RAW: CA: FATAL SACRAMENTO SHOOTING-MOTHER OF VICTIM

Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Sacramento's police chief says multiple shooters opened fire in the city's downtown, killing six people and injuring 12 as bars closed for the night
6 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting in Sacramento
Video showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.
WATCH: See suspect fire shots into victims’ vehicle in fatal double shooting in Gentilly Woods
The New Orleans Police Department reported a double shooting that resulted in at least one homicide at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place on Wednesday.
Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
Teen boy’s fatal fall at Florida theme park becomes a TikTok trend
A teen’s fatal from a Florida theme park ride is being used in a TikTok trend that many creators have denounced as insensitive and distasteful. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson died last week after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Videos of the fatal fall circulated on social media, sparking criticism of platforms like Twitter for allowing graphic “snuff” content.
Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping
A man kidnapped and killed an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday.Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He's been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a charge of kidnapping Naomi Irion.Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012.Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since...
Police Investigate Collision, Shooting In Downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers were investigating a crash and shooting in the downtown Sacramento area Wednesday night, authorities said. According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of a collision and shots fired came in at around 8 p.m. from the area of 13th and V streets. No injuries were reported. There was no further information available at this time, police said.
Victims identified in fatal Saturday night drive-by-shooting in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police department has identified the victims of a Saturday night shooting. Police said 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez, both of Hollister, were the victims of the deadly shooting. Their next of kin have been notified by the San Benito County Coroner’s Office.
Victim identified in Bismarck shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have identified the victim in Wednesday’s shooting in Bismarck as 22-year-old, Michael Shane. A second victim involved in the shooting death of Shane has also been identified. Police say the 30-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital around 4:00 pm Wednesday.
CHP responds to fatal crash on Cuesta Grade
California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Hwy 101 near the Cuesta Grade Sunday morning.
Police identify victim of fatal Friday night shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex Friday night, according to the Port Arthur Police Department. It happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex named The Pointe in the 1500 block of Poole Ave. Officers with...
After fatal shooting on I-85, police, victim’s family searching for answers
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A day after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot during rush-hour traffic on Interstate 85 in Gaston County, police are searching for a suspect, and the victim’s family wants justice. Authorities said around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, someone shot into a vehicle on I-85...
State to seek death penalty in murder of HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez
In court on Monday, it was revealed that one of the suspects fired at Deputy Darren Almendarez before he could shoot back.
Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend and Her Sister After She Tries to Move Out of Illinois Home
The 911 dispatcher heard a woman's screams, and then the gunshots. Police officers who raced to the scene about 10:30 a.m. Saturday found the bodies of Jamie Joiner, 30, and her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, outside a home in rural Madison County, Illinois. Both had been shot "in the head...
Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang
The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
Two others injured in the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2022 in Portland.Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a Thursday afternoon crash in Northeast Portland. He is James E. Martin, 26, of Portland. This was the 16th fatal crash of 2022 in the city of Portland, and the fourth involving a motorcycle. At the same time last year, 13 people had died in Portland crashes and none involved motorcycles. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 1:40 p.m. March 24 when North Precinct officers responded to a crash at North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard....
At least six dead in California shooting: police
At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento early Sunday, police said. Lester said six people had died and another 10 had been taken to hospital with injuries.
Who wanted to kill Tushar Atre?
A California tech executive-turned-cannabis entrepreneur was found dead on his cannabis farm in the Santa Cruz mountains. Why was he targeted?
California shooting victims remembered for kind hearts
The Sacramento County coroner has released the identities of the six people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital
