for No. 10 — two games back in the loss column. AD had 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Russ had 27 pts, 10 rebs and 7 asts.
Up next: at Phoenix on Tuesday. – 6:09 PM
Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/TCNsHRg5o3 – 6:03 PM
After an 0-for-5 shooting night Friday at Memphis and a trip to New Orleans to see his brother, Puff, help North Carolina top rival Duke in Final 4 Saturday, Cam Johnson is getting up shots as #Suns are at OKC #ThunderUp tonight looking to set franchise record for wins (63). pic.twitter.com/2V5H5Qeb9C – 5:46 PM
Daigneault when asked if Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) will return this season: “We’re working through it.”
Mann is out tonight. No real clarity on if or when he’ll return down the stretch. – 5:42 PM
Poku and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are both playing tonight. – 5:33 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski will both play tonight, per Daigneault. Both were listed as questionable. – 5:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said even with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder out, this is a good night for the Suns to put a better product on the floor after the way they played in Memphis. The goal is to play to their standard every night no matter who’s in or out – 5:31 PM
The injury report for OKC today against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/fgxXlOUDYt – 5:03 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
No Franz Wagner today, so the list of players to start every game this season is down to just two guys:
Mikal Bridges
Saddiq Bey – 4:43 PM
Is this the night Phoenix #Suns set the franchise record for most wins in a single season?
Tried Friday at Memphis.
Lost. Still at 62 Ws.
At Oklahoma City #ThunderUp
tonight.
They’ll have to do it without Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest) and Jae Crowder (sore ankle). pic.twitter.com/qyw5eMq06j – 4:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
#ThunderLegacy members came by the ION this morning..
..and you know they had to get a few shots up! pic.twitter.com/6xuBCmP4rP – 4:06 PM
This game feels a little like the Phoenix game at the end of last regular season did so far, where AD just dominated and tantalized all of us with how good he can be at his best. Helped them beat a team they had no business beating in that game. Maybe history repeats today. – 4:02 PM
With this 118-112 win over the Bucks, the Mavs ensure they’ll finish the regular season winless against just 3 teams:
The NBA-best Suns and the lottery-bound Knicks and Wizards. – 4:02 PM
I WANNA HAVE A SON… LIL BO99MANN WILL BE A KING.! – 1:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder welcomes the Phoenix Suns to @PaycomCenter in its penultimate home contest of the season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
￼
📝 | https://t.co/kOvRAPfcqL pic.twitter.com/RLNCExzSEL – 1:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With every passing day, a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals becomes more and more likely. The Grizzlies are really good, but I don’t think they’ll beat the Suns in a 7-game series. And I think the Bucks are just a foot or two better than every other team in the East. – 1:18 PM
