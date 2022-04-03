ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Illinois mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son’s death

By The Associated Press
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son’s death is challenging her conviction and 35-year sentence. JoAnn Cunningham says...

Comments / 21

Ken Homan Sr.
2d ago

She’ll get a new retrial because this is Illinois. No one is truly guilty here until you’ve had at least 3 trials. Personally this witch and her husband should never see the light of day ever again.

✨MOONSHINE✨
2d ago

That’s fair! She clearly has shown all signs of insanity. Therefore, LIFE IMPRISONMENT IN SOLITARY FOR THE CRIMINALLY INSANE! 🙏✨⭕️⭕️⭕️✨🙏 Dear Jesus we pray for the child and all children who are abused , unwanted and killed. May justice be served while the Murderers and Abusers still live. God’s Justice will ultimately prevail regardless. Please watch over the innocents, let theirs hearts sing with nothing but joy! Amen 🙏

Buford T. Justice
1d ago

She took her own childs life! She shouldn't even be allowed sunlight, let alone an early release! If anything, she deserves a much harsher sentence!

