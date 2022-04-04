ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 Most Powerful Film Monologues

By Anthony Orlando
Monologues have become a rare feature in modern cinema, but when they do show up, they can become one of the best moments in an entire film.

These monologues have been remembered fondly thanks to the performances of their actors and the impact they had on the film and its audience. So sit tight as we take a look at the 15 best.

15. "You Have to See It for Yourself" - The Matrix

14. "Hold Your Ground!" - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

13. The Cool Girl - Gone Girl

12. "A Very Particular Set of Skills" - Taken

11. "I Believe in America" - The Godfather

10. "There's No Bathroom for Me Here" - Hidden Figures

9. "You Can't Handle the Truth" - A Few Good Men

8. "You Look Like a Rube" - The Silence of the Lambs

7. "I've Seen Horrors" - Apocalypse Now

6. "Ezekiel 25:17" - Pulp Fiction

5. "Why So Serious?" - The Dark Knight

4. "I'm the Police!" - Training Day

3. "The USS Indianapolis " - Jaws

2. "You Talkin' to Me?" - Taxi Driver

1. "Like Tears in Rain" - Blade Runner

Do you agree with this list? Were there any other memorable movie monologues that I missed? Please let me know in the comments section below.

