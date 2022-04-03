Brothers Osborne react to ‘incredible’ first Grammy win for LGBTQ+ anthem

Brothers Osborne have won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me”, making history as the first song about coming out as LGBTQ + to win the prize.

It is also the first Grammys win for the duo, made up of siblings TJ Osborne and John Osborne.

Accepting the award onstage during the pre-telecast portion of this year’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas , TJ Osborne said: “For those of you who do not know, this song was written really in response to me coming out, and I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality .”

The singer continued: “And I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way.”

He concluded: “Here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to get so lucky.”

Following the presentation, TJ Osborne spoke to Laverne Cox on the ceremony’s red carpet and said he hoped the song could provide reassurance to anyone going through difficult circumstance.

“I can just be like: ‘Man, you’re going to be okay. Whatever you’re going through in your life, you’re going to be happy and you’re going to love who you are and people are going to support you,’” he said. “I just won a Grammy Award as an openly gay man! It’s incredible. I did not ever think this was going to happen, and it has!”

“Younger Me” is taken from Brothers Osborne’s 2020 album Skeletons, which was also nominated for this year’s Grammy Award for Best Country Album. The winner will be announced later on in Sunday April 3’s Las Vegas ceremony.

