Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations

By Dylan Leatherwood
live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gospel artist from Charleston says he would not be where he is without people close to him. Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian...

www.live5news.com

Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
North Charleston, SC
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After being postponed due to the omicron variant, the 64th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday. Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year will host music’s biggest night, which will be broadcast on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.More from The Hollywood ReporterLady Gaga to Perform at 2022 Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie and More to PresentOscars Producer Will Packer Explains Why Will Smith Was Not Removed From the ShowWill Smith Wasn't Formally...
ENTERTAINMENT
Austin 360

'This record’s mission was to mess with the formula': Yola on Grammy-nominated second album

When soulful singer-songwriter Yola began gaining widespread attention three years ago, it seemed like one of those years-in-the-making “overnight success” stories. Born Yolanda Quartey in 1983 in Bristol, England, she first drew attention with the band Phantom Limb, then as a singer for hire with trip-hop collective Massive Attack and other British acts. When the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach signed her to his Easy Eye Sound record label and released her album “Walk Through Fire” in 2019, she was off to the races, racking up four Grammy nominations including best new artist.
AUSTIN, TX
WSAV News 3

SCAD alum celebrates opening of Savannah’s first design house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A dream came true today for a Savannah fashion designer. Surrounded by family, clients, and friends, Daniette, a SCAD alum celebrated the opening of the first design house in the Hostess City. A mentee of the late fashion icon, Andre Leon Talley, Thomas started sketching clothes at a young age. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

John Legend Honored at First-Ever Grammys’ Black Music Collective Event

The incomparable John Legend was honored with a Global Impact Award for his musical and philanthropic achievements Saturday, Apr. 2 — the night before the Grammy Awards — thanks to the Black Music Collective and its homage to the culture that has influenced the world. Developed by Riggs...
MUSIC
KATC News

Louisiana native Jon Batiste wins big at 64th Grammy Awards

Musician Jon Batiste walked away from the 64th annual Grammy Awards with five awards including Album of the Year. Batiste, who grew up in Kenner, entered the night with 11 nominations, the most of any artist for this year’s awards. Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on Batiste's wins Sunday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Primetimer

Trevor Noah-hosted Grammys overcorrected for blandness in trying to be the anti-Oscars

"Last week’s Oscars left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths, and even before The Slap Heard Round the World, there was already some chatter that the show’s jokes at the expense of nominees had been a little too acidic," says Lindsay Zoladz. "In light of all the controversy, it wasn’t surprising the Grammys wanted to present themselves as a kind of anti-Oscars, and the host Trevor Noah wasted no time, proclaiming in his opening monologue, 'We’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be singing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths' — about as polite a reference to Will Smith’s Oscars outburst as a person could muster. But as the show went on, Noah’s bland, gee-whiz tone felt more and more like an unfortunate overcorrection, blunting the edges of his jokes such that they hardly had an impact at all. In introducing Jared Leto, Noah even breezed right by the lowest hanging fruit in the 2022 joke book: Making fun of the accents in House of Gucci! No one was asking him to take meanspirited swipes, but a well-placed zinger here or there would have given the show some needed spice."
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

LeVar Burton to Host Grammys’ Pre-Telecast Premiere Ceremony, With Performers Including Jimmie Allen, Allison Russell

LeVar Burton will host the Grammys’ “premiere ceremony,” the pre-telecast afternoon event during which the vast majority of winners will be announced April 3. The Grammys-before-the-Grammys will get underway at the the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 ET. The early unveiling of winners be available for streaming on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel as well as at live.grammy.com.
CELEBRITIES

