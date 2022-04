Cease is scheduled to start the White Sox's second game of the season Saturday in Detroit, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Cease wasn't a lock to get a start during the White Sox's season-opening series, but Lance Lynn's imminent knee surgery erased any doubt that the 26-year-old would make his 2022 debut in Detroit. The right-hander enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign in 2021, going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 165.2 innings while ranking fifth among all qualified pitchers with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate. Cease's mediocre 33.3 percent groundball rate and 9.6 percent walk rate were less than desirable, however, and until he makes improvements in those areas, he probably can't be counted on to take a major step forward in the ERA and WHIP categories.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO