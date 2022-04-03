Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Joins active roster

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.

