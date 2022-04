Friends today, foes tomorrow! Avid viewers of Black Ink Crew: Chicago are aware that Charmaine Bey and Ryan Henry have had their share of downs over the years. After Ryan cut ties with Charmaine due to problems at his tattoo shop, 9Mag, and Charmaine threw the infamous “F--k Ryan Henry Party” on the show, viewers did not predict that Ryan and Charmaine would patch up their friendship. However, the pair was able to bounce back, especially due to the passing of Charmaine’s mother, Mrs. Glenda Walker.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO