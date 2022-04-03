The Famously Canceled Louis C.K. Just Won A Grammy

Apparently “cancel culture” isn’t a thing at the Grammys , and comedian Louis C.K. is the proof.

The controversial comedian won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album with “Sincerely Louis CK.”

In the process, he beat out other so-called canceled comedians Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

The Grammy win came despite the fact that the comedian is still dealing with a career scandal that began five years ago after he admitted to sexually harassing five women, whose stories were detailed in a New York Times story .

The nomination and win were C.K.’s first since his accusers came forward in 2017, the Daily Beast reported.

