Bixby, OK

Bixby High School Principal Named Oklahoma Principal Of The Year

By Johnny Resendiz
 2 days ago
Bixby High School Principal Terry Adams has been named the Oklahoma Principal of the Year.

Students say he is deserving of the award and is a positive influence on them.

The Bixby High School principal says he has accomplished a lot during his ten years at Bixby.

Since taking over, he says the school has seen increases in career opportunities for students like internships, work-study programs, and concurrent enrollment.

Principal Adams says Bixby High School has also been a Great Expectations Model School for four years, making them the only High School in the state to achieve this.

He says he’s grateful for the recognition, but he couldn't do any of it alone.

"I think it's a reflection of all the great students, teachers, support staff, the assistant principals we have at Bixby. Really a recognition of the collective success we've had here at the High School," Adams said.

Reagan Hula, a junior at Bixby High School, sent the recommendation letter for Principal Adams to receive this award.

She says he makes connections with students that other schools just don't have, which in her eyes, makes him all the more deserving.

"We're not deserving of a principal as great and as high up as he is because he goes out of his way to make all students comfortable at the school," Hula said. "It's one thing to be a great principal and run a school, but it's another thing to really get to know your students."

Adams will be recognized as the Oklahoma Principal of the Year at a Summer Leadership Conference in June.

He will also be eligible to become one of three finalists for National Principal of the Year.

