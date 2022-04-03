Video: 76 shots fired in 54 seconds during Sacramento mass shooting

Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting in the city that killed six people and wounded 12 others.Dandre Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said Police Chief Kathy Lester.“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him. As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting,” she told KCRA3.Authorities said that Sacramento...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO