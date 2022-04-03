ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech baseball falls short of clinching series sweep at Kansas

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kansas – No. 7 Texas Tech fell 8-5 on Sunday afternoon to Kansas at Hoglund Ballpark. The Red Raiders cut into a 7-2 deficit in the top of the seventh with three runs, but the rally ended, and the Jayhawks tacked on an insurance run in the eighth to avoid...

