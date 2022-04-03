ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: Red carpet arrivals at 64th Grammy Awards

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ Balvin, left, and Valentina Ferrer arrive at...

www.ktvb.com

Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Lady Gaga's Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch: Lady Gaga GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 Grammys. Put your hands up, make 'em touch for Lady Gaga. The singer stepped out to the 2022 Grammys at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in a head-turning custom Armani Privé dress. She accessorized her ensemble with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
MUSIC
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Entertainment
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
J Balvin
Valentina Ferrer
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

These Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Make You Stop and Stare

From HoYeon's Louis Vuitton lampshade dress to Selena Gomez's dramatic red cape gown, the 27th Critics' Choice Awards are a fashionable affair as usual. Back with a physical red carpet and hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, CA, the event is already bringing out the best of celebrity style as stars and stylists bring their A games.
TENNIS
#Grammy Awards#Arrivals#Carpet#Mgm Grand Garden Arena
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Skips Oscars Red Carpet & Wows In A Strapless Tulle Gown At Watch Party

Lady Gaga made her Oscars night debut in a gorgeous tulle dress at Elton John’s . The ‘House of Gucci’ star continued her fashion reign with this stunning look. Lady Gaga made one grand entrance on Oscars night — but not on the red carpet. The 35-year-old singer/actress extraordinaire wowed in a stunning tulle dress at Elton John’s Oscars party. She graced the Oscars party red carpet in a look that continues Gaga’s reign as a fashion queen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton To Perform At The 64th Grammy Awards Next Sunday

Chris Stapleton will be the sole reason I watch the Grammy Awards this year. They just announced the second round of performers for the show this morning, which also include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Nas, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Rachel Zegler. “Anyone have Chris Stapleton’s...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Celebrities
Grammy
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Stuns in Red on Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

The 29-year-old singer and actress hit the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday in a stunning custom red silk Louis Vuitton halter neck dress with a matching long scarf that served as a train, which had heads turning. She paired the glamorous look with a statement arrow earring and wore her hair slicked back, a departure from her demure, all-black outfit at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.
CELEBRITIES
KESQ

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV

