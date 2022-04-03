Cops search for 3 suspects in Queens subway robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three men they believe robbed someone on the subway in Queens on March 16.

A 44-year-old man was on the Manhattan-bound 7 train at the 52nd Street Station in Sunnyside Gardens when three men approached him, authorities say.

One of the men punched him in the face while the others stole his iPhone 13, backpack and wallet, according to police.

The three suspects fled the train before it left the station, but a security camera recorded them later that night using the victim’s credit card to buy food, said the NYPD.

The victim suffered bruising, but avoided serious injury.

Police are requesting anyone with information on the incident to submit an anonymous tip to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.