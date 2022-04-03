ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

5 University Heights residents attacked in home invasion

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dap2I_0eyLdBfo00

Three armed men attacked five people Sunday in a home invasion in University Heights, according to a news video service.

Five residents were in a home in the 4500 block of Arizona Street at 1 p.m. when the suspects entered from the alley, according to OnScene.TV.

The suspects pistol-whipped four of the residents, some bound with zip- ties. The three suspects searched the home, then left through the back.

Two suspects walked south through the alley, passing several security cameras. Another drove a white van north through the alley and turned east onto Madison Avenue, Times of San Diego reported.

A resident freed the others after the suspects fled. A man who was injured left the scene before San Diego police arrived, saying he was seeking treatment for his injuries, the online news site said. Officers were looking for the victim at area hospitals.

Investigators found more than a dozen zip-ties in the alley and collected them for evidence.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Madison, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Heights#Home Invasion#Onscene#Times Of San Diego
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy