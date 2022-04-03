ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families enjoy Easter Breakfast & Egg Hunt in Springfield

By Sy Becker
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – With the weather improving, Springfield families can expect to be attending more city wide events, like Sunday’s Easter season Breakfast & Egg Hunt at the Springfield Lodge of Elk.

It’s an event sponsored by the non-profit Springfield Together organization. It’s a volunteer group working with the Elks Lodge and the Sheriff’s department to help families celebrate together.

Gary Delisle, president of Springfield Together told 22News, “You can tell by the crowd we had today, we served over 300 family members to a nice Breakfast & Egg Hunt. They’re excited to be back out and enjoying some events together with family and friends. We’re happy to be part of it.”

Next Saturday, these families and others can attend a much larger Easter egg hunt at Riverfront Park. Then on Saturday April 30, Springfield Together and Inter Produce Grocery Street will distribute hundreds of boxes of food for free to families in need.

