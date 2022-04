New drivers might not even remember these guys, but they’re back!. For some of us, buying locking gas caps was a distant movie, for some of our kids who are just now starting to drive, this is a new fun thing to worry about, but gas bandits are back like never before. While they come around every time gas hits a new high, it’s just another, exhausting, problem that all people, especially those who drive high-target cars, have to deal with in 2022. And with no solution to the gas crisis in sight, don’t expect them to ease up anytime soon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO