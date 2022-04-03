ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox acquire catcher Reese McGuire from Blue Jays in exchange for catcher Zack Collins

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) The White Sox and Blue Jays have made a swap of catchers just days before the regular season opens.

Chicago has acquired Reese McGuire from Toronto in exchange for Zack Collins, the club announced Sunday evening.

McGuire, 27, hit .254 with one homer, 10 RBIs and a .654 OPS in 78 games for the Blue Jays in 2021. He’s considered a quality defender, and he threw out 31.0% of attempted base-stealers last season. McGuire is a career .248 hitter in parts of four MLB seasons. The Pirates selected him in the first round of the 2013 MLB amateur draft.

Collins, 27, hit .210 with four homers, 26 RBIs and a .669 OPS in 78 games for the White Sox in 2021. Chicago selected him in the first round of the 2016 MLB amateur draft. Collins has hit .195 with a .645 OPS across parts of three MLB seasons.

