ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Street Sweeping Program Expands To 14 Neighborhoods

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF3IL_0eyLdCYX00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More street sweepers hit Philadelphia streets on Monday and the city is warning people to get in the habit of moving their cars.
New parking restrictions went into effect on Monday, which caught some residents off guard.

Once a week during a two-hour period in certain neighborhoods, it’s going to be illegal to park on the street because doing so would get in the street sweepers’ way.

Chopper 3 was over North Philadelphia Monday afternoon as the city expanded its mechanical cleaning pilot program to include 14 neighborhoods prone to litter.

“I think it can be very beneficial to keep the city more clean and pick up the trash,” Temple University freshman Isaac Bowman said.

Phase one of the program began three years ago when large trucks with spinning brushes began removing debris from the streets.

But now it’s phase two, and this time, the city is asking residents to move their cars so street sweepers can reach the curb and do their job effectively.

“Right now, we do give a 30-day grace period from April 4 to May,” Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said. “The first week of May, cars will get warnings, but after that, cars will get a $31 fine if they don’t move their car while they’re cleaning.”

Six neighborhoods, including portions of North Central, Kensington, South Philly, Southwest, Strawberry Mansion and West Philly, have posted signs saying “no parking” during certain hours and days of the week.

But not everyone seems to have gotten the message.

We spotted a row of vehicles parked illegally on Broad and Diamond Streets, forcing street sweepers to weave in and out of parked cars.

A parking enforcement officer went car to car handing out warnings.

“I do think it’s a little unfair to like, college students in the neighborhood cause I don’t know,” Temple University freshman Shakeya Watt said. “It’s really hard to find parking around here.”

“It’s a very small price to pay for a cleaner city. I think everyone knows we have challenges with litter and trash and illegal dumping in our city,” Williams said. “Our commitment is we’re going to clean it. The least people can do is move their car for a short period of time.”

The program runs through Nov. 30.

If it’s successful, the city will hire more street sweepers to clean additional neighborhoods, meaning more streets with parking restrictions.

Here are the neighborhoods with the highest concentration of trash:

  • North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.
  • Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.
  • Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.
  • Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
  • Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.
  • Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim St.
  • Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.
  • Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.
  • Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
  • South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.
  • Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.
  • Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.
  • West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.
  • West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

For more information visit: https://www.phila.gov/programs/mechanical-street-cleaning/ .

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Selects Tony Watlington To Replace Dr. William Hite As Superintendent

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia has a new superintendent. After 48 public listening sessions, 6,000 interactions with community members, and town hall meetings with the final candidates, Philadelphia Board of Education members say they’re certain that Dr. Tony Watlington is the one to lead the school district. “We are excited to announce Dr. Tony Watlington as the next superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia,” school board President Joyce Wilkerson said. After an extensive six-month search and a candidate pool of more than 400 people, Watlington will soon take the helm of the eighth-largest school district in the country. CBS3’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh To Resume Street Sweeping Later This Week

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Pittsburgh residents, mark your calendars because a change is coming. On Friday, the city will start ticketing once again if your car is still on the street during sweeping. City leaders are bringing back the street sweeping program after hitting a pause due to the pandemic. Street sweeping will resume Friday and the season lasts through November 30.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

For 3rd-Straight Year This Philly Suburb Is Best Place to Live in America

For the third-straight year, the Philadelphia suburb of Chesterbrook has been ranked as the top place to live in the U.S. by data company Niche, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Montgomery County's Penn Wynne and Ardmore rank No. 3 and No. 6, respectively, on the 2022 Best Places to Live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Street#North Philadelphia#Temple University
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

2 Young Girls Killed In Two-Alarm Hellertown House Fire

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two young girls died in a two-alarm house fire on Friday in Hellertown, Northampton County that sent four others to the hospital, officials say. The fire occurred just before 1 a.m. at 630 Linden Street. Officials identified the victims as 15-year-old Brianna Baer and 10-year-old Abigail Kaufman. Both of them were pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem. An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, according to a release. While officials work to determine the cause of the fire, the community is wrapping its arms around the family. Fast-moving flames and smoke...
HELLERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in West Philadelphia. The crash happened at 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. After hitting the tree, the car ended up on the lawn of a home there. The driver was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. No word on what caused the crash.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Philadelphia High School Goes Virtual Friday After Brown Water Issue At Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – South Philadelphia High School students attended class virtually on Friday after days of brown water. The Philadelphia Home and School Council provided video shot by a student on Thursday. It shows brown water coming out of a sink spout at the school. The district said a waterline repair near the school caused low pressure. The president of the Philadelphia Home and School Council expressed outrage that the district didn’t close the building sooner. She wrote, “Under no circumstances should students and staff been left in a building with overflowing brown water that contained fecies and/or brown particles.”  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy