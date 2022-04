TAFT, Texas — The Taft community gathered this Saturday afternoon to honor Fire Chief Rickey Thielin at a memorial service held on the San Patricio Fairgrounds. Fire Chaplain-Pastor Scott Patton led the service, "Holy Father, please direct this memorial service, that will honor the memory of our brother. Bring a degree of comfort to his family, and friends, and bring honor to your Holy Name. We pray in Jesus name. Amen."

TAFT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO