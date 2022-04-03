ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

These 8 music artists have never won a Grammy

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fjKh_0eyLYAtS00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to identify ABBA as a Swedish pop group and clarify that Dennis Wilson passed away in 1983.

(NEXSTAR) – As the Recording Academy prepares to honor a new roster of artists with its annual Grammy Awards, you may be surprised just how many of music’s biggest acts have yet to win the coveted gold gramophone (where “Grammy” gets its name).

Here are eight music juggernauts who have yet to win take home the trophy.

Before the Filet-O-Fish, McDonald’s had a wildly different idea in mind

Queen

Mamma mia, mamma mia! The legendary rock group has four nominations in its cap but zero wins. Two of the British band’s most famous hits, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Another One Bites the Dust,” lost in their categories, but it’s unlikely the remaining band members (frontman Freddie Mercury died in 1991) are too pressed about the losses.

To date, Queen remains one of music’s most influential bands, with Mercury’s biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning four Academy Awards in 2019, including a Best Actor win for actor Rami Malek, who played Mercury. Queen is also the 36th best-selling music artist of all-time based on Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZND5n_0eyLYAtS00
In this file photo from July 20, 1986, Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury performs in Germany (AP Photo/Marco Arndt)

ABBA

Mamma mia, here we go again! The iconic Swedish pop maestros have only ever been nominated once — and it’s for this year’s Grammys. The group of exes will face off in the Record of the Year category with their return single “ I Still Have Faith in You .”

ABBA’s catalogue of earworm classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “Fernando” were introduced to a new generation of audiences with 1999’s hugely successful jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!,” which was adapted for the 2008 movie of the same name. There was also a non-adaptation sequel to the film in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYcGb_0eyLYAtS00
ABBA latest album “Voyage,” released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

Snoop Dogg

Under his real name, Calvin Broadus, the “Doggfather of Rap,” has racked up 16 nominations in his decades-spanning career. While many of his nominations are composed of songs/albums he’s featured on, some of his most iconic tracks, like “Gin and Juice,” “Nothin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” have all nabbed nods. Despite never winning a Grammy, the California native is considered a rap icon, particularly of West Coast hip-hop .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFFeZ_0eyLYAtS00
Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Katy Perry

Perry’s beloved 2010 “Teenage Dream” album ruled the Billboard charts for a sold two years, but the album (nominated for Album of the Year) and its hit singles (“California Gurls,” “Firework,” “Wide Awake” and the title track) couldn’t snag the gold. “Teenage Dream” isn’t hurting for accolades, however. It was named among many end-of-year and end-of-decade “best” lists and resulted in Perry tying Michael Jackson for number of Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits.

A 2021 retrospective in Pitchfork called the album Perry’s “crowning achievement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5akQ_0eyLYAtS00
In this file photo from Nov. 30, 2010, Katy Perry performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Journey

“Don’t Stop Believin'” it: The 27th best-selling band of all-time in the U.S. (per the RIAA) has never taken home a trophy — and has only been nominated once, according to the Grammys. That’s despite having several Billboard Top 10 singles, many which remain popular to this day, including “Open Arms” and “Faithfully.” Meanwhile, the band’s “Don’t Stop Believin” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame as a work of “qualitative or historical significance.” It has remained a popular choice for films, TV shows and cover songs, most notably the hit cover by the cast of “Glee” in 2009.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s 2010 debut “Pink Friday” and 2014’s “The Pinkprint” both got nods in the Best Rap Album category, and she’s received a slew of noms for Best Rap Performance. But all 10 nominations haven’t resulted in any wins for the self-professed (though also called so by others) Queen of Rap. Despite never taking home an award, Minaj is widely considered by critics among the greatest female rappers of all-time — if not the greatest female rapper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWZTq_0eyLYAtS00
Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group (pop/rock) at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015 (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, FIle)

Diana Ross

Stop in the name of love: This soul/pop legend has 12 nominations to her name but still no trophies. Her first nomination dates back all the way to the 7th Annual Grammys in 1965, where she was nominated as part of The Supremes. Some of her most celebrated solo tracks, “Endless Love” and “Upside Down,” have also earned nods.

But a Grammy-free career hasn’t stopped her from a ground-breaking career: She’s remained a frequently named inspiration for younger artists and her music is often sampled or covered by them. For instance, Ross’ work has been covered by Amy Winehouse and Janet Jackson, and sampled in Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic 1997 single “ Mo Money, Mo Problems .” Most recently, her hit “It’s My House” was sampled by Lady Gaga for “ Replay .”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee released her 25th studio album, called “Thank You,” last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOfiv_0eyLYAtS00
Diana Ross performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys were picking up good vibrations for their hits “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo,” but the nominations didn’t pick up any Grammys. But don’t worry (baby) about these musicians — they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and the Grammy Hall of Fame inducted the band for their landmark 1966 album “Pet Sounds.”

While co-founder Dennis Wilson died in 1983, The Beach Boys’ legacy reverberates until this day. A 2017 data analysis of 53,630 artists using AllMusic biographical data found 422 cited the “God Only Knows” artists as influential on their sound — making them the sixth most influential musicians of all time, according to AllMusic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rocTt_0eyLYAtS00
The Beach Boys” are pictured performing on stage in Essen, West Germany, October 30, 1966. From left to right are Bruce Johston on Bass, Dennis Wilson, guitar, Carl Wilson, guitar and Mike Love, vocals. (AP Photo/Klaus Schlagmann)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held April 3. Singer/songwriter Jon Batiste leads the pack of nominees with 11 total chances to take home a gramophone. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Dennis Wilson
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Music Award#Grammy Nominations#Music Artist#Swedish#Recording Academy#Mcdonald#British#Bohemian Rhapsody#Academy Awards#Riaa#Ap Photo
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
NME

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner says Dolly Parton’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nomination withdrawal was a “classy” move

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has weighed in on Dolly Parton’s recent request to be withdrawn from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee list. Faulkner shared his thoughts on Parton’s withdrawal on the March 15 episode of the Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen podcast, calling it “a classy move”. “I think she recognises her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s brand is as well,” he said.
MUSIC
The Independent

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV all week, not many people may know fully. HE'S GOT ‘SOUL’Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar's animated film “Soul,” a mid-life crisis movie mixed with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy