Sunday Night Forecast: Strong storms return Monday night

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY): Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible during the day. Rain chances increase to 60% in the evening, and then to 80% overnight. Numerous strong to severe storms are possible Monday evening and overnight, with damaging, straight-line wind gusts as the main threat, although large hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain before 9 am. Morning clouds will give way to a mainly sunny sky and warm temperatures by the mid-afternoon. Low: 63. High: 82. Highs in the mid-80s in Deep East Texas. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds, especially in northern parts of our area. Low: 59. High: 73. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Ample sunshine and cool. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 40. High: 74. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 50. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.