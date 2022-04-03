Southeast Albuquerque coffee shop burglarized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast Albuquerque donut shop was broken into Friday night and their van was stolen. Rise and Roast had the window on their front door smashed after bakers left for the night.

Story continues below

Luckily, no one was hurt but their van was stolen. According to a post on their Facebook page, it was shortly after they found out about the break-in. They were able to open for business Saturday but it was drive-thru only.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.