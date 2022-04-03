ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

2 Lexington Elementary Schools Create Hygiene Kits For Rosie’s Place

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk0tB_0eyLeZZn00

LEXINGTON (CBS) — Two elementary schools in Lexington came together on Sunday for an afternoon of community service.

Students and the parent-teacher organizations at Fiske and Estabrook elementary schools spent time creating hygiene kits for the guests at Rosie’s Place, a women’s shelter in Boston.

Dozens of volunteers helped put the project together as a way to show young children that they can make a difference in people’s lives.

“Through service projects, children can learn to be empathetic they can know that even as a five, six, seven-year-old, that they can be a helper. It was such a rewarding experience seeing the parents with the children today, loading boxes, creating the toiletry kits for women in need,” said Fiske Elementary School PTO co-president Taylor Singh.

The group created over 200 kits which will go directly to Rosie’s Place.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Swastika displayed in front of elementary school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The upside-down American flag with a Swastika isn’t up right now, but it often is. The homeowner is not breaking any laws. You might find upside-down American flags and swastikas offensive, but they’re not illegal.  They are protected by the First Amendment’s protections of freedom of speech. But that doesn’t mean […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Globe

Daniel Rossignol is running for local nonprofit Rosie’s Place

"Their radical compassion and mission are truly profound." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here. Name: Daniel Rossignol. Age:...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
Lexington, MA
Education
City
Lexington, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Lexington, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Education
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Elementary school kids grasp America’s foundational beliefs better than the grown-ups

This is my 30th year in education; the first 27 were in secondary and higher education; currently, I’m the principal of a Title 1 elementary school in Salt Lake City School District. The majority of our students are either new to the country or their parents are. Everyday, they shine a spotlight on the American quest of hope, honor, and justice in a way older students don’t.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Elementary Schools#Volunteers
Richmond.com

Rezoning paves way for elementary school

New facility will replace, combine Gandy, Clay campuses. Ashland Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit (CUP) last week that clears the way for the construction of the new John Gandy Elementary School. The 30-acre site has frontage along Archie Cannon Drive and the new facility that replaces both...
ASHLAND, VA
KESQ News Channel 3

Temple Sinai students donate backpacks, hygiene kits to homeless

On Sunday, students with Temple Sinai presented 80 backpacks full of essential items to give to Martha’s Village and Kitchen and Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine. “These are all things we take for granted everyday and it’s nice to give for those who don’t have it,” said volunteer Riley Rosam. “We’re all very thankful for The post Temple Sinai students donate backpacks, hygiene kits to homeless appeared first on KESQ.
WDEF

What’s Right With Our Schools: Harrison Elementary Black History Museum

HARRISON, TN (WDEF) – Black History Month came to life at Harrison Elementary School. Third graders became historic figures in a living wax museum. Students and visitors both learned a lot. Kyle Powers is in charge of Student Success at Harrison Elementary. He explains, “All through February, they do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Elementary Schools Will Be Restructuring

Congratulations to Kevin Tavares. He has been named the new principal at Old Hammondtown School in Mattapoisett. Tavares will replace the legendary Rose Bowman, who has served as a Mattapoisett principal for 24 years and an educator for 50 years. A replacement for Bowman at the Center School has not...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
The 74

Principal's View: Creating Schools With the Workplace in Mind

Consider the world students face when they graduate. For many, their choices lead to college, vocational training or manufacturing careers that rely heavily on advanced technologies — from robotics and 3-D printing to equipment powered by artificial intelligence. Two decades from now, their jobs will be even more tech-focused, as workplaces adopt innovations we’ve yet […]
KISSIMMEE, FL
Itemlive.com

New school is elementary for Swampscott planning

SWAMPSCOTT — Flow of traffic and pedestrians were the major concerns discussed at the Planning Board meeting regarding the site plan review for the new elementary school project on Monday The post New school is elementary for Swampscott planning appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Ironton Tribune

Gentleman’s Academy returns to Ironton Elementary School

In their quest to be mannerly, the Ironton Elementary School’s Gentleman’s Academy spent some time at Patties and Pints restaurant in Ironton on Thursday learning how to both politely order food when out in public and also how to properly take orders and deliver food. “Today, they are...
IRONTON, OH
KFIL Radio

Rochester’s New Elementary School Just Unveiled Its Mascot

The Rochester School District's newest elementary school, Overland Elementary, just unveiled the name of its school mascot-- and it's pretty adorable. Picking a name for a public entity like a school can be a tricky process, as you might remember from last year when the Rochester School District finally selected the name 'Overland Elementary' as the name of its newest school, located on-- wait for it-- Overland Drive in northwest Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
racer.com

ECR aligns with education charity for ‘Ride with Rinus’ campaign

Ed Carpenter Racing has struck a unique arrangement with the non-profit educational organization Building Tomorrow which will take the role of primary sponsor for Rinus VeeKay at the GMR Grand Prix on May 14. Through a $75 donation to the ‘Ride with Rinus’ campaign, which comes with having one’s name...
CHARITIES
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy