Brush pile fire spreads to house in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A brush pile fire became out of control and spread to a house due to high winds in northern Rusk County on Sunday, officials said.

Kilgore Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and New London Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene, according to officials.

There were reportedly no injuries. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents to be careful while burning.

