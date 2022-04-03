ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cops search for 3 suspects in Queens subway robbery

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbCDQ_0eyLYCeu00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three men they believe robbed someone on the subway in Queens on March 16.

A 44-year-old man was on the Manhattan-bound 7 train at the 52nd Street Station in Sunnyside Gardens when three men approached him, authorities say.

One of the men punched him in the face while the others stole his iPhone 13, backpack and wallet, according to police.

The three suspects fled the train before it left the station, but a security camera recorded them later that night using the victim’s credit card to buy food, said the NYPD.

The victim suffered bruising, but avoided serious injury.

Police are requesting anyone with information on the incident to submit an anonymous tip to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Subway#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
PIX11

Man throws hot coffee in Brooklyn store employee’s face, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man threw hot coffee in an employee’s face on Friday after being prevented from leaving the Brooklyn store without paying for his order, according to police. The suspect went inside a 7-Eleven at Brighton Beach Avenue, opened a bag of donuts, ate one of them and served himself coffee […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy