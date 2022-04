Years removed from his playing days at Arizona State, Willie Bloomquist once again found himself entangled in the rivalry with Arizona. But this time, his role switched to leading the Sun Devils on the field. And although he wasn’t playing in Tuesday’s game against the No. 11 Wildcats, he felt even more emotion in the game when ASU pulled off a stunning 10-6 comeback win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO