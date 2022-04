INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 0-1) dropped its season opener to Omaha (Royals), 4-1. RF Cal Mitchell produced Indianapolis’ only run on a solo homer in the sixth. SS Oneil Cruz went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. 1B Mason Martin and LF Canaan Smith-Njigba each went 2 for 4. RHP Cody Bolton started and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and giving up one hit. RHP Osvaldo Bido gave up two runs in 2.1 innings and took the loss. RHP John O’Reilly gave up a two-run homer to 2013 Pirates draft pick CF JaCoby Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO