A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.

