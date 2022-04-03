ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cradles for Crayons collecting gently used clothing for kids

By Gaynor Hall
CHICAGO — A North Side organization is looking for gently used clothing for children, using the Chicago Fire pitch as a drop-off location.

“Cradles to Crayons mission is to provide children with new or gently used clothing essentials so they can thrive at home, at school and at play,” Stephanie Held, the organization’s marketing and communications manager said.

Held said about half of Chicago’s children are experiencing clothing insecurity, meaning they may not have access to the clothes they need, from winter clothes and boots to other supplies, such as diapers and backpacks.

The organization, currently based in Logan Square, is relocating to a 23,000 square foot warehouse in North Center, slated to officially open later this year.

“We have an enormous goal to serve 200,000 children this year and we needed more space and more capabilities for those distributions, so we decided to relocate and we’re so excited to welcome volunteers back in fall 2022,” Held said.

More information on Cradles to Crayons can be found here.

