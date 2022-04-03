Crews respond to house fire in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials have released the name of the shooter on Turner Turnpike. On Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and SWAT teams shut down the Turner Turnpike after a pursuit with a dangerous suspect who has now been identified as Charles Carswell, an armed robbery suspect wanted by the police in Sedona, Arizona.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 209 S. Georgia Saturday afternoon. A rent house or garage in the backyard of the property was showing heavy smoke on arrival. Some extension of the exterior of the main house was also affected. The fire...
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Law enforcement has arrested a man accused of crashing into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper last week on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. Around 1 a.m. Friday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they got a call about a car going in the wrong direction on I-240. The driver then crashed into a trooper, and shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple crews are battling a barn fire in Oklahoma City, officials said. On Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City, Little Axe and Norman fire crews responded to a barn fire on Southeast 104th Street. According to officials, the fire started in the barn then moved to hay bales.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an unoccupied home last night. Crews were sent at 10:00 p.m. to the home at 3610 NE 24th. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home, and AFD said they were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are looking for the suspects accused of injuring a woman while stealing a car Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the suspects stole the car near Southwest 53rd Street and Klein Avenue. The woman who owns the car was injured while trying to stop the suspects.
EDMOND, Okla. — Some Edmond residents are without their homes after the city deemed a local hotel unsafe. "This is not something that the city or the city council takes lightly," said Bill Begley, with the city of Edmond. Throughout the years, the OYO Hotel has been a home...
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm fire in SE Oklahoma City. The fire started around 3:45 p.m. in near the intersection of SE 79th St. and Shields Blvd. Crews had battled a fire at the same home last week. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have contained a house fire in Sacramento that sparked early Monday morning. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of Santiago Avenue. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Sacramento Fire Department said the exposed apartment building nearby is...
Marion, IA – Marion Fire-Rescue officials said this incident occurred around 7:17 p.m. Thursday. It happened at the Marion YMCA located at 3740 Irish Drive. Marion Fire-Rescue crews responded to a report of a structure fire. The responding crews saw smoke coming from a laundry area. Upon investigation, a...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered 43-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Phillip Leonard Freitas. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has salt-and-pepper gray hair. The sheriff's office said Freitas...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are investigating a Citrus Heights house fire that broke out Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire spread to the house's attic but did not spread to surrounding homes in the area. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, an...
Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning. The fire was located on Southeast 51st Street, just west of South Sunnylane Road. The blaze caused heavy damage to the home. Fire officials said it could have been prevented if the home had working smoke alarms.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect is dead after a pursuit and stand-off with police on the Turner Turnpike. On Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and SWAT teams shut down the Turner Turnpike after a pursuit with a dangerous suspect. Officials said the suspect is deceased. OHP said the suspect shot...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man wielding a hatchet targeted a couple and an officer in Oklahoma City. Israel Siete and his wife were driving home when they felt something hit the back of their car. They thought they had been in an accident but instead saw a man holding a hatchet hacking away at their back window.
Severe storms with the threat of hail and strong winds are possible Monday afternoon and evening in Oklahoma. The highest risk for storms is in southern Oklahoma, and areas up to central Oklahoma have a marginal risk. The severe weather could bring ping pong ball-sized hail, flooding and 70 mph winds.
Severe storms moved through Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO meteorologist Sabrina Bates says the storms are south of Oklahoma City but are moving into the south side of the metro. She added that the main concern with the storms as of Monday afternoon is hail sizes and that the tornado threat remains low.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A firefighter was injured while battling an apartment fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Northwest 13th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters found flames in the attic, and authorities said evacuations were in progress.
