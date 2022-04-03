ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Video: 76 shots fired in 54 seconds during Sacramento mass shooting

By Greta Serrin
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Video sent to KCRA 3 from 916 Times shows an altercation before dozens of shots are fired. We...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Kcra#Times
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Police arrest 26-year-old man over Sacramento mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12

Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting in the city that killed six people and wounded 12 others.Dandre Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said Police Chief Kathy Lester.“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him. As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting,” she told KCRA3.Authorities said that Sacramento...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police investigating overnight shooting at The Blue Lagoon

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz Police are investigating an overnight shooting at The Blue Lagoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. After investigating, officers learned one person had been shot inside the bar. The victim took themselves to the hospital. The suspect left before officers got to the scene.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

1 person shot, sent to the hospital in Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. — Gonzales police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to investigators, it happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at a home near Sixth and Center Streets, near Central Park. Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The...
GONZALES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy