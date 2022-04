Fire on High street Fall River MA Flames break out in a home on High street in Fall River Sunday evening-Credit WPRI

Fall River, Mass. — Firefighters spent several hours battling a fire on High street Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fall River fire department the fire started when; for reasons unknown, a vehicle caught fire in the driveway of the single family home around 5:10 p.m. Those flames then spread to the home.

Fortunately; there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

