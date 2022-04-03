Heat vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (50-28) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Miami Heat 114, Toronto Raptors 109 (Q4 00:02)

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

* Miami snaps Toronto’s 5-game win streak.

* Sixers (Embiid 44-17-5b) win in Cleveland.

* The Celtics magic number to clinch at least the 4-seed is now just 1.

No NBA Monday

TUESDAY

Milwaukee at Chicago

Atlanta at Toronto

Philadelphia at Indiana

Charlotte at Miami pic.twitter.com/AuqAIGDvFL – 9:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Heat are 4-0 since they got ✌️’d by Andre Drummond. pic.twitter.com/E1n4dVxasC – 9:33 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Tyler Herro nearly made a 3 into his own basket just now. Take that, Ricky Davis. – 9:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Heat ALMOST let Raps back into it, as Herro turns it over up 4. But VanVleet misses a 3, and that will do it. – 9:32 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Another good one between these teams, it’d be a pleasant second round playoff series, if anyone’s listening?

Heat gonna win

Raptors back at home Tuesday to Atlanta – 9:31 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

great example of Tyler Herro’s improved first step. we talk about the 10 pounds he added all the time but not enough about increased explosiveness. pic.twitter.com/MFyynQrvw2 – 9:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Drained from a road trip to Boston, Toronto and Denver, the NBA schedule gods did the Wolves a solid with this Houston matchup tonight. This level of effort against any other team almost certainly would have been a loss. – 9:25 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry tried to a take a charge on Siakam. The call was a block, but Miami is challenging. – 9:20 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Of course a Lowry block/charge is getting reviewed. – 9:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo has made six threes tonight. He has 20 points in 26 minutes. – 9:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

The Miami Heat whipped up a Herro sandwich with a Victor to Oladip it in and a Max Strüsel for dessert. – 9:17 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Seventeen made 3s for the Heat, 11 in the second half with 2:42 to go. – 9:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖🔘➖

MIN STRUS MAX STRUS

🗣 TURN HIM UP – 9:16 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Max Strus has about 423 threes and Victor Oladipo’s got about 220

Heat by 7, 2:42 left – 9:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo ladies and gentlemen

He’s playing with a chip on his shoulder tonight – 9:14 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Vic omg 😦 – 9:14 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

And just like that Victor Oladipo is making a case for playoff minutes after being out of the rotation as of late. – 9:12 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

11-2 run for Miami over the last 2:30+

Raps down 5

Just over 4 min to go

Miami’s largest lead – 9:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus hitting these shots is major

Tyler Herro drawing these extra defenders is the reason for it – 9:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo … – 9:08 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Credit to Caleb for finding a way to get P.J. involved in this game. W teammate. pic.twitter.com/ueO6FQyLLg – 9:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry’s the guy that has to win Miami this game – 9:04 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 4 with 7 mins left; another wonderful finish coming but these teams do that all the time – 9:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

These are the games that the Heat’s incredible depth shines. – 8:58 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Yurtseven with the first Yurtsix Heat points in the quarter. – 8:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Coming down to the wire pic.twitter.com/h455agLUDG – 8:55 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Max Strus…0 for 0 in the first half…was 4 for 7 in q3 (all triples)…putting up 14 pts…helping Miami outscore Toronto 34-23. Raptors — up 10 at half — go into the 4th qrt trailing by 1.

Hear it on @FAN590 – 8:54 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Can anyone see who is on the back of Yuta Watanabe’s jacket? It’s been bugging me all night – 8:54 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A little Vic stepback triple to close out a big 3rd quarter for us pic.twitter.com/TX4fyhX5q2 – 8:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 79, Raptors 78. Already six Heat players with double-digit points, led by Tyler Herro’s 15. Also helps that the Heat is shooting 12 of 30 (40 percent) on threes. – 8:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus loads up with 14 second-period points, with Heat taking 79-78 lead into fourth in Toronto. – 8:52 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps let up 34 to the Heat in the third, and they trail 79-78 after 3. We’ll see if they can find a way to free up Siakam in the 4th. – 8:52 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Heat just making all the tough shots at big moments

They’re up 79-78 going to the fourth

Imagine that, a close low-scoring game between these teams – 8:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus has the ability to win Miami a playoff game

That’s why he is a starter

And I don’t think he’s leaving any time soon – 8:49 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors have 13 points in almost 11 minutes – 8:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

This 3Q comeback has been brought to you by the generous contributions of Max Strus

11 pts and counting in the quarter pic.twitter.com/NUbp3qtcvm – 8:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Bates-Diop with his first double-digit game since he had 22 in a loss at Miami on Feb. 26. He’s got 11 points and 6 rebounds with under a minute to go in the 3Q. – 8:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry having a very Kyle Lowry quarter. He has two points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in the third quarter. – 8:44 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Heat down 10 at the half have come back to take a 1 point lead over the Raptors with 2:04 to go in q3 — Miami’s first lead since they were up 1 early in q1.

69-68. Hear it on @FAN590 – 8:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

As I say all the time:

Max Strus has never seen a contest when he has the ball in shooting motion – 8:44 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Lowry’s fingerprints all over this quarter, as the Heat have taken the lead. – 8:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

A Strus 3, and from 13 down Heat take lead. – 8:42 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Heat lead, Raptors 3rd quarter woes return – 8:42 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Fred VanVleet’s defense is just so incredibly good. Possession after possession, play after play. On ball, off ball — often both on the same possession. What a gift. – 8:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat with 18 points off 15 Raptors turnovers, helping to keep the game close. Raptors lead 68-64. – 8:41 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Views from our halftime performance from our Welcome Toronto Creator, Kyana Kingbird pic.twitter.com/Fw0SnDVeEv – 8:39 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors could use some energy and production from Boucher and Achiuwa here – 8:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If Miami wants to win this game, Strus or Duncan has to get them out of this – 8:35 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Sixers beat Cavs, Raptors magic number for at least 6th is now 2; they lead Heat by 5,6:26 left in third and they’re scuffling a bit – 8:34 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Sixers beat the Cavs. Bad news is the Raptors can’t make up ground on 4th-place Philly tonight (they’ll be 2 games back if they beat Miami, 3 games back if they lose). Good news is they’re a step closer to clinching a playoff spot. Their magic number is down to 2 (1 if they win) – 8:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Cavs about to lose to Philadelphia, and Raptors magic number to clinch a top-6 spot moves to 2. – 8:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The Raptors fly-by defence guarding 3s is on point; Heat patiently getting all kinds of good looks – 8:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gotta blitz VanVleet occasionally in this half for sure – 8:27 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

When you have 21 points and a Raptors franchise record in the first half pic.twitter.com/8AJMgefnwT – 8:23 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Good minutes from Victor Oladipo to end the first half. He’s up nine points on 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Still some rust (five turnovers) but this is a game where the Heat can use a boost from anywhere. – 8:12 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Work to do after the break pic.twitter.com/mAwk5cstqP – 8:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Raptors 55, Heat 45. Tyler Herro with 11 points, and Kyle Lowry with nine points and four assists. Short-handed Heat already with 20 three-point attempts. – 8:10 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

At the half, Raps up 55-45. VanVleet, Siakam and Barnes have 41 of the Raptors’ points. Lowry with 9 and 4. – 8:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Raptors 55, Heat 45 at half. VanVleet 21 for Raptors. Herro 11 for Heat. – 8:08 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Fun first half, both teams good/bad in stretches

Raptors up 55-45 at the break – 8:08 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Bam Adebayo shouldn’t be able to set a screen on VanVleet ever again, just for Raptors fans’ mental welfare. – 8:07 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Heat show a trap and some zone, Trent beats it with a rhythm 3 – 8:07 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet finishes through some VerticaLowry. – 8:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo is not only knocking down big shots, but looks really active and under control

Hmmmm

Plus Tyler Herro is incredible btw – 7:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hmm, the Victor Oladipo game. – 7:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo already 3 of 6 from three-point range. He has nine points in nine minutes. These are probably Oladipo’s best minutes of the season, so far. – 7:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Victor Oladipo’s seventh point was the 8,000th of his career. – 7:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes just became the first player in NBA history to successfully post up Kyle Lowry. – 7:56 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes hits a floater over Lowry and would you look at that, I just turned 98 years old. – 7:56 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

A Herro 3pt from earlier was just taken back. Off court official ruled he was out of bounds. So after a VanVleet lay up ….the Raps now go into the timeout with a 5-point swing on the scoreboard…

The Score is now 45-33 with 6:25 to go in the 1st half – 7:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Short-handed Heat with just four shots at the rim tonight. Heat trailing by 12 in the second quarter. – 7:54 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

They reviewed a Herro 3 and took it off the board because he was out of bounds

Raptors up 12 with 6:25 until halftime – 7:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo hitting that release valve 3 👀 – 7:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro is doing some incredible shot creating things right now

Seriously

Length bothers him, but he just counters that with tough shot making – 7:50 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Two more blocked shot attempts for Chris Boucher, although the second one was a product of the shot clock. – 7:48 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

I don’t know what the world record is for shot attempts blocked in a 3-games span but i’m pretty sure Chris Boucher’s close to it – 7:48 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

haven’t seen a team/player this committed to hunting herro as siakam right now – 7:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Gary Trent Jr passing up an OTB 3 to give Precious Achiuwa an OTB 3 is probably not the wisest of decisions ever made – 7:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo commits a turnover and then take a charge on the other end seconds later. – 7:45 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

2nd quarter incoming pic.twitter.com/WnraNmvWfG – 7:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Yurt grabs the offensive rebound, Vic connects pic.twitter.com/dc0cTFlSAH – 7:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet came into his first day of training camp as an undrafted rookie back in 2016 and immediately earned Kyle Lowry’s respect by going right after him in practice.

Their first game against each other, 6 years later, and that hasn’t changed.

FVV with 17 1st-quarter pts – 7:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of the first quarter: Raptors 34, Heat 28.

The bad news: Toronto scored 34 points.

The good news: The Heat is trailing by only six. – 7:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Raptors 34, Heat 28 after one. VanVleet with 17 for Raptors. Lowry 8 points for Heat. – 7:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Two bigs shots from Tyler Herro

That second one was him knowing he can’t drive it in against this team

We should see a lot of those transition pull up threes – 7:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps with a rough end to the quarter, and they lead 34-28 after 1. VanVleet has 17, Lowry has 8. – 7:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

VanVleet’s got 17 but there’s some Raptors defensive slippage late and they’re up 34-28 after a quarter – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro’s third shot moved him past Steve Smith for 21st of the Heat all-time list. – 7:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven in the game, as the Heat plays without Butler, Tucker, Dedmon and Vincent. – 7:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now Oladipo. – 7:38 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

With OG out, Armoni Brooks gets some early time tonight – 7:38 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

In a tribute to his time in Toronto, Kyle Lowry’s new team has put the opponent into the penalty. – 7:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

With Anunoby out, Armoni Brooks creeps back into the rotation. – 7:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Sneaky move by Kyle there leads to the Herro slam 💪 pic.twitter.com/ws7z6uih2u – 7:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

These are one of the weirder teams for Herro to operate against

It’s hard to score at the rim, but they also play high in the pick and roll

High pick and roll is the way to go here – 7:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro thought he was fouled. And let referee know it. And know it. And know it. Technical. – 7:33 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Fred VanVleet… with 3 first quarter triples… has passed Kyle Lowry for most three-pointers in one season in Raptors franchise history.

239 & counting

@Toronto Raptors #raptors #rtz #WeTheNorth – 7:33 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

I think if the Raptors make 4 of every 6 threes they take, it may allow them to achieve glorious victory – 7:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now Omer Yurtseven about to enter. – 7:32 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Kyle Lowry bringing the best out in Freddy.

Just showing the mentor all he’s learned. – 7:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

With Chris Boucher running at him, Kyle Lowry pump-faked and side stepped him. Off the board in Vegas. – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Fred VanVleet with 16 points in the first seven minutes. – 7:31 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet is now your single-season Toronto Raptors three-point king – 7:29 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

There’s the franchise record for VanVleet, with his 239th 3 of the season. – 7:29 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Most 3-pointers in a single season, Raptors history:

Fred VanVleet: 239 (and counting), 2021-22

Kyle Lowry: 238, 2017-18 – 7:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

VanVleet already with 13 first-quarter points. Heat have 12. – 7:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

A needed Morris 3 for the Heat. – 7:28 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Raptors taking an early 7-point lead is quite a tribute to Kyle. – 7:27 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Last week I caught the end of Fred VanVleet’s early shoot-around and he was going hard, working on step backs, smiling and laughing, no worries about his knee. He’s played really well defensively since, but tonight it’s transferring to his offense for the first time. – 7:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro again as sixth man. – 7:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The way to attack this Raptors defense will have a lot to do with Miami’s second unit

Gotta stretch the floor out a bit with Herro-Robinson etc

Felt like the spacing would be off with this first unit – 7:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

VanVleet 10, Lowry 5.

Heat trailing Raptors 16-9. – 7:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Fred’s got 10, Raptors up 16-9 early – 7:23 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

It’s Lowry’s first time back in Toronto, and VanVleet is *active* – 7:22 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

FVV making Lowry work. – 7:21 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet only needed 3 minutes to hit a couple 3s. He ties Kyle Lowry’s franchise record for most 3s in a season with 238. – 7:21 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Fred VanVleet has now tied Kyle Lowry for the most three-pointers in a single season for the Raptors – 7:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

VanVleet ties Lowry’s 3s-in-a-season record – 7:20 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet has tied Lowry’s franchise record for total 3s in a season. – 7:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Markieff Morris with the Heat’s first three shots. – 7:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Lowry homecoming foul call! – 7:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Pascal avoids a Lowry charge attempt. And here we go. – 7:17 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Here we go. Lowry vs VanVleet to start. pic.twitter.com/Cm0lKjZErS – 7:17 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

So who shed a tear watching the tribute to Lowry 🙋🏽‍♀️? – 7:15 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

That was special. Says everything that Lowry wanted to share moment with his sons. Growing up without a father has shaped him many ways, but one way is his determination to be the best Dad he can be. Boys are getting big now. “They’re great kids,” Kyle always says, with pride. – 7:14 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

From Canada to Klow. #WeTheNorth

@Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/s0icnqCfUB – 7:14 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Let’s get this Eastern Conference showdown started pic.twitter.com/pufERDME8U – 7:13 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

But really, you’d expect nothing less from the Raptors. Every level of that team – media relations, coaching staff, front office, so on, so forth – is first class. Hell, even the beat writers are first class. Except @Doug Smith of course. – 7:12 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Really well done.

And Lowry having his sons with him at midcourt was a wonderful touch – 7:11 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Kyle Lowry playing vs DeRozan last night and in Toronto tonight is all the feels – 7:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Well done, Toronto. Absolutely well done. – 7:10 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Lowry and his sons come to centre court after the video. A rousing ovation. – 7:09 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Lowry video tribute will come right after Miami starting intros. – 7:04 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Spoelstra test results, plus other ancillary testing results for Heat, show that the team that faces Raptors in the playoffs (and even the Raptors themselves) will face unique postseason pressures. Basically, there will be eight opening-round series and only one with testing. – 6:52 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A night full of memories and emotions ahead for @Kyle Lowry in Toronto pic.twitter.com/dGenTCThUl – 6:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

A mostly standing ovation as the HEAT take the court for warmups. – 6:50 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Standing ‘O’ for Lowry as he leads Heat on the floor for warm-ups. – 6:50 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Crazy cheers when Lowry makes a LAYUP LINE LAYUP!!!! – 6:50 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Lowry’s wife Ayahna and his boys, Karter and Kameron, are courtside as they wait for their father to be introduced and get his tribute. The family arrived in Toronto on Friday so they could connect with their Toronto friends on Saturday while Heat played in Chicago. – 6:48 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

With Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris starting in place of missing Butler and Tucker, the rotation pattern can largely stay in tact. – 6:46 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/Ng1oXmTEzY – 6:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With two starters out in Butler and Tucker, the Heat is starting Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin in their place tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:44 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

13 points in the third quarter for Oshae Brissett, who just canned a heat check 3. He’s up to 20 points on the night. – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Markieff Morris back in Heat mix and staring. Also starting is Caleb Martin, alongside Max Strus, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. – 6:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A couple changes to tonight’s starting lineup ⤵️

Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/laTxveKsKr – 6:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Khem Birch starts in place of the injured OG Anunoby. – 6:31 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Lowry gets an ovation on his way OFF the floor after warm-up. – 6:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Lowry signs a few autographs on his way off the court from his pre-game warmup. – 6:31 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The Raptors will slide Khem Birch into the Anunoby spot in the starting lineup, they just told us

And first ovation for Lowry as he leaves the court after his warmup; waves his arms to say hello – 6:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra enters COVID-19 protocols and will not coach in tonight’s game in Toronto. Chris Quinn will serve as the Heat’s head coach in Spoelstra’s place miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat also without Butler, Tucker, Vincent and Dedmon vs. Raptors because of injuries – 6:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sidelined in Toronto by COVID protocols; Chris Quinn again coaches. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Team was required to test for coronavirus as a means of crossing border postgame. – 6:02 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TNubmyhIZv – 5:54 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Asked Kyle Lowry about helping establish what being a Raptor is all about:

“I think being a Raptor kind of just was who I was, right?” pic.twitter.com/sjcMCTQxUd – 5:46 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has entered health and safety protocols. Assistant Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place. – 5:36 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The Miami Heat says that head coach Erik Spoelstra will not coach tonight’s game vs Toronto Raptors because he is in health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will take over-heading duties. P.J. Tucker also out with a knee injury – 5:36 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has entered health and safety protocols. Assistant Chris Quinn will lead the team tonight against Toronto Raptors. – 5:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Special day for Kyle pic.twitter.com/meI9HOFpe7 – 5:34 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight’s game in Toronto and that Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place. – 5:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight’s game in Toronto. Coach Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.

P.J. Tucker (knee) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 5:32 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Heat also missing Spoelstra (the protocols) and PJ Tucker as well as Butler, Dedmon, Vincent – 5:32 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Erik Spoelstra is out due to health and safety protocols.

Butler, Tucker, Vincent and Dedmon are out with injuries. – 5:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin will play tonight

PJ Tucker is out – 5:32 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Heat coach Eric Spoelstra will miss game vs. Raptors due to health and safety protocols. Heat will be without Butler, Dedmon, Tucker. – 5:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

P.J. Tucker (knee) also will out tonight for Heat. Erik Spoelstra is out (health and safety protocols). Chris Quinn will coach. So no Butler, Spoelstra, Tucker, Dedmon, Vincent. Caleb Martin is available. – 5:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Spoelstra is in health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will coach Heat tonight. – 5:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry on Boucher leading the Raptors in drawn charges: “He weighs like 10 pounds so people just run him over.” 😂

“Chris has had a great year. Every time I watch them, his energy has been great… Him sacrificing his body, I know it hurts, but that’s pretty cool to see.” – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

OG Anunoby (thigh) out for Raptors tonight. – 5:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nick Nurse on facing Kyle Lowry: “I hope to God we ruin his night. We love him, there’s no doubt about that. But my job now is to kick his ass.” – 5:28 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

OG’s out tonight after getting hit in thigh/hip the other night, Nick just told us. Not sure who’ll slide into that starting spot

Malachi Flynn is available – 5:28 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

OG Anunoby is out tonight vs Miami. He got hit in the thigh late in Friday’s game. Malachi Flynn returns for the Raptors. Watanabe also out. – 5:26 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

OG Anunoby is a late scratch vs. Heat; injured his ‘hip/thigh’ late in Raptors win Friday. – 5:25 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

No OG Anunoby tonight. He banged his thigh in the last game and will sit this one out. Malachi Flynn is back in. – 5:25 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

OG Anunoby is out after getting hit on the thigh on Friday. – 5:25 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

OG Anunoby is out tonight – 5:25 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Malachi Flynn (hamstring) will return to lineup for Raptors vs. Heat. – 5:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Malachi Flynn is available for the Raptors tonight. – 5:22 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry on VanVleet needing 3 3s to break his franchise record: “I’ve been keeping count of how many he needs and I’m looking forward to him breaking it… If it happens tonight, great, as long as I win.”

“If it happens tonight it’d be great for me to give him a standing ovation” – 5:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nick Nurse, on Kyle Lowry’s concerns of him trying to shut him down tonight, “I hope to God we ruin his night.” – 5:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Is Lowry gonna get emotional tonight?

“I’m not gonna let y’all see me cry… But that being said, my kids are gonna be with me, so I don’t know. The video I’m sure is gonna be crazy. So I’ll see how I am, but I’m gonna hold back as much as I can.” – 5:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I hope to god we ruin his night.” – Nick Nurse on Lowry – 5:18 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry on Pascal Siakam: “I told you what he was gonna do… It takes a special young man to have a year like he had, hear the things he heard, watch everybody talk bad about him and then come back and say ‘now what?’… I’m proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/yS64o1znbT – 5:16 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Some Wol-stats: Lowry returns to Toronto third in career points scored in the building (DeRozan, Bosh), 1st in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles, 3rd in double-doubles, 5th in rebounds. He won 201 games at ACC/SBA as a Raptor, 5 behind the leader, DeRozan. – 5:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry on how his kids are adjusting to Miami: “They wear shorts and T-shirts every day.” – 4:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry on the biggest shift for his kids moving from Toronto to Miami:

“They wear shorts and T-Shirts everyday.” – 4:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of you and it will go viral.” – Lowry on trying to hold back tonight – 4:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry said he doesn’t plan on crying when the Raptors play his tribute video. “I’m going to hold back as much as I can,” he said. – 4:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry now says he’s not gonna let people see him cry in his return to Toronto:

“DeMar will make fun of me and it’ll go viral.” – 4:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry said he will try not to be too emotional during pregame tribute video, “I know if I cry, DeMar is going to make fun of me.” – 4:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Lowry said his kids have been in Toronto since Friday and they went to a hockey game. “They haven’t been to a hockey game in Miami,” he says.

Maybe, they’ve been to a hockey game in Sunrise? – 4:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I look better than you today.” – Lowry on Alvin Williams.

“I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization.” – 4:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

As of now, the only way we’ll get a clear answer on which Celtics can play in Toronto is if Boston has to play in Toronto. But:

Ime Udoka: “Everyone who is healthy will be available.”

Al Horford: “I’ll be ready to play everywhere.”

Jaylen Brown: “Ready to play against anybody.” – 4:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends. – 4:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry wearing his championship ring as he talks to media in Toronto – 4:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry called his Toronto return “perfect timing” because it comes with both teams with something important they are playing for. – 4:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry shows up to his pre-game press conference in Toronto wearing his Raptors championship ring. – 4:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry wearing his 2019 Raptors championship ring during his pregame media session now in Toronto. – 4:36 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Kyle Lowry is wearing his championship ring. – 4:36 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Lowry walks in for his pre game media availability…wearing his 2019 championship ring – 4:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:34 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Kyle Lowry is expected to speak to media at 430 (ish) … you can follow on livestream here: sportsnet.ca/article/watch-… – 4:33 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s. – 4:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on his ability to play in Toronto: “Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a VP of the Players Association, it’s part of my job to respect privacy. You won’t hear me comment.” – 4:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With a win on today’s regular season home finale, the Celtics finished up at 28-13.

The Heat and Bulls can both finish with a better home record in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 27-12 and Chicago is 27-11. Two left at home for Miami and three home games left for Chicago. – 3:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As Heat rotation stabilizes, Spoelstra sticks to what’s working: “These are tough decisions” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra on the Heat’s first 50-win season since the Big 3 era and Butler enjoying his three-point makes – 3:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bucks fall to Mavs

Heat now have 2 game lead over Bucks and 1.5 game lead over Celtics for 1st place in the conference – 3:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bucks lose to the Mavs and fall to third place in the East, two games behind the first-place Heat.

Celtics now in second place, 1.5 games behind the Heat.

A 3-1 finish still guarantees the Heat the top spot in the East. – 3:38 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Miami is now almost assured the No. 1 seed thanks to Milwaukee’s loss barring an epic collapse or unfathomable tanking. Brooklyn is looking likelier to finish at 9/10 and be capped at No. 8. It’s feeling like we’re headed for Nets-Heat if Brooklyn takes care of the play-in. – 3:36 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics are now in sole possession of second place in the East after Bucks lose to Mavs this afternoon. Still 1.5 games back No. 1 Miami who plays in Toronto tonight. – 3:33 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

A Bucks loss here brings the Celtics up to the 2-seed. Milwaukee down to 3. PHI can, at best, stay where they are.

Even at the 1- or 2-seed, Miami and Boston have a real chance of hosting BKN first round. – 3:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

What a difference a week makes 👀

7 days ago we felt a little differently than we do now, but since then Coach Spo has made some significant changes. @CoupNBA explains some of the new looks we’ve seen and a few other tidbits in the Notebook – 3:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

With Milwaukee losing, Boston moves into second place in the East, and 1.5 games back of Miami, which plays Toronto later. Second in the East is very likely to be decided by Thursday’s game in Milwaukee. – 3:29 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

“Many indigenous youth actually partake in both basketball and dance, and I believe the beat/pattern of the basketball is similar to how dancers dance to the beat of a drum.”

– Kyana Kingbird, Welcome Toronto Creator pic.twitter.com/7DOXZKeA0X – 3:21 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics shoot a season-high 61.5% and record their 3rd 40-point win, 144-102.

If the Bucks (down 8 with 5:00 left) don’t come back, Boston goes into 2nd in the East.

Updated magic numbers for the Celtics…

5-seed: 1 (Chicago)

4-seed: 2 (Toronto)

1-seed: 5 (Miami/Milwaukee) – 3:14 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Spain had been 0-8 in Miami Open men’s finals.

1-8 now. Vamos, Carlos Alcaraz. – 3:10 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

We loom. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/xFUsYNxQ0Z – 2:39 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Today we celebrate our third @welcomeovo Creators Program finalist, Kyana Kingbird.

She is an Indigenous Dancer/Artist who will be performing at our halftime show this evening.

This is her story. pic.twitter.com/nAhblBJyTe – 2:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Javonte Smart (not with team) and Gabe Vincent (toe) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 2:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat vets sitting

But Miami still can’t get PJ Tucker away from competitive basketball

As much as some think he should be forced into rest, everybody’s different

Some need rest before ramping up

But others feel that rest makes it harder for them to ramp up

That’s PJ – 1:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors have Flynn, who played 14 G League minutes on a rehab stint Saturday and doesn’t look quite ready for an NBA game, and Watanabe, who’s gonna be out a bit it sounded like Friday, as questionable for tonight – 1:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the Heat rotation tonight should look like:

Kyle Lowry

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

PJ Tucker

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Victor Oladipo

Duncan Robinson

Markieff Morris

Maybe Omer Yurtseven if they need size – 1:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Door potentially opens for Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo minutes tonight depending on those questionable tags – 1:36 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent all out tonight for the Heat. Caleb Martin questionable. – 1:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Full injury report tonight:

Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent out

Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin questionable – 1:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler sitting out tonight in Toronto – 1:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Raptors on the second night of Heat’s late-season back-to-back. – 1:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat are sitting Jimmy Butler out tonight in Toronto on second night of back-to-back. – 1:31 PM