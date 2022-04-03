Video: 76 shots fired in 54 seconds during Sacramento mass shooting

A 38-year-old father of three has been the first person identified as killed during the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday. Sergio Harris was one of the six people killed, his family confirmed with KCRA 3. Twelve others were injured in the shooting that happened around 2 a.m. on...
Pop duo Aly & AJ were "caught in the crossfire" of a mass shooting that left six dead and injured 12 early Sunday morning. The sisters explained they were "distraught" after the shooting, but confirmed everyone in their touring group was ok in an update made via Twitter. "Distraught by...
A woman walked out of a restaurant with a bottle of alcohol worth thousands — and returned it days later, California police said. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday, March 12, it was searching for a woman who was seen snatching a bottle of alcohol from the Grand View restaurant in San Jose.
Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
Six people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento that took place in a busy nightlife district early Sunday. No one was in custody, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters, but she added that “we know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting, and we have confirmed there were multiple shooters.”
Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting in the city that killed six people and wounded 12 others.Dandre Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, said Police Chief Kathy Lester.“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him. As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting,” she told KCRA3.Authorities said that Sacramento...
An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz Police are investigating an overnight shooting at The Blue Lagoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. After investigating, officers learned one person had been shot inside the bar. The victim took themselves to the hospital. The suspect left before officers got to the scene.
A Washington, D.C., nightclub apologized Monday after videos showed what appeared to be the body of a dead rapper onstage during a funeral event. In a statement, Bliss nightclub said it was “never made aware of what would transpire” during a $40 event Sunday that was billed as “The Final Show” for Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew.
Sacramento police believe multiple shooters were involved in a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that killed six adults and left 12 other people injured. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Sunday afternoon that the shootings broke out after a large fight and killed three men and three women.
GONZALES, Calif. — Gonzales police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to investigators, it happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at a home near Sixth and Center Streets, near Central Park. Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The...
