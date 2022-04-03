ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Dealt to Miami

 2 days ago

Sulser and Tanner Scott were traded from the Orioles to the Marlins on Sunday in exchange for Antonio Velez and Kevin Guerrero,...

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees, Mets agree to rare trade

The New York Yankees and New York on Sunday agreed to do some rare business. The sides traded a pair of relief pitchers, with right-hander Miguel Castro going to the Bronx and left-hander Joely Rodriguez headed to Queens. The swap marks just the fourth time the crosstown rivals have completed...
MLB
Person
Cole Sulser
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Anthony Bass
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever makes Mets’ Opening Day roster

The New York Mets have a thing for New York Yankees left-handed relievers. On Sunday, the Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Mets southpaw “Chasen Shreve has made the team, he said. That gives the Mets two...
MLB
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to acquire David McKay from Rays

The Yankees are acquiring reliever David McKay from the Rays, report Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of the Athletic (Twitter link). The right-hander will be added to New York’s 40-man roster. It’ll be cash considerations heading back to the Rays, tweets Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. McKay, who joined...
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Tigers pitcher sent to New York Yankees in cash deal

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher David McKay is heading to the New York Yankees, The Athletic reported Monday. McKay, who played for the Tigers in 2019 and 2020, was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Yankees for cash considerations. The Tigers selected McKay off waivers from the Seattle Mariners...
MLB
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Blue Jays release 1B Greg Bird from minor league contract

Nicholson-Smith added Bird had a release clause in his contract and he decided to use it. As multiple outlets have pointed out, Bird was a strong candidate to make the 40-man roster after an impressive spring training and could still sign with Toronto, although it sounds like he'll take his chances talking to other clubs as well. The 29-year-old has hit .261/.393/.565 with a double and two homers in Grapefruit League play, including a bomb hit against his former team, the New York Yankees.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Leaves Tuesday's start

Hernandez exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being struck on the right arm by a line drive off the bat of Tyler O'Neill, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Facing his third batter of the day, O'Neill scorched a ball up the middle at 105.4 mph...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Returns to spring lineup

Mateo (stomach) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Though Orioles manager Brandon Hyde revealed Monday that Mateo was dealing with soreness in his stomach that resulted in him being sent in for additional testing, the 26-year-old apparently checked out fine and is good to go for Baltimore's penultimate game of spring training. Hyde hasn't tipped his hand regarding which players will open the season as Baltimore's regulars on the left side of the infield, but Mateo's big spring may put him in pole position for the top job at shortstop ahead of Ramon Urias. Heading into Monday, Mateo has slashed .350/.409/.800 with one stolen base across eight Grapefruit League games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Monte Harrison: Joins Halos on MiLB deal

Harrison signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday. The 26-year-old was released by the Marlins in late March, but it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Formerly a highly-regarded prospect, Harrison has mostly struggled in the upper minors and has only 41 big-league games under his belt. He hit .238/.328/.442 with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 74 games at the Triple-A level last season, and he'll remain at that level with the Angels to open 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Pirates reassigned Perez to minor-league camp Tuesday. Perez was one of three non-roster catchers who was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, leaving the Pirates without an obvious No. 2 option behind top backstop Roberto Perez with Opening Day just two days away. Pittsburgh will most likely explore the trade and free-agent markets for another option to slot behind Roberto Perez on the depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA

