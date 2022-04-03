ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Possible WrestleMania 38 Spoiler Involving Steve Austin Revealed

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Austin shocked the wrestling world on Saturday night, agreeing to come out of retirement for a No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One. Austin won the match, then sent the crowd home happy by downing beers, delivering a few more stunners...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Responds to Losing the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch lost her Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night, finally suffering a pinfall match in a Raw Women's title match since winning the gold at WrestleMania 35. After relinquishing the title in May 2020 following her pregnancy announcement, Lynch finally returned to action at the 2021 SummerSlam event and turned heel in an impromptu title match with Belair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. She then spent months cheating in order to remain champion, then swapped titles with Charlotte Flair after each were drafted to the opposite brand.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Freaking Out Over Vince McMahon Screwing Up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Pat McAfee had his big WrestleMania moment during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, as after an entertaining throwdown with Austin Theory McAfee was able to take down Vince McMahon's star apprentice. Then he ended up getting into a match with Vince himself after some taunting, who then cheated in every way to pin him and give Theory some of the WrestleMania glory. Luckily Stone Cold Steve Austin was still in the building and he came down to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince just like old times, but this time around Vince didn't quite get the timing right and ended up just falling over like a ton of bricks after the move, so Austin had to chase him down to hit it, and fans can't stop making jokes about it.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Austin Theory
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Two WWE Teams Violently Split Up On Monday Night Raw

So much for that. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it makes a lot of sense to pair some of them up. That has worked out well in a lot of situations, as some of the teams and pairings have been quite the successes. Some of them are among the best things going in WWE today, but they all have to end at some point. That was the case again this week in a surprise twist.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#No Holds Barred#Combat#Atv
ComicBook

WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'WrestleMania 38': Roman Reigns becomes a double champion

April 4 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns cemented himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE when he became the Undisputed WWE and Universal Champion at night two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday. Reigns, whose nicknames also include The Head of the Table, became a double champion after facing Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two. WrestleMania 38 took place in front of a packed crowed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NFL
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

WWE Fans Can't Believe Vince McMahon Had a Match at WrestleMania 38

WWE fans really can't believe Vince McMahon himself had a match at WrestleMania this year! The second night of the biggest WWE event of the year had a lot to live up to following all of the success and surprises of the first night, and it was immediately made clear that there were still plenty of surprises to be had. The match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory had been heating up in the last few weeks as McAfee had been coming to face to face with Vince himself, and all of that came to a head with a full-on match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE's Plans for WWE Raw After WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 weekend will officially end with the April 4 edition of Monday Night Raw, once again taking on the moniker of the "Raw After WrestleMania." Unlike the past couple of years where the post-Mania Raw has been rather uneventful, this year's episode promises to be monumental. Not only will the show feature the debut of Veer, someone the WWE has been teasing for months, but it will also feature Cody Rhodes' first promo since returning to WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Austin Theory Says This Feels Like His First WrestleMania, Sami Zayn Talks Match With Johnny Knoxville

– Austin Theory is competing in his second WrestleMania tonight, but he says it feels like it’s his first time. Theory spoke with Ariel Helwani ahead of tonight’s show and talked how, despite the fact that he and Angel Garza challenged for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36, this is his first full WrestleMania experience since that previous show was at the WWE Performance Center. You can see the full video below:
WWE
ComicBook

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reflects on Finishing His WWE Career at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he's lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38's Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full "match" in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. "I came here looking for anything," Austin said. "This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches."
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes on Other AEW Stars Potentially Jumping to WWE

Cody Rhodes officially returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, making him the first major star from AEW to jump to Vince McMahon's promotion. Reports of WWE being interested in various AEW stars like MJF, Wardlow and Jade Cargill have been popping up for well over a year and many fans believe Rhodes' signing (if he is presented as a top star) could pave the way for them to jump ship in the coming years. Ariel Helwani spoke with Rhodes following a press conference on Sunday morning and asked "The American Nightmare" about other AEW stars following his lead.
WWE
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Says She Was Screwed At Wrestlemania Against Charlotte Flair

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania to retain the Smackdown Women’s title. During a live stream on Facebook (via Fightful), Rousey spoke about her loss and claimed that she got screwed by Flair on the show. Flair won after a kick when Rousey attempted to help the referee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on WWE WrestleMania 38, Shane McMahon in Attendance

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shane McMahon was in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania weekend. Per PWInsider, Shane was in attendance at “all” of the WWE events that took place over WrestleMania Weekend. He was reportedly with his sons at the shows. Additionally, PWInsider noted that Alexa...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy