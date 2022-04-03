BTS’ Grammys 2022 Looks Are Smooth Like Butter—See Their Color-Coordinated Suits

Click here to read the full article.

The K-pop group—which consists of members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga Jimin, V and Jungkoo k—walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award show is the third time the boy band has attended the Grammys. Their first appearance was at the 61st Grammys in 2019 followed by the 62nd Grammys in 2020, where they were featured in Lil Nas X’s performance of “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo.” Though they performed at the 63rd Grammys in 2021, the group didn’t physically attend the award show, which was held in Los Angeles, California. The band recorded their performance in Seoul, South Korea, where they’re based.

BTS is nominated for one category at the 2022 Grammys: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their 2021 song, “Butter.” The nomination marks the second time BTS has been nominated at the Grammys after their first nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category in 2021 for their 2020 song “Dynamite ” from their album Be . The nomination made them the first K-pop act to ever be nominated at the Grammys. “We’re overwhelmed to be called representatives of Korea. We’re just thankful for the support and attention that we’ve received, not only from our fans but our peers,” Jungkook told the Grammys at the time. “We will continue to work harder to showcase even better music and performances. And it’s an incredible honor to be the first Korean pop artist to be nominated for a Grammy, and we hope that this is just the beginning. A win would be significant not only for us but for many who pursue diversity in music.”

But back to the fashion. Read on for photos of BTS’ Grammys 2022 look and for more about their appearance the award show.

BTS Grammys 2022 Look

BTS wore monochromatic suits from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear collection, Virgil Abloh’s last collection with the fashion house, at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. J-Hope and Suga wore white; RM and V wore red; Jungkook and Jimin wore blue; and Jin wore tan. BTS have been ambassadors for Louis Vuitton since April 2021. “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” Abloh said in a statement at the time. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

BTS’ appearance at the Grammys came days after the group’s company, HYBE, announced that Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Las Vegas for the award show. “We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19,” the statement read. “Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).”

HYBE noted that it was following the guidelines of authorities in the United States and Jungkook was experiencing no symptoms other than a “mild sore throat.” HYBE also added that Jungkook’s appearance at the Grammys would be “determined by local regulations on COVID-19″ and that the company was also in active “discussions with awards organizer[s],” We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States,” the statement continued.

What are BTS’ Grammys 2022 nominations?

BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2022 for their 2021 song, “Butter.” They’re nominated against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I Get a Kick Out of You”; Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for “Lonely”; Coldplay for “Higher Power”; and Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More.” Rogét Chahayed—who produced Max’s “Beautiful Eyes” featuring BTS member Suga—is also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

