ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here’s How to Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 Performance, So You Don’t Miss Her Recording Academy Debut

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsu8I_0eyLaNN900

Click here to read the full article.

Music’s biggest night is here, which can only mean we’re moments away from seeing Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance. This marks Rodrigo’s first-ever Grammy Awards since she broke onto the scene with her hit single “Drivers License” and debut album, SOUR, in 2021.



Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $4.99+


Buy Now

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and recognizes the year’s best recordings, compositions and artists from 2021. South African comedian Trevor Noah , who hosted the 2021 Grammys ceremony, is set to host once again. The 2022 Grammys also include a stacked list of nominees: Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven total, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with eight each.

This year, Olivia Rodrigo is also among the list of nominees. The Disney Channel alum is nominated for a whopping seven awards, including four in the Big Four categories. Her nominations include Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License” and Best Music Video for “Good 4 U.” Rodrigo is the first Filipina-American and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all of the top four Grammy categories, according to Variety.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance will also mark her debut solo set at the award ceremony. In addition to Rodrigo, the Grammys stage will see a stacked lineup of performances by fellow nominees: Performers include BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Charli, Lady Gaga , Brothers Obsborn and more. But we all know who SOUR fans are here for! For everything there is to know about how to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance online as it airs live, just keep on reading below.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance online

Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance will air during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus , Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV . Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month, while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month . This means Paramount Plus is by far the cheapest option available to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance as it airs live. The streamer offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential , an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month ; and Paramount+ Premium , an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month , both of which will allow you to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance live on CBS.



Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $4.99+


Buy Now


Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $64.99


Buy Now


Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $69.99


Buy Now

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free

For those wondering if there’s a way to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance for free without having to pay for a subscription, check out your options below!

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 Performance With Paramount+’s Free Trial



Watch ‘Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $0+


Buy Now

The best way to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial , which is more than enough time to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance at no cost. Along with Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance, Paramount Plus offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount , which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 Performance With Fubo TV’s Free Trial



Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $0+


Buy Now

Another great option to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial . Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial , which is more than enough time to stream Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance . Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance online outside the US

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US With a VPN Free Trial



Watch ‘Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $6.67+


Buy Now

The best way to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US is with a VPN , which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Olivia Rodrigo Grammys 2022 performance airs live and is available to stream on Paramount Plus . To watch the show, however, those outside of the US will need a VPN . One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN , which is easy to use and offers 90 days for free.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the free 90 days , ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you subscribe and change your mind. Of course, users can do more than watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max , which have different content than in the US, as well as stream international services like Hayu , which has access to programs like the Real Housewives , Below Deck , The Bachelor and hundreds of other domestic and international reality TV shows.

So how can one watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN
  2. Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “United States”
  5. Visit Paramount Plus to enjoy Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022 performance as it streams live on CBS

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch the Grammy Awards for free .



Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys 2022… $4.99+


Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0eyLaNN900

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jada Was Seen Laughing After Will Slapped Chris in This Newly Surfaced Video

Click here to read the full article. Laughing it off? New footage circulating across social media appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. In the clip, which has been steadily making the rounds on TikTok and beyond, the Red Table Talk host, 50, can be seen seemingly rocking forward with laughter as her husband, 53, walked back to his seat after smacking Rock across the face for making a joke about her closely shorn hair. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” the comedian, 57, said...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Just Revealed If He’s Spoken to Will Smith Amid Reports Their Feud Is ‘Over’

Click here to read the full article. People still have plenty of questions about Chris Rock and Will Smith’s feud after the King Richard actor issued an apology to the comedian for smacking him across the face at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Among them is whether or not the pair have even officially spoken after the incident—and now, Rock is letting us know the truth. The Everybody Hates Chris creator made his return to stand-up in Boston, MA, on March 30, 2022, marking his first time back on stage since Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master turned Grammys royalty

An artist's artist with elastic creative dexterity and high-octane charisma, the already world-class jazzman Jon Batiste has emerged as an unexpected Grammys golden boy. Batiste entered Sunday with 11 Grammy nominations, the most of any artist, spanning the top categories but also a variety of genres and mediums, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Tv Streaming#Tv Online#Streaming Tv#South African#H E R#The Disney Channel#Best Music Video#Filipina American
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a “Spiritual Practice”

Jon Batiste took home the Grammy for album of the year for We Are during Sunday night’s 2022 Grammys. The singer won over fellow nominees’ albums Love for Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga), Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) (Justin Bieber), Planet Her (Deluxe) (Doja Cat), Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish), Back of My Mind (H.E.R.), Montero (Lil Nas X), Sour (Olivia Rodrigo), Evermore (Taylor Swift) and Donda (Kanye West).More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste Among Best-Dressed StarsCritic's Notebook: The Grammy Awards Remain a Tedious, Pedestrian AffairGrammys: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish Shut Out as Jon Batiste Surprises With Album of the Year Win After hearing his name, a surprised Batiste took...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Shut Out at the 2022 Grammys

For the past two years, Billie Eilish has done very well at the Grammy Awards, taking home the trophy for Record of the Year in 2020 and 2021. But, tonight, at the 2022 ceremony, Eilish walked away empty-handed, despite being nominated in seven categories. Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Introduced His Girlfriend to His Family Amid Reports Kim Met Pete’s Grandparents

Click here to read the full article. Meet the folks! Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones was officially introduced to his family when the couple celebrated Ye’s grandmother’s 85th birthday on April 4, 2022, according to Hollywood Life. West’s cousin posted the interaction on his Instagram account, with the whole extended family surprising the matriarch for her big day. West and Jones have been linked since February 2022 after the rapper broke things off with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Fox called off the relationship after Ye’s “insistent pleas” to get back with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. Since then, Ye started...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Powerful Performance of Hit Single “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful performance of her hit “Drivers License” during the 2022 Grammys. The singer’s performance mimicked that of the song’s music video, with Rodrigo sitting in the front seat of a car before getting out and walking around the stage set designed to look like a neighborhood.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish Shut Out as Jon Batiste Surprises With Album of the Year WinKanye West Misses 2022 Grammys, Still Takes Home Two Awards for 'Donda'Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year, Calls Music a "Spiritual Practice" Going into the night, Rodrigo earned seven nominations, including...
MUSIC
UPI News

Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery

April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early days after having surgery. The 27-year-old singer attended the awards show Sunday in Las Vegas but ducked out early due to their health. Halsey explained their exit in a post on Instagram Stories. "Not feeling super well so I left...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Julia’ For Free to See the New Biopic Series About Julia Child

Click here to read the full article. If you learned how to cook from Julia Child, you may want to know how to watch Julia online for free to see the new biopic series about one of America’s most beloved chefs. Julia is based on the life and career of Julia Child, a cookbook author and TV personality who is credited for popularizing French cuisine among the American public with her debut 1961 cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. The cookbook—which released a second volume in 1970—has sold more than 1.5 million copies since it was first published. Child—who was...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy