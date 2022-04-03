Vegetation fire in Central Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-afternoon fire in Center Point caused damage to multiple structures on Sunday, according to officials. At around 12:25 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 102 Green Street in Center Point. Officials arrived and located the fire in a detached garage on the property. The fire spread to the home, causing heavy damage, according to officials. The garage was described by firefighters as a total loss.
