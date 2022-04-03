5 University Heights residents attacked in home invasion

Three armed men attacked five people Sunday in a home invasion in University Heights, according to a news video service.

Five residents were in a home in the 4500 block of Arizona Street at 1 p.m. when the suspects entered from the alley, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspects pistol-whipped four of the residents, some bound with zip- ties. The three suspects searched the home, then left through the back.

Two suspects walked south through the alley, passing several security cameras. Another drove a white van north through the alley and turned east onto Madison Avenue, Times of San Diego reported.

A resident freed the others after the suspects fled. A man who was injured left the scene before San Diego police arrived, saying he was seeking treatment for his injuries, the online news site said. Officers were looking for the victim at area hospitals.

Investigators found more than a dozen zip-ties in the alley and collected them for evidence.