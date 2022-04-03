Possible WrestleMania 38 Spoiler Involving Steve Austin Revealed

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he's lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38's Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full "match" in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. "I came here looking for anything," Austin said. "This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO