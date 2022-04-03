ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy Awards 2022 LIVE – President Zelensky makes surprise appearance as he makes desperate plea to starstudded crowd

By Carsen Holaday, Danielle Cinone, Amanda Castro, Jennifer Korn
 2 days ago
PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night as he introduced John Legend.

The Ukrainian leader urged the audience: "Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence."

In the pre-recorded message, Zelensky called on the star-studded crowd to use their voices to end the war.

It came after host Trevor Noah opened the show with a joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rick at last week's Oscars.

Singer Jon Batiste was one of the first winners announced at this year's Grammys, taking home the Best Music Video award as well as Best American Roots Song.

Jon was nominated for a red-breaking total of 11 awards in 11 different categories.

The Foo Fighters also swept the rock Grammys in the wake of their drummer Taylor Hawkins's tragic death. The band has won awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album.

Read our Grammys 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates...

  • Who is Jon Batiste's wife?
  • AOTY Winner Jon Batiste's wife Suleika Jaouad is an Emmy-winning columnist who has struggled with Leukemia throughout her life.
  • Jon and Suleika met at band camp when they were teenagers, but they got married in February of this year.

Surprised reaction

Jon Batiste had an unusual reaction when his name was announced as the winner for Album Of The Year, and it's gaining a lot of love on Twitter.

  • AOTY Acceptance Speech
  • "The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives where they need it most," Jon Batiste said in his acceptance speech, explaining that there is no "best" musician.
  • "Even if I don't know ya, I love ya," he said, ending his speech.
  • Album Of The Year
  • Rock icon Lenny Kravitz presented the Album of the Year award to Jon Batiste for We Are.
  • Batiste had the most Grammy nominations tonight with a total of 11.

'Queens helping queens'

When SZA went to accept her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat, Lady Gaga helped her up the stairs because SZA is using crutches.

  • Record of the Year
  • Keith Urban presented the Record Of The Year award to winner Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open, beating out fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
  • Are You Gonna Go My Way
  • Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz have joined H.E.R onstage at the ceremony to perform Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz.
  • H.E.R.'s time to shine
  • The singer's manager introduced her performance of Damage, which was nominated for best R&B performance.
  • H.E.R. was nominated for eight awards this season.
  • Doja cries
  • "I like to downplay s**t, but this is a big deal," Doja Cat said as she wept into the mic during her speech.
  • Badly timed bathroom break
  • Doja Cat said she ran out of the bathroom to accept the award, saying that it was the "fastest" she's ever peed.
  • "I'm glad you made it back in time," SZA said.
  • Avril presents
  • Sk8r girl Avril Lavigne presented the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More.
  • Jon Batiste
  • Jon Batiste, who has won four of his 11 nominations so far tonight, has taken to the stage to perform a bright, upbeat number following the in memoriam segment.

Sondheim tribute

Broadway star Ben Platt starts off the tribute to late composer Stephen Sondheim by singing the beginning of There's a Place For Us from West Side Story.

Actress Cynthia Erivo then took over, joining Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

Rachel Zegler joined Cynthia and Leslie on stage, before the four sang together in an emotional moment.

  • In memoriam
  • Host Trevor Noah led a moment of silence for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, showing an emotional tribute video before starting the In Memorial segment.
  • Pipe dreams
  • Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo thanked her mom for always believing in her "pipe dreams," no matter what they've been.
  • Jared Leto presents
  • Actor and musician Jared Leto presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album to Olivia Rodrigo for SOUR, beating out Doja Cat and Billie Eilish.

Class act

Fans are taking to social media to discuss Lady Gaga's show-stopping jazz performance.

  • Best R&B Album
  • Presenter Billy Porter announced that Jazmine Sullivan won the Best R&B Album award for Heaux Tales, beating out Jon Batiste, Snoh Aalegra, and Leon Bridges.
  • Tony Bennett introduces Lady Gaga
  • Legendary Lady Gaga took to the stage to honor her good friend Tony Bennett in a mint gown with an Old-Hollywood-Esque jazz medley with an entire band.
  • Ukrainian artists featured
  • Ukrainian singer Mika Newton sang part of John Legend's song Free, before a Ukrainian poet read an emotional piece in the middle of the song.
  • A chorus joined in before the emotional song ended.
  • Ukraine tribute
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky gave an introduction by video to a tribute performance by John Legend.
  • "I have a dream of them living like you, free on the Grammy stage."
  • 'Saving Sin City'
  • Christian worship group Maverick City Music is performing on the rooftop of MGM Grand at the 64th Grammy Awards.
  • Best Rap Performance
  • Rappers Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar won the Best Rap Performance award for their track Family Ties.

Halsey left early

Singer Halsey left the Grammy Awards early, according to their Instagram story.

However, they stayed long enough to see BTS perform.

  • Two of the best ever
  • Legendary singers Bonnie Raitt and Joni Mitchell present Brandi Carlile, who is singing her nominated song Right On Time.
  • Carlile was nominated for five awards tonight.

