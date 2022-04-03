ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Villanueva Offers to Help LAPD Clean Up Hollywood

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JK7HF_0eyLfQjt00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is offering to have his deputies help clean the streets of Hollywood, which have been overrun in recent years by homeless encampments.

``The Los Angeles County Sheriff has plans to make Hollywood feel safer despite it not being LASD's patrol area,'' the department tweeted Sunday.

The sheriff compared the idea to last summer's effort in Venice, where Villanueva led a walking tour on the boardwalk with deputies, reaching out to some homeless individuals to gauge their interest in receiving government-provided housing. Officials later cleared out a major homeless encampment in the area.

Like Hollywood, Venice falls within the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department. ``We're gonna go invade the beach again Memorial Day all the way through Labor Day,'' Villanueva told Fox11 on Saturday. ``Just so we're sending that message that it is safe to vacation here for local residents, it is safe for tourists to make this a destination.''

The LAPD declined to comment on the offer when reached by City News Service on Sunday.

Villanueva's efforts in Venice drew criticism from some politicians and community organizations. A statement put out by a coalition of local advocacy groups said: ``Time and time again, this approach has proven to fail in Los Angeles, and cause harm to people already dealing with crisis, trauma and the extreme lack of affordable housing across our region and especially on the Westside.''

But the sheriff said the homelessness crisis within Los Angeles city limits prompted him to take action, and accused Councilman Mike Bonin and Mayor Eric Garcetti of hampering the LAPD in its ability to do its job with regard to encampments

``I'm not going to blame LAPD whatsoever,'' Villanueva said. ``I think they can definitely do the job. They're more than capable, have good leadership. However, if they're hamstrung by politicians that don't want them to do their job, well, then they're left in a very, very bad situation.''

Comments / 13

Related
Daily Mail

LA cop watchdog says there are 41 members of the Executioners and Banditos gangs operating of out Compton and East Los Angeles Sheriff's Stations

Los Angeles county officials claim that dozens of deputies operating out of two of the city's sheriff's stations are members violent gangs. On Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman, the top watchdog for the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, claimed that there are currently 11 deputies operating out of the East L.A. sheriff's station that belong to the Banditos gang and 30 members of the Executioners gang currently operating from the Compton sheriff's station.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTLA

Man shot, wounded in North Hollywood: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the shooter after a man was shot and wounded in North Hollywood Monday night. The victim, whose age and name were not released, was shot at about 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Tujunga Avenue, according to Officer Maldonado of the LAPD. Officers called an ambulance […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Canyon News

LAPD Offers Reward In 2020 Homicide

CALIFORNIA—On Monday, March 14, the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the November 15, 2020, homicide of 26-year-old Michael McGarry in the Fashion District of Los Angeles. The announcement was made at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Mike Bonin
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

California Home Once Owned by Cindy Crawford Lists for $99.5 Million

Retired hedge funder Adam Weiss is listing his home in Malibu, Calif., for $99.5 million. A Malibu, Calif., beach house that was once owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford is coming on the market for $99.5 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. The...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Lasd#Lapd#City News Service#Time
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man shot in head at Compton Car Wash

A man was shot in the head at the Compton Car Wash Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at about 6:40 p.m. at North Branfield and Rosecrans Avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Ventura County judge ends lengthy conservatorship for actor Amanda Bynes

Actor Amanda Bynes was released Tuesday from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in her parents’ control for nearly nine years. Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund terminated the conservatorship at a hearing in a courtroom in Oxnard, her attorney David A. Esquibias said. “The court determines that the conservatorship […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy