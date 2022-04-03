ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Avocados for dogs? Study debunks claims superfood is toxic for pets

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEq4N_0eyLb7RP00

URBANA, Ill ( StudyFinds.org ) – Are avocados really toxic and harmful to dogs? A new study finds this long-time claim appears to be just a myth. A team from the University of Illinois adds using the superfood to make dog chow would actually provide pets with a healthy source of nutrition.

Among people, avocados have become rockstars of the food pyramid in recent years. Several studies have found links between eating more avocado and improving gut health, weight management, and even fighting cancer . With so many people opting for avocado toast for breakfast these days, researchers wondered if they could create avocado biscuits for dogs.

The team says they would do this by using avocado meal , which is the ground, dried, and defatted pulp, seed, and skin left over after avocado oil processing — creating a fiber for dry dog food.

Why do people think avocados are toxic?

A quick Google search will deliver plenty of sources explaining how avocados contain a substance called persin which is harmful to dogs. Even the ASPCA says persin from avocados can cause vomiting and diarrhea if dogs consume it.

Despite these warnings, researcher Maria Cattai de Godoy says the claims are overblown. In fact, the team was not able to find any detectable levels of persin in their avocado meal.

“Being from Brazil, avocados grow in our backyards. They fall on the ground, and if dogs get hold of them, they eat them. Just like they do with mangoes, bananas, or any other fruits that grow natively in our country. I’d never heard of a dog dying from eating an avocado, so I was really curious why they were considered toxic here,” says Cattai de Godoy, associate professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at U of I, in a university release.

“When you look at the literature for avocado toxicity, all that exists are a few case studies. Dogs reported to have a fondness for avocado showed some signs of toxicity, but the case reports couldn’t prove avocados caused those symptoms. There are a lot of uncontrolled factors in these cases.”

Moreover, researchers couldn’t find a significant amount of direct evidence that persin in avocados was making dogs sick. Those studies also failed to detail where the persin was concentrated in the avocado plants or the fruit itself. Additionally, none of them examined persin levels in avocado meal.

Persin breaks down fast

A deeper analysis of the compound revealed why researchers couldn’t find any persin in their new dog fiber.

“Persin is structurally similar to a polyunsaturated fatty acid, meaning there are a lot of double bonds,” Cattai de Godoy explains. “They’re not very stable; heat and light can make them break down. Processing is very likely breaking down persin, which is probably why we cannot see it in the meal.”

“In fact, the concentration was so small in the avocado meal that it was out of our standard curve linear range, meaning it was below detection level. We observed, however, detectable amounts of persin in the raw fruit, including the peel, pulp, and pit.” the project leader continues.

A new source of nutrients for pups?

After concluding that avocado meal was safe to feed to dogs , the team fed three different fiber sources to a group of beagles: avocado meal, beet pulp, and cellulose. Over a two-week trial, study authors did not record any signs of toxicity or distress among the dogs eating avocado meal.

As for the other two industry standards, cellulose is an insoluble fiber which creates fecal bulk. Beet pulp, on the other hand, is the gold-standard fiber in pet foods , according to Cattai de Godoy. It’s a mix of soluble and insoluble fiber that feeds good gut bacteria while also promoting fecal bulk.

While comparing the three as a healthy fiber source , the team found avocado meal falls right in between cellulose and beet pulp.

“High fiber diets are not always palatable for pets, but that is not what we saw. The dogs consumed enough food to meet or exceed their energy requirements. The high inclusion of avocado meal [about 19%] was acceptable to them,” Cattai de Godoy says.

Could other avocado sources still be toxic?

The researchers note that they only tested persin levels from one source of avocado meal. These levels could vary depending on the cultivars and processing practices companies use — which the avocado industry does not standardize. However, Cattai de Godoy says the findings show avocados may be just as healthy for pets as they are for people.

“If you have a tool nobody has looked at and it’s economical and highly abundant, why not use it? From what we can tell, it seems to be a safe ingredient. We don’t see a signal for persin in avocado meal, and there is not really a robust literature pointing to persin as a true toxin for dogs or cats” she concludes. “I certainly think there’s still work to be done in order to say there are no concerns, especially if we were giving the fresh fruit. But according to our study, I think avocado meal is a safe bet and can be used effectively as a sole source of dietary fiber or in fiber blends.”

The study is published in the Journal of Animal Science .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
8 News Now
8 News Now

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
KXLY

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avocados#Dog Food#Aspca
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
One Green Planet

7 Signs Something is Wrong With Your Dog’s Health

Because our dogs can’t talk to us, it is up to us to know when they aren’t feeling well. It’s good to be aware of these signs and to keep them in mind so that you can quickly spot them if your dog is ever sick. This can be especially helpful if your dog is elderly or has fragile health already. If you are worried about your dog’s health, here are some of the most common symptoms to look for.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
KPEL 96.5

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
PETS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
One Green Planet

5 Types of Leashes and Collars You Should Never Buy

If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
PET SERVICES
DogTime

Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter…

You can give people resources that might help keep their pup. Here are some ways to deal with problems before you return your dog to the shelter. The post Before You Return That Rescue Dog To The Shelter… appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy