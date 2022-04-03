ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Famously Canceled Louis C.K. Just Won A Grammy

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqSCJ_0eyLY3nc00

Apparently “cancel culture” isn’t a thing at the Grammys , and comedian Louis C.K. is the proof.

The controversial comedian won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album with “Sincerely Louis CK.”

In the process, he beat out other so-called canceled comedians Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

The Grammy win came despite the fact that the comedian is still dealing with a career scandal that began five years ago after he admitted to sexually harassing five women, whose stories were detailed in a New York Times story .

The nomination and win were C.K.’s first since his accusers came forward in 2017, the Daily Beast reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

HuffPost
HuffPost

23K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis C.k.
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Kevin Hart
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Comedy Album#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy