Roughrider Baseball Sweeps GateWay on Saturday

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yavapai College baseball team hosted the GateWay Community College Geckos on Saturday afternoon and left the ballpark with a 12-2 win in game one and 13-8 win in game two. The victories pushed the Roughriders’ overall record to 26-11-1 and conference record to 16-8. Game One. Freshman...

