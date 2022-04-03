ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn’s Walker Kessler declares for NBA Draft

By JD Shaw
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbwTl_0eyLfhnM00
Walker Kessler is going pro. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn sophomore Walker Kessler will declare for the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Kessler is ranked No. 24 on ESPN’s big board. As Givony notes, he received Naismith and NABC National Defensive Player of the Year honors this season, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

“This season was a blast for my teammates and I,” Kessler said. “Winning the SEC regular season and being the No. 1 ranked team in the country for the first time in Auburn history was a dream. I really valued all the time I spent with the coaching staff and everyone around the program. It was so much fun.”

Kessler, a 7-1 center, has impressed scouts with his length and athleticism. He posted the highest shot-blocking percentage in college basketball over the last 15 years, according to Givony. The NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

“I think NBA teams saw the different ways I can impact the game,” Kessler said. “I have good timing as a shot-blocker and can move my feet well switching on ball screens. I’m looking forward to showing the diversity of my game, as well as my mobility.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
