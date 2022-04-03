ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish’s Unique Grammy Look Is a Must-See

 2 days ago
Billie Eilish was a stand-out on the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a futuristic black ensemble.

The singer wore a top, shorts, and a layered skirt with a large coat draped over it… except the collar of the coat was at chest level.

She paired the look by Rick Owens with black rubber-soled boots, some cool shades. and her hair in a spiky updo.

Just last week, Eilish was turning heads on the Oscars red carpet in a black ruffled Gucci gown. She later changed into a shirt and flared pants by Gucci as she and brother Finneas picked up their Best Original Song award for “No Time to Die.”

On the red carpet, she talked to "Extra's" Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay about sustainable fashion.

Eilish said, “You wouldn’t believe how much in the fashion industry is very bad for the world and very wasteful. I love fashion, I always have and so it’s been a big priority for me once I learned about this kind of thing that’s going, of like waste and just like non-sustainable anything.”

“I care a lot about it and I want to do what I can to change that,” Billie stressed. Watch!

The Grammys are a big night for Billie, too: she’s up for seven Grammys for her “Happier Than Ever” album. The singer is a contender for Best Album, Record, Song, Music Film, Pop Solo Performance, Pop Vocal Album, and Music Video.

