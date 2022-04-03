Heat vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Miami Heat (50-28) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Miami Heat 114, Toronto Raptors 109 (Q4 00:02)
* Miami snaps Toronto’s 5-game win streak.
* Sixers (Embiid 44-17-5b) win in Cleveland.
* The Celtics magic number to clinch at least the 4-seed is now just 1.
No NBA Monday
TUESDAY
Milwaukee at Chicago
Atlanta at Toronto
Philadelphia at Indiana
Charlotte at Miami pic.twitter.com/AuqAIGDvFL – 9:33 PM
The Heat are 4-0 since they got ✌️’d by Andre Drummond. pic.twitter.com/E1n4dVxasC – 9:33 PM
Tyler Herro nearly made a 3 into his own basket just now. Take that, Ricky Davis. – 9:32 PM
Heat ALMOST let Raps back into it, as Herro turns it over up 4. But VanVleet misses a 3, and that will do it. – 9:32 PM
Another good one between these teams, it’d be a pleasant second round playoff series, if anyone’s listening?
Heat gonna win
Raptors back at home Tuesday to Atlanta – 9:31 PM
great example of Tyler Herro’s improved first step. we talk about the 10 pounds he added all the time but not enough about increased explosiveness. pic.twitter.com/MFyynQrvw2 – 9:28 PM
Drained from a road trip to Boston, Toronto and Denver, the NBA schedule gods did the Wolves a solid with this Houston matchup tonight. This level of effort against any other team almost certainly would have been a loss. – 9:25 PM
Lowry tried to a take a charge on Siakam. The call was a block, but Miami is challenging. – 9:20 PM
Of course a Lowry block/charge is getting reviewed. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo has made six threes tonight. He has 20 points in 26 minutes. – 9:19 PM
The Miami Heat whipped up a Herro sandwich with a Victor to Oladip it in and a Max Strüsel for dessert. – 9:17 PM
Seventeen made 3s for the Heat, 11 in the second half with 2:42 to go. – 9:16 PM
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖🔘➖
MIN STRUS MAX STRUS
🗣 TURN HIM UP – 9:16 PM
Max Strus has about 423 threes and Victor Oladipo’s got about 220
Heat by 7, 2:42 left – 9:15 PM
Victor Oladipo ladies and gentlemen
He’s playing with a chip on his shoulder tonight – 9:14 PM
Vic omg 😦 – 9:14 PM
And just like that Victor Oladipo is making a case for playoff minutes after being out of the rotation as of late. – 9:12 PM
11-2 run for Miami over the last 2:30+
Raps down 5
Just over 4 min to go
Miami’s largest lead – 9:12 PM
Max Strus hitting these shots is major
Tyler Herro drawing these extra defenders is the reason for it – 9:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo … – 9:08 PM
Credit to Caleb for finding a way to get P.J. involved in this game. W teammate. pic.twitter.com/ueO6FQyLLg – 9:06 PM
Kyle Lowry’s the guy that has to win Miami this game – 9:04 PM
Raptors by 4 with 7 mins left; another wonderful finish coming but these teams do that all the time – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
These are the games that the Heat’s incredible depth shines. – 8:58 PM
Yurtseven with the first Yurtsix Heat points in the quarter. – 8:57 PM
Coming down to the wire pic.twitter.com/h455agLUDG – 8:55 PM
Max Strus…0 for 0 in the first half…was 4 for 7 in q3 (all triples)…putting up 14 pts…helping Miami outscore Toronto 34-23. Raptors — up 10 at half — go into the 4th qrt trailing by 1.
Can anyone see who is on the back of Yuta Watanabe’s jacket? It’s been bugging me all night – 8:54 PM
A little Vic stepback triple to close out a big 3rd quarter for us pic.twitter.com/TX4fyhX5q2 – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 79, Raptors 78. Already six Heat players with double-digit points, led by Tyler Herro’s 15. Also helps that the Heat is shooting 12 of 30 (40 percent) on threes. – 8:53 PM
Max Strus loads up with 14 second-period points, with Heat taking 79-78 lead into fourth in Toronto. – 8:52 PM
Raps let up 34 to the Heat in the third, and they trail 79-78 after 3. We’ll see if they can find a way to free up Siakam in the 4th. – 8:52 PM
Heat just making all the tough shots at big moments
They’re up 79-78 going to the fourth
Imagine that, a close low-scoring game between these teams – 8:51 PM
Max Strus has the ability to win Miami a playoff game
That’s why he is a starter
And I don’t think he’s leaving any time soon – 8:49 PM
Raptors have 13 points in almost 11 minutes – 8:47 PM
This 3Q comeback has been brought to you by the generous contributions of Max Strus
11 pts and counting in the quarter pic.twitter.com/NUbp3qtcvm – 8:45 PM
Bates-Diop with his first double-digit game since he had 22 in a loss at Miami on Feb. 26. He’s got 11 points and 6 rebounds with under a minute to go in the 3Q. – 8:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry having a very Kyle Lowry quarter. He has two points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in the third quarter. – 8:44 PM
Heat down 10 at the half have come back to take a 1 point lead over the Raptors with 2:04 to go in q3 — Miami’s first lead since they were up 1 early in q1.
69-68. Hear it on @FAN590 – 8:44 PM
As I say all the time:
Max Strus has never seen a contest when he has the ball in shooting motion – 8:44 PM
Lowry’s fingerprints all over this quarter, as the Heat have taken the lead. – 8:43 PM
A Strus 3, and from 13 down Heat take lead. – 8:42 PM
Heat lead, Raptors 3rd quarter woes return – 8:42 PM
Fred VanVleet’s defense is just so incredibly good. Possession after possession, play after play. On ball, off ball — often both on the same possession. What a gift. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with 18 points off 15 Raptors turnovers, helping to keep the game close. Raptors lead 68-64. – 8:41 PM
Views from our halftime performance from our Welcome Toronto Creator, Kyana Kingbird pic.twitter.com/Fw0SnDVeEv – 8:39 PM
Raptors could use some energy and production from Boucher and Achiuwa here – 8:37 PM
If Miami wants to win this game, Strus or Duncan has to get them out of this – 8:35 PM
Sixers beat Cavs, Raptors magic number for at least 6th is now 2; they lead Heat by 5,6:26 left in third and they’re scuffling a bit – 8:34 PM
Sixers beat the Cavs. Bad news is the Raptors can’t make up ground on 4th-place Philly tonight (they’ll be 2 games back if they beat Miami, 3 games back if they lose). Good news is they’re a step closer to clinching a playoff spot. Their magic number is down to 2 (1 if they win) – 8:32 PM
Cavs about to lose to Philadelphia, and Raptors magic number to clinch a top-6 spot moves to 2. – 8:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM
The Raptors fly-by defence guarding 3s is on point; Heat patiently getting all kinds of good looks – 8:27 PM
Gotta blitz VanVleet occasionally in this half for sure – 8:27 PM
When you have 21 points and a Raptors franchise record in the first half pic.twitter.com/8AJMgefnwT – 8:23 PM
Good minutes from Victor Oladipo to end the first half. He’s up nine points on 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Still some rust (five turnovers) but this is a game where the Heat can use a boost from anywhere. – 8:12 PM
Work to do after the break pic.twitter.com/mAwk5cstqP – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Raptors 55, Heat 45. Tyler Herro with 11 points, and Kyle Lowry with nine points and four assists. Short-handed Heat already with 20 three-point attempts. – 8:10 PM
At the half, Raps up 55-45. VanVleet, Siakam and Barnes have 41 of the Raptors’ points. Lowry with 9 and 4. – 8:08 PM
Raptors 55, Heat 45 at half. VanVleet 21 for Raptors. Herro 11 for Heat. – 8:08 PM
Fun first half, both teams good/bad in stretches
Raptors up 55-45 at the break – 8:08 PM
Bam Adebayo shouldn’t be able to set a screen on VanVleet ever again, just for Raptors fans’ mental welfare. – 8:07 PM
Heat show a trap and some zone, Trent beats it with a rhythm 3 – 8:07 PM
VanVleet finishes through some VerticaLowry. – 8:00 PM
Victor Oladipo is not only knocking down big shots, but looks really active and under control
Hmmmm
Plus Tyler Herro is incredible btw – 7:59 PM
Hmm, the Victor Oladipo game. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo already 3 of 6 from three-point range. He has nine points in nine minutes. These are probably Oladipo’s best minutes of the season, so far. – 7:58 PM
Victor Oladipo’s seventh point was the 8,000th of his career. – 7:57 PM
Scottie Barnes just became the first player in NBA history to successfully post up Kyle Lowry. – 7:56 PM
Scottie Barnes hits a floater over Lowry and would you look at that, I just turned 98 years old. – 7:56 PM
A Herro 3pt from earlier was just taken back. Off court official ruled he was out of bounds. So after a VanVleet lay up ….the Raps now go into the timeout with a 5-point swing on the scoreboard…
The Score is now 45-33 with 6:25 to go in the 1st half – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Short-handed Heat with just four shots at the rim tonight. Heat trailing by 12 in the second quarter. – 7:54 PM
They reviewed a Herro 3 and took it off the board because he was out of bounds
Raptors up 12 with 6:25 until halftime – 7:53 PM
Victor Oladipo hitting that release valve 3 👀 – 7:52 PM
Tyler Herro is doing some incredible shot creating things right now
Seriously
Length bothers him, but he just counters that with tough shot making – 7:50 PM
Two more blocked shot attempts for Chris Boucher, although the second one was a product of the shot clock. – 7:48 PM
I don’t know what the world record is for shot attempts blocked in a 3-games span but i’m pretty sure Chris Boucher’s close to it – 7:48 PM
haven’t seen a team/player this committed to hunting herro as siakam right now – 7:47 PM
Gary Trent Jr passing up an OTB 3 to give Precious Achiuwa an OTB 3 is probably not the wisest of decisions ever made – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo commits a turnover and then take a charge on the other end seconds later. – 7:45 PM
2nd quarter incoming pic.twitter.com/WnraNmvWfG – 7:44 PM
Yurt grabs the offensive rebound, Vic connects pic.twitter.com/dc0cTFlSAH – 7:42 PM
Fred VanVleet came into his first day of training camp as an undrafted rookie back in 2016 and immediately earned Kyle Lowry’s respect by going right after him in practice.
Their first game against each other, 6 years later, and that hasn’t changed.
FVV with 17 1st-quarter pts – 7:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Raptors 34, Heat 28.
The bad news: Toronto scored 34 points.
The good news: The Heat is trailing by only six. – 7:41 PM
Raptors 34, Heat 28 after one. VanVleet with 17 for Raptors. Lowry 8 points for Heat. – 7:41 PM
Two bigs shots from Tyler Herro
That second one was him knowing he can’t drive it in against this team
We should see a lot of those transition pull up threes – 7:41 PM
Raps with a rough end to the quarter, and they lead 34-28 after 1. VanVleet has 17, Lowry has 8. – 7:40 PM
VanVleet’s got 17 but there’s some Raptors defensive slippage late and they’re up 34-28 after a quarter – 7:40 PM
Tyler Herro’s third shot moved him past Steve Smith for 21st of the Heat all-time list. – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven in the game, as the Heat plays without Butler, Tucker, Dedmon and Vincent. – 7:38 PM
And now Oladipo. – 7:38 PM
With OG out, Armoni Brooks gets some early time tonight – 7:38 PM
In a tribute to his time in Toronto, Kyle Lowry’s new team has put the opponent into the penalty. – 7:37 PM
With Anunoby out, Armoni Brooks creeps back into the rotation. – 7:35 PM
Sneaky move by Kyle there leads to the Herro slam 💪 pic.twitter.com/ws7z6uih2u – 7:35 PM
These are one of the weirder teams for Herro to operate against
It’s hard to score at the rim, but they also play high in the pick and roll
High pick and roll is the way to go here – 7:35 PM
Herro thought he was fouled. And let referee know it. And know it. And know it. Technical. – 7:33 PM
Fred VanVleet… with 3 first quarter triples… has passed Kyle Lowry for most three-pointers in one season in Raptors franchise history.
239 & counting
@Toronto Raptors #raptors #rtz #WeTheNorth – 7:33 PM
I think if the Raptors make 4 of every 6 threes they take, it may allow them to achieve glorious victory – 7:32 PM
And now Omer Yurtseven about to enter. – 7:32 PM
Kyle Lowry bringing the best out in Freddy.
Just showing the mentor all he’s learned. – 7:31 PM
With Chris Boucher running at him, Kyle Lowry pump-faked and side stepped him. Off the board in Vegas. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Fred VanVleet with 16 points in the first seven minutes. – 7:31 PM
Fred VanVleet is now your single-season Toronto Raptors three-point king – 7:29 PM
There’s the franchise record for VanVleet, with his 239th 3 of the season. – 7:29 PM
Most 3-pointers in a single season, Raptors history:
Fred VanVleet: 239 (and counting), 2021-22
Kyle Lowry: 238, 2017-18 – 7:29 PM
VanVleet already with 13 first-quarter points. Heat have 12. – 7:29 PM
A needed Morris 3 for the Heat. – 7:28 PM
Raptors taking an early 7-point lead is quite a tribute to Kyle. – 7:27 PM
Last week I caught the end of Fred VanVleet’s early shoot-around and he was going hard, working on step backs, smiling and laughing, no worries about his knee. He’s played really well defensively since, but tonight it’s transferring to his offense for the first time. – 7:27 PM
Tyler Herro again as sixth man. – 7:27 PM
The way to attack this Raptors defense will have a lot to do with Miami’s second unit
Gotta stretch the floor out a bit with Herro-Robinson etc
Felt like the spacing would be off with this first unit – 7:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
VanVleet 10, Lowry 5.
Heat trailing Raptors 16-9. – 7:24 PM
Fred’s got 10, Raptors up 16-9 early – 7:23 PM
It’s Lowry’s first time back in Toronto, and VanVleet is *active* – 7:22 PM
FVV making Lowry work. – 7:21 PM
Fred VanVleet only needed 3 minutes to hit a couple 3s. He ties Kyle Lowry’s franchise record for most 3s in a season with 238. – 7:21 PM
Fred VanVleet has now tied Kyle Lowry for the most three-pointers in a single season for the Raptors – 7:20 PM
VanVleet ties Lowry’s 3s-in-a-season record – 7:20 PM
VanVleet has tied Lowry’s franchise record for total 3s in a season. – 7:20 PM
Markieff Morris with the Heat’s first three shots. – 7:19 PM
Lowry homecoming foul call! – 7:18 PM
Pascal avoids a Lowry charge attempt. And here we go. – 7:17 PM
Here we go. Lowry vs VanVleet to start. pic.twitter.com/Cm0lKjZErS – 7:17 PM
So who shed a tear watching the tribute to Lowry 🙋🏽♀️? – 7:15 PM
That was special. Says everything that Lowry wanted to share moment with his sons. Growing up without a father has shaped him many ways, but one way is his determination to be the best Dad he can be. Boys are getting big now. “They’re great kids,” Kyle always says, with pride. – 7:14 PM
From Canada to Klow. #WeTheNorth
@Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/s0icnqCfUB – 7:14 PM
Let’s get this Eastern Conference showdown started pic.twitter.com/pufERDME8U – 7:13 PM
But really, you’d expect nothing less from the Raptors. Every level of that team – media relations, coaching staff, front office, so on, so forth – is first class. Hell, even the beat writers are first class. Except @Doug Smith of course. – 7:12 PM
Really well done.
And Lowry having his sons with him at midcourt was a wonderful touch – 7:11 PM
Kyle Lowry playing vs DeRozan last night and in Toronto tonight is all the feels – 7:10 PM
Well done, Toronto. Absolutely well done. – 7:10 PM
Lowry and his sons come to centre court after the video. A rousing ovation. – 7:09 PM
Lowry video tribute will come right after Miami starting intros. – 7:04 PM
The Spoelstra test results, plus other ancillary testing results for Heat, show that the team that faces Raptors in the playoffs (and even the Raptors themselves) will face unique postseason pressures. Basically, there will be eight opening-round series and only one with testing. – 6:52 PM
A night full of memories and emotions ahead for @Kyle Lowry in Toronto pic.twitter.com/dGenTCThUl – 6:51 PM
A mostly standing ovation as the HEAT take the court for warmups. – 6:50 PM
Standing ‘O’ for Lowry as he leads Heat on the floor for warm-ups. – 6:50 PM
Crazy cheers when Lowry makes a LAYUP LINE LAYUP!!!! – 6:50 PM
Lowry’s wife Ayahna and his boys, Karter and Kameron, are courtside as they wait for their father to be introduced and get his tribute. The family arrived in Toronto on Friday so they could connect with their Toronto friends on Saturday while Heat played in Chicago. – 6:48 PM
With Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris starting in place of missing Butler and Tucker, the rotation pattern can largely stay in tact. – 6:46 PM
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/Ng1oXmTEzY – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With two starters out in Butler and Tucker, the Heat is starting Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin in their place tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:44 PM
13 points in the third quarter for Oshae Brissett, who just canned a heat check 3. He’s up to 20 points on the night. – 6:33 PM
Markieff Morris back in Heat mix and staring. Also starting is Caleb Martin, alongside Max Strus, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. – 6:33 PM
A couple changes to tonight’s starting lineup ⤵️
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/laTxveKsKr – 6:31 PM
Khem Birch starts in place of the injured OG Anunoby. – 6:31 PM
Lowry gets an ovation on his way OFF the floor after warm-up. – 6:31 PM
Lowry signs a few autographs on his way off the court from his pre-game warmup. – 6:31 PM
The Raptors will slide Khem Birch into the Anunoby spot in the starting lineup, they just told us
And first ovation for Lowry as he leaves the court after his warmup; waves his arms to say hello – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra enters COVID-19 protocols and will not coach in tonight’s game in Toronto. Chris Quinn will serve as the Heat’s head coach in Spoelstra’s place miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat also without Butler, Tucker, Vincent and Dedmon vs. Raptors because of injuries – 6:04 PM
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sidelined in Toronto by COVID protocols; Chris Quinn again coaches. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Team was required to test for coronavirus as a means of crossing border postgame. – 6:02 PM
🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/TNubmyhIZv – 5:54 PM
Asked Kyle Lowry about helping establish what being a Raptor is all about:
“I think being a Raptor kind of just was who I was, right?” pic.twitter.com/sjcMCTQxUd – 5:46 PM
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has entered health and safety protocols. Assistant Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place. – 5:36 PM
The Miami Heat says that head coach Erik Spoelstra will not coach tonight’s game vs Toronto Raptors because he is in health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will take over-heading duties. P.J. Tucker also out with a knee injury – 5:36 PM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has entered health and safety protocols. Assistant Chris Quinn will lead the team tonight against Toronto Raptors. – 5:34 PM
Special day for Kyle pic.twitter.com/meI9HOFpe7 – 5:34 PM
The Heat say Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight’s game in Toronto and that Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place. – 5:33 PM
UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight’s game in Toronto. Coach Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
P.J. Tucker (knee) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 5:32 PM
Heat also missing Spoelstra (the protocols) and PJ Tucker as well as Butler, Dedmon, Vincent – 5:32 PM
Erik Spoelstra is out due to health and safety protocols.
Butler, Tucker, Vincent and Dedmon are out with injuries. – 5:32 PM
Caleb Martin will play tonight
PJ Tucker is out – 5:32 PM
Heat coach Eric Spoelstra will miss game vs. Raptors due to health and safety protocols. Heat will be without Butler, Dedmon, Tucker. – 5:31 PM
P.J. Tucker (knee) also will out tonight for Heat. Erik Spoelstra is out (health and safety protocols). Chris Quinn will coach. So no Butler, Spoelstra, Tucker, Dedmon, Vincent. Caleb Martin is available. – 5:31 PM
Spoelstra is in health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will coach Heat tonight. – 5:30 PM
Lowry on Boucher leading the Raptors in drawn charges: “He weighs like 10 pounds so people just run him over.” 😂
“Chris has had a great year. Every time I watch them, his energy has been great… Him sacrificing his body, I know it hurts, but that’s pretty cool to see.” – 5:30 PM
OG Anunoby (thigh) out for Raptors tonight. – 5:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nick Nurse on facing Kyle Lowry: “I hope to God we ruin his night. We love him, there’s no doubt about that. But my job now is to kick his ass.” – 5:28 PM
OG’s out tonight after getting hit in thigh/hip the other night, Nick just told us. Not sure who’ll slide into that starting spot
Malachi Flynn is available – 5:28 PM
OG Anunoby is out tonight vs Miami. He got hit in the thigh late in Friday’s game. Malachi Flynn returns for the Raptors. Watanabe also out. – 5:26 PM
OG Anunoby is a late scratch vs. Heat; injured his ‘hip/thigh’ late in Raptors win Friday. – 5:25 PM
No OG Anunoby tonight. He banged his thigh in the last game and will sit this one out. Malachi Flynn is back in. – 5:25 PM
OG Anunoby is out after getting hit on the thigh on Friday. – 5:25 PM
OG Anunoby is out tonight – 5:25 PM
Malachi Flynn (hamstring) will return to lineup for Raptors vs. Heat. – 5:23 PM
Malachi Flynn is available for the Raptors tonight. – 5:22 PM
Lowry on VanVleet needing 3 3s to break his franchise record: “I’ve been keeping count of how many he needs and I’m looking forward to him breaking it… If it happens tonight, great, as long as I win.”
“If it happens tonight it’d be great for me to give him a standing ovation” – 5:21 PM
Nick Nurse, on Kyle Lowry’s concerns of him trying to shut him down tonight, “I hope to God we ruin his night.” – 5:20 PM
Is Lowry gonna get emotional tonight?
“I’m not gonna let y’all see me cry… But that being said, my kids are gonna be with me, so I don’t know. The video I’m sure is gonna be crazy. So I’ll see how I am, but I’m gonna hold back as much as I can.” – 5:19 PM
“I hope to god we ruin his night.” – Nick Nurse on Lowry – 5:18 PM
Lowry on Pascal Siakam: “I told you what he was gonna do… It takes a special young man to have a year like he had, hear the things he heard, watch everybody talk bad about him and then come back and say ‘now what?’… I’m proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/yS64o1znbT – 5:16 PM
Some Wol-stats: Lowry returns to Toronto third in career points scored in the building (DeRozan, Bosh), 1st in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles, 3rd in double-doubles, 5th in rebounds. He won 201 games at ACC/SBA as a Raptor, 5 behind the leader, DeRozan. – 5:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on how his kids are adjusting to Miami: “They wear shorts and T-shirts every day.” – 4:51 PM
Kyle Lowry on the biggest shift for his kids moving from Toronto to Miami:
“They wear shorts and T-Shirts everyday.” – 4:51 PM
“I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of you and it will go viral.” – Lowry on trying to hold back tonight – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said he doesn’t plan on crying when the Raptors play his tribute video. “I’m going to hold back as much as I can,” he said. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Lowry now says he’s not gonna let people see him cry in his return to Toronto:
“DeMar will make fun of me and it’ll go viral.” – 4:41 PM
Lowry said he will try not to be too emotional during pregame tribute video, “I know if I cry, DeMar is going to make fun of me.” – 4:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Lowry said his kids have been in Toronto since Friday and they went to a hockey game. “They haven’t been to a hockey game in Miami,” he says.
Maybe, they’ve been to a hockey game in Sunrise? – 4:40 PM
“I look better than you today.” – Lowry on Alvin Williams.
“I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization.” – 4:40 PM
As of now, the only way we’ll get a clear answer on which Celtics can play in Toronto is if Boston has to play in Toronto. But:
Ime Udoka: “Everyone who is healthy will be available.”
Al Horford: “I’ll be ready to play everywhere.”
Jaylen Brown: “Ready to play against anybody.” – 4:39 PM
Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends. – 4:39 PM
Kyle Lowry wearing his championship ring as he talks to media in Toronto – 4:39 PM
Lowry called his Toronto return “perfect timing” because it comes with both teams with something important they are playing for. – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry shows up to his pre-game press conference in Toronto wearing his Raptors championship ring. – 4:36 PM
Kyle Lowry wearing his 2019 Raptors championship ring during his pregame media session now in Toronto. – 4:36 PM
Kyle Lowry is wearing his championship ring. – 4:36 PM
Lowry walks in for his pre game media availability…wearing his 2019 championship ring – 4:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:34 PM
Kyle Lowry is expected to speak to media at 430 (ish) … you can follow on livestream here: sportsnet.ca/article/watch-… – 4:33 PM
Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s. – 4:16 PM
Jaylen Brown on his ability to play in Toronto: “Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a VP of the Players Association, it’s part of my job to respect privacy. You won’t hear me comment.” – 4:15 PM
With a win on today’s regular season home finale, the Celtics finished up at 28-13.
The Heat and Bulls can both finish with a better home record in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 27-12 and Chicago is 27-11. Two left at home for Miami and three home games left for Chicago. – 3:54 PM
Alcaraz wins Miami Open with a dominant show
apnews.com/article/novak-… – 3:41 PM
Miami sports update …
Heat: Lead their conference
Panthers: Lead their conference
Marlins: undefeated
Dolphins: undefeated – 3:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat rotation stabilizes, Spoelstra sticks to what’s working: “These are tough decisions” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra on the Heat’s first 50-win season since the Big 3 era and Butler enjoying his three-point makes – 3:40 PM
Bucks fall to Mavs
Heat now have 2 game lead over Bucks and 1.5 game lead over Celtics for 1st place in the conference – 3:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks lose to the Mavs and fall to third place in the East, two games behind the first-place Heat.
Celtics now in second place, 1.5 games behind the Heat.
A 3-1 finish still guarantees the Heat the top spot in the East. – 3:38 PM
Miami is now almost assured the No. 1 seed thanks to Milwaukee’s loss barring an epic collapse or unfathomable tanking. Brooklyn is looking likelier to finish at 9/10 and be capped at No. 8. It’s feeling like we’re headed for Nets-Heat if Brooklyn takes care of the play-in. – 3:36 PM
Celtics are now in sole possession of second place in the East after Bucks lose to Mavs this afternoon. Still 1.5 games back No. 1 Miami who plays in Toronto tonight. – 3:33 PM
A Bucks loss here brings the Celtics up to the 2-seed. Milwaukee down to 3. PHI can, at best, stay where they are.
Even at the 1- or 2-seed, Miami and Boston have a real chance of hosting BKN first round. – 3:32 PM
What a difference a week makes 👀
7 days ago we felt a little differently than we do now, but since then Coach Spo has made some significant changes. @CoupNBA explains some of the new looks we’ve seen and a few other tidbits in the Notebook – 3:29 PM
With Milwaukee losing, Boston moves into second place in the East, and 1.5 games back of Miami, which plays Toronto later. Second in the East is very likely to be decided by Thursday’s game in Milwaukee. – 3:29 PM
“Many indigenous youth actually partake in both basketball and dance, and I believe the beat/pattern of the basketball is similar to how dancers dance to the beat of a drum.”
– Kyana Kingbird, Welcome Toronto Creator pic.twitter.com/7DOXZKeA0X – 3:21 PM
Celtics shoot a season-high 61.5% and record their 3rd 40-point win, 144-102.
If the Bucks (down 8 with 5:00 left) don’t come back, Boston goes into 2nd in the East.
Updated magic numbers for the Celtics…
5-seed: 1 (Chicago)
4-seed: 2 (Toronto)
1-seed: 5 (Miami/Milwaukee) – 3:14 PM
Spain had been 0-8 in Miami Open men’s finals.
1-8 now. Vamos, Carlos Alcaraz. – 3:10 PM
We loom. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/xFUsYNxQ0Z – 2:39 PM
Today we celebrate our third @welcomeovo Creators Program finalist, Kyana Kingbird.
She is an Indigenous Dancer/Artist who will be performing at our halftime show this evening.
This is her story. pic.twitter.com/nAhblBJyTe – 2:26 PM
#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Javonte Smart (not with team) and Gabe Vincent (toe) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 2:07 PM
Heat vets sitting
But Miami still can’t get PJ Tucker away from competitive basketball
As much as some think he should be forced into rest, everybody’s different
Some need rest before ramping up
But others feel that rest makes it harder for them to ramp up
That’s PJ – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:47 PM
Raptors have Flynn, who played 14 G League minutes on a rehab stint Saturday and doesn’t look quite ready for an NBA game, and Watanabe, who’s gonna be out a bit it sounded like Friday, as questionable for tonight – 1:44 PM
So the Heat rotation tonight should look like:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Victor Oladipo
Duncan Robinson
Markieff Morris
Maybe Omer Yurtseven if they need size – 1:39 PM
Door potentially opens for Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo minutes tonight depending on those questionable tags – 1:36 PM
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent all out tonight for the Heat. Caleb Martin questionable. – 1:36 PM
Full injury report tonight:
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent out
Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin questionable – 1:34 PM
Jimmy Butler sitting out tonight in Toronto – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Raptors on the second night of Heat’s late-season back-to-back. – 1:31 PM
The Heat are sitting Jimmy Butler out tonight in Toronto on second night of back-to-back. – 1:31 PM
