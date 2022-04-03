Vegetation fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — After four years of service to the narcotics department of the Central Point Police Department, K-9 Sage is retiring from public service. "Not only did she serve our community by providing valuable narcotics detection skills while on patrol," said a press release from the CPPD, "but she was also so eager to participate in any event where she could meet and get attention from our community members."

