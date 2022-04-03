ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion goes wild! Rapper prowls around in bold cheetah print dress with daring thigh-high slit at Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her wild side in a bold cheetah print dress with a daring, thigh-high slit to the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

While parading her enviably-toned legs on the red carpet, the 27-year-old rapper posed with both hands on her hips and shot a smoldering look at photographers.

She accessorized with gold snake earrings, a number of chunky bangles stacked on her wrist and a pair of open-toed black stiletto heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KT90n_0eyLhvGO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGn8P_0eyLhvGO00

The bodice of her dress featured a glitzy, jewel encrusted design, while the face of a roaring jaguar could be seen just above her upper right leg.

She opted for a trendy makeup look, featuring a heavy winged eyeliner and a creamy nude lipstick with an espresso-lipliner.

The WAP hitmaker is up for two nominations, one for Best Rap Performance for Thot Shit, and another for her contributions to Lil Nas X's Album of the Year-nominated LP Montero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5uY4_0eyLhvGO00
Impressive: The Texan (born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) previously won three Grammy Awards in 2020

The Texan (born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) previously won three Grammy Awards in 2020.

She was awarded the trophies for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Savage, featuring Beyonce, and Best New Artist.

In December, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

After years of balancing her booming rap career and school, the star walk across the staged to receive her diploma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IamX3_0eyLhvGO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhf40_0eyLhvGO00

In late October, the singer revealed she was less than a month and a half away from completing her bachelor's degree by posting a bedazzled 'real hot girl s**t' cap,' which is a nod to her 2019 hit song Hot Girl Summer.

'2021 finna graduate collegeeee,' she captioned the slideshow on her Instagram Story. 'Taking my graduation pics today, I can’t wait for y’all to see.'

In June 2020, the chart topper explained why she didn't let her rise to fame get in the way of her desire to continue her education in an interview with People.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXQ72_0eyLhvGO00
Sultry: Ahead of the show, the star shared a sexy picture of herself in a just a white robe and black underwear

'I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,' Megan said of her academic goals. 'She saw me going to school before she passed.'

Her mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. Around the same time Megan also lost her grandmother.

The star completed classes through online classes at TSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbfFZ_0eyLhvGO00
Congratulations! In December, the Savage rapper graduated with a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University after years of balancing her career with schoolwork

Megan was also inspired by other educators in her family, including her grandma, who was a teacher and motivator for the star to finish school.

'My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school.'

'I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today,' the Savage rapper added.

