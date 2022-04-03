ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Greenmarket returns outdoors

By Harrison Grubb
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0YgA_0eyLZLi400

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dozens of vendors returned to the streets of downtown Schenectady Sunday as the Schenectady Greenmarket returned outdoors after spending the winter inside Proctors. The market will spend the next several months, every Sunday, outside through late November.

Schenectady Greenmarket celebrates Halloween

“Shows were back at Proctors, so there was more foot traffic, but being outside, we’re able to fit a lot more vendors, we welcome a lot more customers too. It’s good for our customers, the farmers, and just downtown as a whole,” said Haley Viccaro, board chair for the market.

Dozens of vendors, both new and old, set up shop as tents and returned to the streets around City Hall. For Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza, Sunday marked day one of business. “First day in operation, excited to be here. It’s one of the best markets to be at. We’re just lucky to be voted in and be here,” said Vinnie Popolizio, one of the owners.

Schenectady Greenmarket moves to Proctors for the winter

The co-owners have been friends for decades and hope being a part of the market will launch the business forward. Customers began ordering pies at the booth, which features a mobile wood-fired grill, as soon as the market opened. “We just took the jump. Hopefully, it works out, hopefully, we can open a brick and mortar from here,” Chris Marcello, the other co-owner explained.

While this market marks Carmine’s first year, many other vendors are continuing their annual participation. “This is huge. This is really, really huge. Schenectady Greenmarket is probably the backbone of our farm,” said Rose Fera, an owner of Leaning Birch Farm in Broadalbin.

Schenectady Greenmarket/CDTA announce launch of free trolley service

The farm is a regular vendor when the market is outdoors. At the beginning of the season, like now, they offer what’s been grown over the course of the winter. As the weather warms and additional crops are harvested, they grow their footprint, as they look forward to the warmer months ahead.

“We have so many regular customers at this market. We really, really love it, and we feel the love in return,” said Fera.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

22K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow NEWS10 ABC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC News

Biden administration extends federal student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an extension of the payment pause on federal student loans through Aug. 31. The moratorium on student loan payments was previously set to expire on May 1. "I know folks were hit hard by this pandemic. And we've come a long...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. charges Russian oligarch with violating sanctions, disrupts botnet

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has charged Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, saying on Wednesday he provided financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea. Attorney General Merrick Garland said authorities had also disrupted a type of...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Business
City
Broadalbin, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
The Hill

Police arrest third suspect in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police have arrested a third suspect in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting at a busy shopping strip in the California city, which left six people dead and 12 others injured. The Sacramento Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late on Monday. Dawson was seen in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Elon Musk’s joining Twitter’s board of directors should sound alarm bells

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, would be joining its board of directors. The news comes a day after he bought more than 9 percent of the company’s stock. Parag Agrawal, the company’s CEO, tweeted: “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.” But Musk’s worrisome track record of using social media irresponsibly should raise huge questions about whether, as a member of the board, he’ll ensure that the platform cracks down on the potentially deadly disinformation that threatens our country.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Ivanka Trump to testify Tuesday before House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, three sources tell NBC News. It was not immediately clear whether Ivanka Trump's expected testimony would happen in-person or virtually. Ivanka...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#City Hall
The Hill

GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs to retire amid Ohio primary battle

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), elected in 2010, announced his retirement Wednesday morning, citing redistricting as his reasoning behind not running for reelection. “It is irresponsible to effectively confirm the congressional map for this election cycle seven days before voting begins, especially in the Seventh Congressional District where almost 90 percent of the electorate is new and nearly two thirds is an area primarily from another district, foreign to any expectations or connections to the current Seventh District,” Gibbs wrote in a statement.
OHIO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy