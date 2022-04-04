The 15 Most Powerful Film Monologues

Related
The 25 Most Iconic Film and TV Cars
Few things have captured the American imagination like the open road and a cool car to drive on it. This love affair with high-performance motor vehicles has often been immortalized on TV or in film. Many of the most beloved and celebrated films of all time feature high-speed car chases, iconic backseat singalongs, or flashy […]
Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Hello Magazine
John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Essence
'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Dog Pretends She's Asleep To Get Out of Being in Trouble in Hilarious Video
Luna was firmly in the doghouse after destroying her owner's brand new shoes—but used a clever ruse to avoid her wrath.
PETS・
The Power Of The Dog takes top honours at Bafta film awards
The Power Of The Dog won top honours at the Bafta film awards, where sci-fi blockbuster Dune also collected a string of gongs.Will Smith and Joanna Scanlan were named winners of the top acting prizes, while No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch was crowned EE rising star.Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film about his childhood during the Troubles, won outstanding British film.The star-studded ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall was hosted by Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson, who made risque jokes about the Duke of York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the gender pay gap, her flop film...
T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)
And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
People
One Brother Was a Hero, One Was a Serial Killer: New Docuseries Explores the Stayner Family's Plight
Anyone who owned a television in the '80s will recognize the name Steven Stayner. Kidnapped in 1972 at the age of 7, the California boy became a national hero when — seven years later — he not only escaped his longtime abuser but freed 5-year-old Timmy White who was being held captive alongside him.
Wet Leg: Wet Leg review – going beyond the chaise longue on nuanced debut
The novelty song is a dying art form. Deliberately silly, often profoundly annoying earworms by unestablished artists rarely factor into today’s pop universe. Instead, they have been replaced by the viral hit: a song by a nascent star that swiftly rises from obscurity to ubiquity, sating the appetite for newness and surprise with a bit more coolness and class. Although the viral hit is implicitly attention-grabbing, it doesn’t tend to be gimmicky – usually the accompanying social media craze (TikTok dance, or back in the day, Twitter meme template) takes care of that.
Ansel Elgort takes on the Japan's mafia in HBO drama series
The HBO Max drama series "Tokyo Vice" takes the perennial story of a novice reporter on the police beat but places it in the bustling exotic landscape of the Japanese capital of the 1990s
Hello Magazine
This Morning viewers left feeling nauseous after 'stomach-churning' segment
This Morning viewers were left feeling nauseous on Thursday morning after tuning in to see competitive eater, Leah Shutkever, manage to gobble down 20 chicken nuggets in just one minute. Leah, who is Europe's number one female professional eater, joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on the programme to showcase...
Striking photos show a Ukrainian bride and groom moments before they got married amid rubble
Anastasia Grachova and Anton Sokolov posed for wedding photos amid the rubble and wreckage in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Popculture
Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed
Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
BuzzFeed
ABOUT
