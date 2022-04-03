2 Lexington Elementary Schools Create Hygiene Kits For Rosie’s Place

LEXINGTON (CBS) — Two elementary schools in Lexington came together on Sunday for an afternoon of community service.

Students and the parent-teacher organizations at Fiske and Estabrook elementary schools spent time creating hygiene kits for the guests at Rosie’s Place, a women’s shelter in Boston.

Dozens of volunteers helped put the project together as a way to show young children that they can make a difference in people’s lives.

“Through service projects, children can learn to be empathetic they can know that even as a five, six, seven-year-old, that they can be a helper. It was such a rewarding experience seeing the parents with the children today, loading boxes, creating the toiletry kits for women in need,” said Fiske Elementary School PTO co-president Taylor Singh.

The group created over 200 kits which will go directly to Rosie’s Place.