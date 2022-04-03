ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Let’s Celebrate World Health Day April 7 by Working Toward Cancer Care Equity

By guest-contributor
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

The World Health Organization encourages us to focus on keeping people and the planet healthy for this year’s World Health Day on April 7. It’s a topic not just for the far-reaching corners of the world but also much closer to home, especially when it comes to cancer...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Cellular Rejuvenation Therapy Safely Reverses the Aging Process in Mice

Salk researchers treated mice with anti-aging regimen beginning in middle age and found no increase in cancer or other health problems later on. Age may be just a number, but it’s a number that often carries unwanted side effects, from brittle bones and weaker muscles to increased risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Now, scientists at the Salk Institute, in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche group, have shown that they can safely and effectively reverse the aging process in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting their cells to more youthful states.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Specific lung cancer screening and treatment policies urgently needed to address international disparities in survival

A consensus reached by a lung clinical community within the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership (ICBP), presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC), 30 March-2 April 2022, has highlighted international disparities in management and outcomes of patients with lung cancer in high-income countries, and has provided a roadmap of key actions that should be taken to homogenise practices, help enable earlier diagnosis and offer equitable access to care.  
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
County
Orange County, CA
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Care#African American#Caucasian#Non Hispanic
verywellhealth.com

How Quickly Does Lung Cancer Progress?

After being diagnosed with lung cancer, you may wonder how the cancer will progress. The progression in part depends on the type of lung cancer, which is grouped into small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (which also has many subtypes). Some types are more aggressive and progress faster, while others progress more slowly.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Advances in Cancer Drug Discovery

Cancer encompasses a large group of complex multifactorial diseases, which are characterized by the rapid and uncontrollable proliferation of abnormal cells. Although much progress has been made in recent decades, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million lives lost in 2020. As a result, scientists are continuing to look for more effective treatment strategies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Dominant form of heart failure caused by metabolic-immune interaction, review article suggests

The dominant form of heart failure worldwide appears to be caused by a strong, bidirectional interaction between the body's response to metabolic stress and the immune system, according to a review article written by UT Southwestern researchers and colleagues. The article, published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, argues for more research into this root cause to develop truly effective treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves Gilead cell therapy for earlier lymphoma

April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved expanded use of Yescarta, a cell therapy made by Gilead Sciences Inc's (GILD.O) Kite unit, as a first option after chemotherapy for adults with an advanced, aggressive form of blood cancer. The one-time treatment was initially approved...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify overgrowth of key brain structure in babies who later develop autism

The amygdala is a small structure deep in the brain important for interpreting the social and emotional meaning of sensory input—from recognizing emotion in faces to interpreting fearful images that inform us about potential dangers in our surroundings. Historically the amygdala has been thought to play a prominent role in the difficulties with social behavior that are central to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BET

Study: White People More Likely Than Black People To Be Screened For Lung Cancer

Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
CANCER
optometrytimes.com

UK guidelines for glaucoma treatment make significant change

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellences announced SLT as the new primary form of glaucoma intervention. New glaucoma guidelines1 by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) changes the primary intervention from instillation of eye drops, the long-time standard of care, to selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT).
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover that anti-malaria drugs can fight pulmonary disease

A research team at Colorado State University has discovered that drugs used to treat malaria are also effective at treating a pulmonary disease similar to tuberculosis. Their findings were featured on the cover of the Feb. 23 issue of Science Translational Medicine. The study is a significant development in the...
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Reversing hearing loss with regenerative therapy

Most of us know someone affected by hearing loss, but we may not fully appreciate the hardships that lack of hearing can bring. Hearing loss can lead to isolation, frustration, and a debilitating ringing in the ears known as tinnitus. It is also closely correlated with dementia. The biotechnology company...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy