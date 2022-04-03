Schenectady Greenmarket returns outdoors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dozens of vendors returned to the streets of downtown Schenectady Sunday as the Schenectady Greenmarket returned outdoors after spending the winter inside Proctors. The market will spend the next several months, every Sunday, outside through late November.

“Shows were back at Proctors, so there was more foot traffic, but being outside, we’re able to fit a lot more vendors, we welcome a lot more customers too. It’s good for our customers, the farmers, and just downtown as a whole,” said Haley Viccaro, board chair for the market.

Dozens of vendors, both new and old, set up shop as tents and returned to the streets around City Hall. For Carmine’s Wood Fired Pizza, Sunday marked day one of business. “First day in operation, excited to be here. It’s one of the best markets to be at. We’re just lucky to be voted in and be here,” said Vinnie Popolizio, one of the owners.

The co-owners have been friends for decades and hope being a part of the market will launch the business forward. Customers began ordering pies at the booth, which features a mobile wood-fired grill, as soon as the market opened. “We just took the jump. Hopefully, it works out, hopefully, we can open a brick and mortar from here,” Chris Marcello, the other co-owner explained.

While this market marks Carmine’s first year, many other vendors are continuing their annual participation. “This is huge. This is really, really huge. Schenectady Greenmarket is probably the backbone of our farm,” said Rose Fera, an owner of Leaning Birch Farm in Broadalbin.

The farm is a regular vendor when the market is outdoors. At the beginning of the season, like now, they offer what’s been grown over the course of the winter. As the weather warms and additional crops are harvested, they grow their footprint, as they look forward to the warmer months ahead.

“We have so many regular customers at this market. We really, really love it, and we feel the love in return,” said Fera.

