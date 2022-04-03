Blazers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-51) play against the San Antonio Spurs (45-45) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 92, San Antonio Spurs 113 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve Kerr said he is aware of the standings and what is at stake over the next 3 games

#3 Warriors – vs Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans

#4 Mavs – @ Pistons, vs Blazers, vs Spurs

#5 Nuggets – vs Spurs, vs Grizzlies, vs Lakers

#6 Jazz – vs Grizzlies, vs Thunder, vs Suns, @ Blazers pic.twitter.com/BzBucnDq2W – 12:08 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels final 4 games:

at Sac, Por, at Mem, GSW

Spurs final 4 games:

at Den, at Min, GSW, at Dal

Pels currently hold a one-game lead for the 9th spot, but the Spurs hold the tiebreaker. – 12:06 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Clippers break it open in second quarter, building lead of 20-plus points in 119-100 home victory over #Pelicans. New Orleans remains ninth in West, but lead on Spurs cut to one game Sunday. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/IDsYKnFMuy pic.twitter.com/RspH05m5zU – 11:57 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans will still be fine for the Play-In Tournament, but the Spurs are just 1 game back with the tiebreaker in hand – 11:53 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Pelicans were never really in it tonight. Clippers asserted themselves offensively from the opening tip and Pels couldn’t keep up.

Play-in spot is all but locked up, thanks to Lakers foibles, but the Spurs sit just 1.5 games back and own the tiebreaker entering the final week – 11:52 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Clippers 119, Pelicans 100

L.A. drilled 21 3s.

New Orleans leads 10th-place San Antonio by 1 game.

Pels finish season 6-1 against the L.A. teams. – 11:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Nothing etched in stone, but it’s increasingly looking like the 9-10 play-in matchup will be #Pelicans vs. Spurs. What’s much less clear after Sunday is which team will host it. Pels lead on Spurs is down to 1 game and Spurs hold tiebreaker. Tuesday is NOLA at Sac; SAS at Den – 11:48 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Our final regular season game on Sunday, April 10 will start at 6:30pm PT.

🔗: rip.city/3u5tvFU – 11:45 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Already know our Spurs Family had to show love to the newest @Hoophall member 💯👋

@Manu Ginobili | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/iQuwWdQEvN – 11:42 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Golden State’s upcoming game at San Antonio will tip off at 5:30 pm (PDT), and its game at New Orleans on April 10 will begin at 6:30 pm (PDT), per @Golden State Warriors PR. – 11:13 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The triple take: Spurs 113, Trail Blazers 92

1. The Spurs are on the 2-yard line of a play-in spot.

2. They got here sitting two starters.

3. Another uneven night for Primo, but he made three key defensive plays to turn the game around. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 10:52 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

More from Collins on Spurs closing in on securing a play-in berth:

“For everything we have been through this season, injuries, COVID, ups and downs, trades, all that, if we can get to the play-in game and make a run, it will be pretty special.” – 10:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Collins on the play-in berth being in the Spurs’ grasp:

“We all smell it. It’s right there, and that’s our No. 1 one goal: to get into that play-in game and make a playoff push.” – 10:29 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

The first of many! 👏

@Zach Collins recorded his first career double-double in the NBA with 18 PTS and 13 REB! pic.twitter.com/dYaOyijrxJ – 10:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Time to take care of business on the road ✈️

#GoSpursGo | @Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/v33hEttWQH – 10:11 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Collins said Spurs didn’t have “a lot of juice” or “fight” in the first half.

“We had to respond in the second half and luckily we had a really good defensive half, and that was the difference,” he said. – 10:08 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

NBA set up schedule for Sunday to eliminate timing advantages and any potential shenanigans. Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte will all play at 3:30 ET. Boston, Miami and Philly will all play at 7. Denver and Utah both play at 930, as do Golden State/ Dallas and Lakers/Pels/Spurs. – 10:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Easiest to most challenging paths for the Spurs (10th) to finish ahead of New Orleans for 9th:

1. Pelicans go 0-5, Spurs go 1-3

2. Pels go 1-4, Spurs go 2-2

3. Pels go 2-3, Spurs go 3-1

4. Pels go 3-2, Spurs go 4-0 – 9:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

The Spurs game against Golden State – the final home game of the regular season – on April 9 at the AT&T Center will start at 7:30, the NBA announced tonight.

The Spurs game at Dallas on April 10 – the final regular season game – will start at 8:30 p.m., the NBA announced. – 9:58 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“If we can get to that play-in game and make a run, I think that would be special.” – Zach Collins on the Spurs pushing the for the play-in game. – 9:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Tired,” says Zach Collins of how he felt after playing his most minutes this season (31). – 9:53 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Even if the Spurs lose all four of their remaining games, the Lakers would still have to go 3-1 down the stretch to jump them in the standings. I would not bet on that happening. – 9:53 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

The NBA has set the game times for all games on the final Saturday and Sunday of the regular season. The Mavs home game vs San Antonio on Sunday April 10 will be an 8:30 CDT start. – 9:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs improve to 13-1 when holding an opponent below 100 points in a game this season. – 9:48 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Final Stats 📊

KJ: 28p | 2r | 2a

Zach: 18p | 13r | 2a

Tre: 18p | 7r | 7a

KBD: 12p | 7r

Primo: 9p | 3r

Devin: 8p | 6r | 5a | 4s

Lonnie: 8p | 4r | 4a

JRich: 8p | 4r | 3a

Jock: 2p | 3r

Devontae: 2p pic.twitter.com/75tmXmo83C – 9:41 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs improve to 19-10 as favorites this season.

The Spurs are now 13-28 when losing the 3PT line – 9:39 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

The #NBA just announced a 6:30pm start time for the #Blazers #Jazz game on April 10th at Moda Center. @RipCityRadio620 – 9:39 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

The @NBA has announced that the Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs in the team’s regular season finale at 8:30 p.m. CT on April 10. – 9:38 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

when you see the final score notification on your phone 📱 pic.twitter.com/xYGkIAQHzF – 9:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He did an amazing job. My hat goes off to Zach.” – Keldon on Zach Collins’ double double tonight – 9:35 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“We definitely can’t wait to get Dejounte back,” says Keldon of the Spurs getting Murray back soon. – 9:34 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

With the Spurs win tonight, the Lakers HAVE to go 3-1 or 4-0 the rest of the way to have a chance of passing San Antonio.

If the Lakers lose 2 games, it’s over for them even if the Spurs go winless the rest of the way – 9:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Pop says he expects Dejounte Murray to be ready for the next game.

Murray was very close to playing tonight according to Pop. – 9:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“He’s progressing all the time.” – Pop on Zach Collins getting a double double tonight – 9:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Keldon Johnson last 6 games:

23.3 PPG

5.8 RPG

42.6 3P% on 7.8 attempts

Spurs have won 6 of 7. pic.twitter.com/O25d0cDxuY – 9:27 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

back-to-back wins at the crib 👏

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/6SUkRrAOcx – 9:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Very good second half. The first half I thought the focus wasn’t there. Luckily we woke up at halftime.” – Coach Pop on the win today against Portland – 9:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are now 15-1 when leading by 20 points in a game this season.

The Spurs ended up building 20 point leads in ALL 4 games against Portland this season. – 9:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Spurs have defeated the Trail Blazers. That means the Kings can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Warriors tonight. – 9:25 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Go watch the 2nd half of UConn/South Carolina.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ygVgrXwBL7 – 9:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Spurs are 2 games up from the Lakers.

And they hold the tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/MUYK6j1Phh – 9:24 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Spurs 113, Blazers 92: FINAL. 19 points, 3 assists for

. 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Keon Johnson. 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Greg Brown. 13 points, 13 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. – 9:24 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs defeat the Blazers by 21 points.

The Spurs are now…

…33-45 overall

…16-24 at home

…23-25 against the West.

The Spurs need 2 wins now to lock in a play-in spot. pic.twitter.com/OVpR34EJzH – 9:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs sweep the season series from Blazers with a 113-92 win. They have won 6 of their last 7 as they push toward the play-in tourney. – 9:23 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

👁️ Kris 👁️

@Moda_Health | Assist of the Night pic.twitter.com/hQecZs77Tm – 9:18 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Blazers are bombing away, but that’s about it — 48 of their 89 points have come from the 3-point line. – 9:13 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

It’s Sunday, but the bank is OPEN 🏦 pic.twitter.com/PSdavY7ZPO – 9:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

6 made 3s for Keldon Johnson now as he continues to lead the Spurs in scoring pic.twitter.com/d5IwWDkKvC – 8:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 23-5 when leading by 15 points in a game.

The Spurs have led by 15 points in ALL 4 games against Portland this season – 8:58 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Spurs 82, Blazers 72: end of third quarter. 16 points, 2 assists for

. 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal for @Greg Brown. 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Drew Eubanks. 11 points, 3 rebounds for @Keon Johnson. – 8:48 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

END Q3 | SAS 82, POR 72

#GoSpursGo – 8:48 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Spurs by 10

Spurs take the 3Q 34-16

Spurs shot well from three, now winning the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/r2b8moaiMV – 8:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs hold a 10-point lead entering 4Q. They’ve got four players with 10-plus points, including Zach Collins. He’s got 10 points and 11 rebounds against his former team for his first career double-double. – 8:47 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🔴🔴🔴⚫

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/J3OBmrhZWu – 8:47 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs took control of things there in third quarter, lead Blazers 82-72 heading to fourth. – 8:47 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 29-10 when leading by 10 points in a game this season.

The Spurs have led by 10 in ALL 4 games against Portland this season – 8:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Keldon Johnson scoring update: 23 points and it’s still the 3Q pic.twitter.com/80EpGtUXfS – 8:37 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

In honor of April being the Month of the Military Child, we recognized all military and their children in attendance for our Salute Night pres. by @USAA! pic.twitter.com/cVE1hj2Er6 – 8:35 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

from deeeeeeeeeeep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/f2QIVWu8Zc – 8:33 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Josh Primo is not shy this evening – 8:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers sitting on two points in the quarter with 6:50 to play in the third – 8:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20 point night for Keldon Johnson

Spurs by 7 – 8:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones joins Keldon as the second Spur in double figures scoring for this game pic.twitter.com/kFjGUqv6b8 – 8:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Two pull-up 3s for Tre Jones in this game – 8:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

right on time 🚨

@Zach Collins pic.twitter.com/4arjyjO5sY – 8:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Shooting stats at the half.

The Spurs are going to have to shoot better from three or try to attack the paint more often in the second half pic.twitter.com/4ChF0K3GSb – 8:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🚨 b mac 🚨

| #RipCity pic.twitter.com/hywjhdno84 – 8:05 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Not a super half for the Spurs if the play-in is the goal here. – 8:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🔴🔴⚫⚫

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/URGKkQkfmP – 8:03 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 56, Spurs 48: halftime. 14 points, 1 rebound/steal for @Greg Brown. 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal/assist for @Drew Eubanks. 11 points, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. 9 points, 3 rebounds for @Keon Johnson. – 8:03 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Blazers by 8

POR takes the 2Q 33-22

Blazers winning 3PT line by 6 pic.twitter.com/K8bQ2FwqEt – 8:03 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs trail Blazers 56-48 at half. If they’re as serious about a play-in berth as they claim to be, this would be one not to muck up. – 8:02 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

17 point first half for Keldon Johnson

Blazers by 4 pic.twitter.com/pSg3JcGy1y – 8:00 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

The Jock injury is a mid-foot sprain, per team. That’s an injury that can keep a player out for weeks depending on severity. Hopefully, for his sake and the Spurs, it’s mild, as SA started to find something with that double-big lineup in certain matchups over the last few weeks. – 7:58 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Josh Richardson is currently running the point for San Antonio – 7:56 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

THROW IT DOWN, BIG BODY‼️ pic.twitter.com/9v4vKxl3K7 – 7:54 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

As @Jeff McDonald reported, Landale is out for the rest of the game with a right mid foot sprain.

Spurs with Collins and Cacok left as their bigs, will have to stick with small ball the rest of the game. – 7:52 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

GB III FOR III

@Greg Brown | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/hsj0FkBpB9 – 7:51 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Jock Landale is out for the rest of the game with a foot sprain. Spurs down to one available big man: Zach Collins. – 7:48 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Greg Brown III lovin’ those protective goggles while dropping threes. He has hit all four attempts. Blazers up 43-37 in the 2nd. – 7:47 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Greg Brown is shooting 4-of-4 from three tonight and 11-of-17 since he started wearing goggles. – 7:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Greg Brown III is 2 points shy of a new career high in scoring.

Blazers by 6 – 7:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Romeo Langford making his first appearance since March 7. He missed the last 12 games with a hamstring injury. – 7:44 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

love to see this

@Didi Louzada | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/auqqR8gIDj – 7:42 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Spurs ended the 1st qtr. on a 12-0 run; #Blazers open the 2nd with a 15-3 burst to take a 38-29 lead. #RipCity – 7:40 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Romeo Langford mins coming up – 7:40 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half of Portland’s points have been scored from three after the last Didi three

Blazers back up by 7 – 7:39 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Primo’s having a tough game. Yet another botched entry pass, this one resulting in Jock Landale going down in pain.

Landale got up on his own, but he just headed to the locker room. – 7:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Landale was holding his ankle, but gets up on his own.

He heads to locker room with Spurs trainer – 7:36 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

END Q1 | SAS 26, POR 23

#GoSpursGo – 7:36 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

El Cuatro for threeeeeeeee 👌 pic.twitter.com/u2cUFXXfP3 – 7:35 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🔴⚫⚫⚫

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/MGDLQ89GvS – 7:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Spurs 26, Blazers 23: end of first quarter. 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Drew Eubanks. 6 points for @Greg Brown, 3 assists for @TheeBWill. POR shooting 41 percent, SAS 44 percent. – 7:34 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 3 after initially trailing 17-4

Vassell 7 pts | Eubanks 9 pts

All but one Spur who logged mins in the 1Q scored – 7:33 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs weathered a 15-0 Portland run that left them behind by as many as 13 in the first quarter. They lead Blazers 26-23 heading to 2Q. – 7:33 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Game reset at 23 all

that Blazers 13 point lead is gone – 7:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

That Blazers 13 point lead is down to 4 – 7:26 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Zach gettin’ it done 💪 pic.twitter.com/shrOoRolKA – 7:25 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

CJ Elleby scores a layup.

He now has 4 points total in his last 3 games against the Spurs

cc @bouncepassos – 7:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tre Jones with a rare 3. It took him awhile on that possession, but he finally let it fly as the defense sagged off him. – 7:21 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones pull-up three? – 7:21 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Pistons have beaten the Pacers.

OKC now has the #3 lottery spot.

Saddiq Bey is the Thunder season MVP.

Thunder vs Blazers on Tuesday night will be the biggest G League game of all time. – 7:20 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

GREGGY GOGGLES pic.twitter.com/GlSI6hb30w – 7:18 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs fans enjoying the clip of Manu getting the call from the Hall.

After the clip, the Spurs cameras picked up Manu, and the fans responded with a standing ovation. – 7:18 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs enter 5-41 when trailing by double digits in a game this season.

It’s their first time falling behind by 10 to Portland this season – 7:16 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs kind of floating here at the start. Portland jumps out to 12-2 lead. Not particularly focused on either end in the opening minutes. – 7:15 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs with 3 turnovers in 3 minutes.

These 5 starters have logged 2 possessions together entering today per CTG – 7:15 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs with three turnovers in the first few minutes. – 7:15 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

It’s very early but if the Spurs thought this was going to be easy… – 7:15 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Before tonight’s game, @Dejounte Murray surprised Selma Luna with a special meet and greet!

Selma was diagnosed with terminal cancer and her Make A Wish request was to come to a Spurs game. We’re so glad to have you here with us tonight, Selma🤍🖤

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/TSWsqthDuW – 7:08 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“I think we knew we had a wild, competitive young man who was in love with basketball.”

Spurs notebook includes Pop’s 1st remarks on Ginobili’s Hall call, plus Murray misses 2nd straight game and Eubanks finds rest-of-season home in PDX.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 in San Antonio.

8⃣ @TheeBWill

6⃣ @Keon Johnson

1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby

4⃣ @Greg Brown

2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/u8UPNEVbuZ – 7:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Not only are #Lakers 31-47 and losers of their last six, Spurs can build two-game lead on them with a win tonight vs. Blazers.

Spurs (32-45) have tiebreaker vs. Lakers as they battle for last play-in spot in West (10th seed)

Not playoffs. Play-in.

Next game? Tuesday at #Suns – 7:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Happy Sunday Funday! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win a $50 @HEB gift card ➡️ https://t.co/a2kc4eBGdm pic.twitter.com/doKe4RyzrK – 6:58 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Despite the struggles and tough losses Chauncey Billups is confident at Blazers for a reason. The development of the young group is remarkable and with veterans’ contribution thw 2022-23 season looks pretty promising in Portland! #RipCity

sdna.gr/mpasket/951327… – 6:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

So. If the Spurs beat the Blazers today and the Nuggets on Tuesday, the Suns could eliminate the Lakers from the play-in by beating them later that Tuesday night. – 6:53 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

The Spurs starters tonight – Jones, Primo, Vassell, Johnson & Collins – have a combined 12 years of NBA experience, with Collins leading the way with 4.

Here are their career starts coming into tonight:

Johnson, 138

Vassell, 35

Collins, 14

Primo, 11

Jones, 8 – 6:53 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

With Jakob Poeltl (low back tightness) out, Zach Collins will start tonight for the Spurs against the #Blazers. It will be Collins’ third start of the season. @RipCityRadio620 – 6:51 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Starting 5️⃣

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/s3TfbyLygs – 6:44 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dejounte Murray, like Tim Duncan, is more inclined to put an arm around a teammate’s shoulder rather than wag a finger in their face.

“He has…been patient with them, kind of the way Timmy was patient with guys we would bring in every year,” Pop said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:37 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs have downgraded Murray (upper respiratory illness) from questionable to out.

They also downgraded Poeltl (lower back tightness) from available to out while upgraded Primo (left hamstring tightness) from probably to available.

So, no Murray & Poeltl, but Primo will play. – 6:20 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Spurs Update:

Joshua Primo is available. Dejounte Murray (upper respiratory illness) and Jakob Poeltl (low back;tightness) are out for today’s game vs Blazers. – 6:19 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Sunday drip 💦

#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/HiB40oaeGe – 6:12 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Lakers will fall to Denver. That means the Spurs now need 3 wins IF the Lakers were to finish undefeated in their final 4 games.

That’s very difficult for the Lakers – 6:10 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans (34-43) can now clinch a West play-in tournament spot tonight with a win over Clippers, after Lakers (31-47) just lost at home to Nuggets. No. 10 Spurs (32-45) lead Lakers by 1.5 games, have the tiebreaker and will host Portland at 6 p.m. CT. SA magic number is 3 – 6:10 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray (non-COVID upper respiratory illness) again tonight vs. Portland. Jakob Poeltl (lower back tightness) was a late addition to the “out” list as well. – 6:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118

The Lakers fall to 31-47. They’re 1.5 games behind the Spurs for No. 10 — two games back in the loss column. AD had 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Russ had 27 pts, 10 rebs and 7 asts.

Up next: at Phoenix on Tuesday. – 6:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray is OUT with upper respiratory illness.

Jakob Poeltl is now OUT with low back tightness.

Primo is available – 6:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @San Antonio Spurs

⌚️ 4:00PM

📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/0QGUNcsubD – 5:53 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Once a Seminole, now a Spur 👌

@Devin Vassell’s been a problem since his @FSUHoops days! pic.twitter.com/BNYxiLaFTe – 5:26 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Early arrivals on the floor before tonight’s game against Portland include Joe Wieskamp and Deonvtae Cacock, doing whatever warm-up drill this is. pic.twitter.com/dBx9v4Rf5H – 4:59 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

We’re sitting down with @Keon Johnson tomorrow for a “Powerful Connections” Twitter takeover presented by @Xfinity.

What do you want to know about the rook? #ConnectRipCity pic.twitter.com/vGjjH7UFbV – 4:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks get 2.5 days off before playing at Detroit on Wednesday. They finish the season at 22-56 Detroit, at home against 27-50 Portland and at home against 32-45 San Antonio.

Can’t draw it up much better than that. – 3:53 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

30-point, 15-assist performances this season (via @ESPNStatsInfo):

Luka Doncic (3)

James Harden

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray – 3:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

We’ve signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks for the remainder of the season.

🔗: rip.city/3u2T0rm – 3:24 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

The Celtics were 23-24 after losing to Portland on January 21st.

Since then they’ve gone 26-6 and (as of now) are sitting as the East’s No. 2 seed with a 49-30 record. Just an incredible turnaround. – 3:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This MIL/DAL game is absolutely massive in the push for the 3rd seed between DAL and GSW. Remaining schedules. DAL has tiebreaker, GSW 1 game up. Dallas loses and GSW wins today it gets tough for Mavs, especially with it looking like LAL, NOP, SAS may have nothing to play for. pic.twitter.com/TNmiBznbzD – 3:12 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Boston makes a paltry attempt at a wave. It is nothing – nothing – compared to Portland’s wave on Josh Hart night – 2:49 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Sharing is caring 🤝

Our 30 games with 30+ assists are the most in a single season since 1983-84! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4LSvHKNsFP – 2:14 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

A Spurs win today AND Kings loss eliminates the Kings from playoff contention. – 2:10 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. – 1:36 PM

Joe Ingles @Joeingles7

Awesome seeing @Dante Exum playing so well & confidently for @FCBbasket!!! 🇦🇺🙌🏻 – 1:20 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

San Antonio is 3-0 this season against the Blazers.

Scores:

114-83 (Dec. 2)

133-96 (March 23)

130-111 on Friday (nail-biter)

What will tonight’s score be?

#RipCity – 1:18 PM