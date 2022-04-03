ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister said South Korea may face a 'serious threat' and called its defense minister a 'scum-like guy' for missile remarks

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
 2 days ago

FILE PHOTO: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi

Reuters

  • Kim Jong Un's powerful sister blasted South Korea's defense minister.
  • The defense minister said South Korea was capable of launching precision missiles at the North.
  • Kim Yo Jong said he "dare mention a 'preemptive strike' at a nuclear weapons state."

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lashed out at the South Korean defense minister over comments he made about the country's missile capabilities.

"The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a 'preemptive strike' at a nuclear weapons state," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement shared on North Korea state media, according to the Associated Press . "South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister."

Kim Yo Jong's statement came in response to South Korea Defense Minister Suh Wook saying on Friday that the country had the ability to launch precision strikes at North Korea if the North was preparing to attack, according to AP.

The comments also come after North Korea completed a successful launch of its largest intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24, as part of a flurry of recent missile tests by the country, the BBC reported. It was the first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in North Korea since 2017 and sparked condemnation by South Korean and US officials.

Kim Yo Jong is North Korea's most powerful woman. She was promoted in September to become a member of the country's top policy-making body. As the younger sister of Kim Jong Un, she had been said to be his "de-facto second-in-command."

Comments / 12

Riz
1d ago

Rocket man should have been taken out toppled along time ago. But the international community prefers to talk and watch rather then take action. This is what happened with Russia & Putin, everybody ignored tell now he is commuting war crimes.

Reply
3
Knowledge Is Power Media Productions
1d ago

good luck NK. lmao. you may cause some damage but you will lose everything else almost instantaneously. 😂😂😂

Reply
5
tim
1d ago

people thinks Putin is a ruthless killer she makes Putin look like a choir boy

Reply
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
